BLOUNTVILLE — The unbeaten and unchallenged Dobyns-Bennett football team sharpened its tools Friday night, slicing through West Ridge by a 56-14 count in a Region 1-6A game at the Evelyn Rafalowski Athletic Complex.
The Indians (5-0, 2-0) overwhelmed the Wolves from all directions, getting it done especially on the ground and on special teams, often in big-play style.
Hayden Russell and Peyton Franklin both continued to shine for the Tribe, and Brayden Simpson had a career night. The trio combined for five touchdowns and the lion’s share of D-B’s season-high 310 yards rushing.
Fueled by their punishing offensive line, the Indians finished with 378 total offensive yards to 190 for West Ridge.
“They’re really good,” West Ridge coach Justin Hilton allowed. “Coach (Joey) Christian does a great job.
“I was impressed with how physical their offensive line is and their backs run hard. My gosh, a good football team, a really good football team.”
The Indians will get to test their mettle next Friday when undefeated traditional power Greeneville pays a visit to J. Fred Johnson Stadium.
“It’s not a region game but it’s a game that’s very important to us. It’s the next game,” Christian said. “They’ve had our number for many years and I don’t know if we’ve got anything for ’em this year, but it’ll be a great night at J. Fred.”
TOO MUCH FOR WOLVES
D-B certainly had plenty for West Ridge (1-3, 0-2), starting with a 95-yard touchdown dash from Simpson on the Tribe’s first play from scrimmage. A 160-pound junior, Simpson gained 136 yards on just three carries.
Russell did his thing in every shape and form possible, returning a kickoff for an 86-yard return and taking a reverse handoff 40 yards for another score, in addition to forcing two fumbles from his defensive backfield post.
One of his forced fumbles came on a blindside sack, setting up a 1-yard Peyton Brooks touchdown run. The 170-pound senior also returned two other kicks for scores that were nullified by penalties, one a punt, one a kickoff.
“He had himself a night,” Christian said. “He’s a track kid who’s really fast and he’s worked really, really hard. It couldn’t happen to a nicer kid.
“He’s going to have a chance to play somewhere and he really deserves everything that he can get.”
Franklin contributed with 116 rushing yards on six carries, including TD runs of 42 and 9 yards. His 42-yard sprint gave D-B a 28-0 lead in the second quarter.
D-B’s offensive line of center Carson Christian, guards Will Ford and Gavin Commerford, and tackles Ryder Brown and John Teboe was more than the Wolves could handle inside.
“They’ve done good all year and I felt like we really controlled the line of scrimmage — our wide zone was just great, man,” Coach Christian said. “Lots of great things there. You can’t say enough good things about that bunch.”
Jonavan Gillespie added a touchdown on a 33-yard catch-and-run of a Jake Carson pass, making it 14-0 with 3:19 left in the first period. Andrew Myers scored from a yard out midway the third quarter to push the D-B lead to 42-14.
WEST RIDGE NOTES
The Wolves scored twice in the second quarter, the first on a 26-yard interception return by Hunter Wexler and second on a 1-yard run by Kaleb McClain to make it a 35-14 game at halftime.
West Ridge trailed 28-7 with Wexler’s TD, but Russell erased that score with his kickoff return to the end zone.