KINGSPORT — Holiday basketball will return to the Model City on Tuesday in the form of the second annual Alpha Invitational sponsored by Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Elite Manufacturing Services, Bank of Tennessee and Visit Kingsport.

The three-day event will take place at the Tribe Athletics Complex, which is the former Sullivan North High School, with 12 teams in a private and public school bracket.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

You can reach Tanner by email at tcook@timesnews.net.

Tags

Recommended for you