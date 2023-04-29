There’s nothing quite like a good reunion.
By some miracle, the rain held off long enough for Friday’s 43rd Six Rivers Relays presented by Watauga Orthopaedics to go off without much stopping it. Other than one 20-minute period of rain toward the end of the meet, the conditions were ideal and numerous personal bests were set by a myriad of athletes.
What really made the meet great was that so many of its past participants made their way back for the first time in many years and it was all smiles.
Take for instance former Sullivan South state champion teammates Laura McSpadden Froning — now a coach at Oak Ridge — and Lesley Whitehead Mackley, who had not seen each other since high school. When Mackley entered Science Hill’s Kermit Tipton Stadium, Froning was there to greet her with open arms and it was though the two had never been separated.
Then there’s the rest of the awards presenters like former Sullivan East standout Chuck Brown, who was the meet’s first superstar back in the mid-1970s. Brown got to start the boys' 800-meter run, one of the best events of the night as six of the nine participants broke two minutes.
That speaks to how deep the meet has become. In past years, the event was sometimes lucky to have the first two break two minutes.
Former Patrick Henry all-around athlete Keith Arington — a state champion in the pole vault and five-time All-American at Emory & Henry — got to see Science Hill’s William Hagemeier clear 15-0¼ to break the facility and meet records and then present him with the most outstanding male field events athlete award.
Shelli Clendenon Crockett — a former state champion athlete at Appalachia and All-American at East Tennessee State — returned to what she called her favorite meet in her high school days to present an award.
Tazewell’s Landri Lallande made that award choice an easy one by breaking the 42-year-old meet record in the discus, which was held by Angie Barker of Elizabethton. That mark was the oldest on the books for the girls and Lallande beat one of the area’s greats by more than a foot.
And then there was the biggest reunion of all: Meet founder Ron Bliss graciously made the trip across the country to attend the meet for the first time in many years.
When “The Captain” made his presence known on the infield toward the end, it was like a hometown hero coming back to his roots and he was greeted with resounding warmth. It was almost as if he had never left.
At the end of the meet, Bliss helped honor longtime Dobyns-Bennett coach Bob Bingham with an award for his 40 years of distinguished service to the track and field community. The award was named in honor of former longtime sportswriter Bill Lane, who passed away last year.
All the volunteers, coaches and sponsors that gave a little bit of their time and money to help make the meet possible deserve the biggest “thank you” of all.
There were great performances all around: five meet records broken, numerous school records eclipsed.
Some new teams from out of the area — namely William Byrd of Roanoke, Virginia; Oak Ridge; and North Carolina's Charlotte Country Day and Watauga — added some great competition and flair to the meet. The overwhelming majority of the participants and medal recipients were still local, which shows area track and field is on its way back to where it should be.
No more than five "non-local" schools will be admitted per year going forward, but expect to see some new names and faces at the meet in the future. It only adds to the competition level and gives the athletes a break from facing the same competition week in and week out on a local scene. There may be some other changes on the horizon, but all will be for the benefit of the locals and has still yet to be determined.
But what makes the meet special is when the history comes alive, friends reunite and new memories are made on the area’s biggest stage.
The Six Rivers Relays may not carry the clout of the Penn Relays Carnival or have the mystique of the Volunteer Track Classic, which are both also this weekend, but what it does have is a sense of community and togetherness that is unmatched.
Keeping its history alive is what makes the meet different and the local athletes who added their names to its long list of outstanding days will not soon be forgotten. The smiles from achieving a new personal best and the lasting memories are what makes the meet that much better for any director.