In a little more than a month, the area’s best high school track and field athletes will gather and renew what’s been the Mountain Empire’s premier meet for the better part of 50 years.
The 43rd Six Rivers Relays — formerly the Times News Relays — will take place at Science Hill’s Kermit Tipton Stadium in Johnson City on Friday, April 28. The first events will get underway at 5:50 p.m. and admission is $7.
The title sponsor for the third straight year will be Watauga Orthopaedics.
“First off, I’m thrilled to have Watauga Orthopaedics on board again as our title sponsor,” meet director Tanner Cook said. “This year’s edition is shaping up to be another outstanding one to add to this meet’s long history.”
SHORT HISTORY
The original Times News Relays was the brain-child of Ron Bliss and local track coaches who dreamed of putting the local track and field talent on display to help promote the sport.
The meet was born on April 22, 1976, at Sullivan Central. With only 17 days’ worth of preparation, the staff at the newspaper put on a show with the help of area track coaches and numerous volunteers.
Picture-perfect weather, an enthusiastic crowd of some 1,000 fans and sterling performances by the athletes produced a successful meet.
In 1978, Southwest Virginia joined the fold and the meet has flourished since. It has traditionally brought together the “cream of the crop” from the two states.
“The history of this meet means so much to the track community,” Cook said. “There have been countless athletes come through this meet that have gone on to be All-Americans in college, professional athletes in different sports and Olympic hopefuls.”
There has been some increased interest from beyond the traditional schools in attendance. A few teams from the Roanoke and New River valleys in Virginia have committed, while a couple of teams from the greater Knoxville area have also said they would like to attend.
Teams from Western North Carolina have shown interest.
“This isn’t a major change to the meet as it’s only a handful of schools,” Cook said.
“This only increases the competition level at the meet and will give the kids a challenge late in the season that they might not get otherwise. It should make for some great races as well.”
NUTS AND BOLTS
Registration for the meet opened on March 1 and will close on April 25 on Milesplit. Coaches must enter athletes that meet a qualifying standard and also be in the top nine to be eligible to compete.
The weekly checklist will not appear in the print edition of the newspaper. Instead, it will appear on the newspaper’s website and on the Milesplit page. The checklist will be released each Wednesday, first to the coaches and then to the public.
A final start list will be posted on Thursday, April 27 both online and in print.
Medals will be given to the top three in each event, including relays. There will also be plaques given to the most outstanding performers for both boys and girls in the running and field events. This year’s awards presenters are scheduled to be Appalachia’s Shelli Clendenon Crockett, Sullivan South’s Lesley Whitehead Mackley, Sullivan East’s Chuck Brown and Patrick Henry’s Keith Arington.
Meet founder Bliss is also scheduled to make an appearance.
“To have four of the best athletes in the history of the meet coming back to present awards is something that isn’t seen anywhere else,” Cook said. “Chuck Brown was the meet’s first superstar and to have Ron coming back in to help with another award is icing on the cake.”