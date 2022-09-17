Dobyns-Bennett at West Ridge football

Dobyns-Bennett’s Brayden Simpson (30) takes off against West Ridge during Friday night’s Region 1-6A game in Blountville.

 Cheryl Gray

BLOUNTVILLE — The unbeaten and unchallenged Dobyns-Bennett football team sharpened its tools Friday night, slicing through West Ridge by a 56-14 count in a Region 1-6A game at the Evelyn Rafalowski Athletic Complex.

The Indians (5-0, 2-0) overwhelmed the Wolves from all directions, getting it done especially on the ground and on special teams, often in big-play style.

