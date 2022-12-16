KINGSPORT — Holiday basketball will return to the Model City on Tuesday in the form of the second annual Alpha Invitational sponsored by Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Elite Manufacturing Services, Bank of Tennessee and Visit Kingsport.
The three-day event will take place at the Tribe Athletics Complex, which is the former Sullivan North High School, with 12 teams in a private and public school bracket.
A slam-dunk and 3-point shooting contest are also on the docket this year.
The locals will be represented by the host, defending TSSAA Class 4A state champion Dobyns-Bennett, Daniel Boone, and Volunteer.
Two other in-state schools populate half of the private institutions bracket as Knox Webb and Brentwood Academy will make the journey up to Northeast Tennessee.
The out-of-area schools making the trek include Breathitt County (Jackson, Ky.), Hopewell (Huntersville, N.C.), Jonesboro (Jonesboro, Ga.), Lexington (Lexington, S.C.), Morgantown (Morgantown, W.Va.), Moravian Prep (Hudson, N.C.) and Word of God (Raleigh, N.C.).
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Like last season, this year’s event is bursting at the seams with talent not only locally, but from around the Southeast. Here’s a look at some of the best players to watch:
Cameron Scott, Lexington (Jr.)
Back for the second time in as many years, the Wildcats boast one of the nation’s top prospects in 6-foot-5 shooting guard Scott.
He’s No. 13 overall in the Class of 2024, rated as a five-star recruit by one service and has 17 Division I offers, including one from Tennessee. He’s also received offers from Kansas, North Carolina, Auburn, Florida State, Clemson, Ole Miss, Texas Tech, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest and Missouri.
“(Scott) is a really good one and he has improved a lot from last year,” D-B coach Chris Poore said. “They were young last year, but they played us and Greeneville. This year, they’re going to be mature enough to where we aren’t going to do what we did last year to them.”
Freddie Dilione, Word of God (Sr.)
Dilione oozes talent as a 6-foot-5 shooting guard who has major jumping ability along with a sweet shooting touch.
The four-star prospect has signed with Tennessee.
“(Dilione) is really, really good and his teammate had a Kansas offer, but signed with St. John’s,” Poore said. “Those two are probably going to be the most exciting players in this event.”
Dilione’s teammate Brandon Carpenter, a 6-foot-7 four-star senior power forward, is committed to St. John’s. The Lions of Raleigh will be in the first game on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. against Knox Webb.
“The Word of God team is going to have six or seven dudes that are just really fun to watch,” Poore said.
Tyler Tanner, Brentwood Academy (Jr.)
The Eagles are usually one of the more steady teams in Division II, mostly due to consistent guard play.
Tanner is just the latest in a long line of college-bound guards from the metro Nashville hoops power. He’s had offers from Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Xavier, Belmont, Tennessee Tech and Hampton.
“(Tanner) is a really good player,” Poore said. “He got an offer from Tennessee earlier and they really like him.
“If we can get this thing hyped up enough, the dunk contest is going to be phenomenal. What we’re trying to do is put on display some of the kids that are going to Tennessee because the kids and Tennessee are really exciting right now.”
Tanner’s teammate Anthony Breland has received an offer from Austin-Peay.
OTHERS TO WATCH
Moravian Prep’s Isaac Ellis is one of the young up-and-comers on the scene, being just a freshman and having already received an offer from West Virginia. Ellis’ teammate Graham Worland has an offer from Radford.
Jonesboro has a couple of players being looked at for Division I football schools, including Devon Rainey (committed to Miami of Ohio) and Malcolm Simmons (offers from Tennessee, Arkansas and Ole Miss).
“Joneboro has a load of talent and they would be the team that I would fear the most in my very limited knowledge of the teams that are coming,” Poore said. “They’re really good because they have some size and strength.”
Breathitt County’s Austin Sperry has offers from Morehead State and Eastern Kentucky.
Hopewell junior Quay Watson has a myriad of offers from Murray State, Radford, Appalachian State, East Carolina, Charlotte, Winthrop and Mount St. Mary’s.
Morgantown’s Sharron Young has offers from Drexel, Radford, Southeast Louisiana and Mount St. Mary’s. The Mohigans are coming off of a West Virginia state championship last season.
Knox Webb brings in senior Samford commit Lukas Walls.