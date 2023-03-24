In a little more than a month, the area’s best high school track and field athletes will gather and renew what's been the Mountain Empire’s premier meet for the better part of 50 years.

The 43rd Six Rivers Relays — formerly the Times News Relays — will take place at Science Hill’s Kermit Tipton Stadium in Johnson City on Friday, April 28. The first events will get underway at 5:50 p.m. and admission is $7.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

You can reach Tanner by email at tcook@timesnews.net.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you