Several teams to contend for Cumberland girls basketball crown

Eastside's Azzy Hammons will be relied on heavily this season by coach Terri Anne Funk, whose back at the Lady Spartans' helm.

 Roddy Addington

Just like the start of every season, plenty of optimism surrounds Cumberland District girls basketball.

Thomas Walker won the district title last year when Eastside and J.I. Burton pushed toward the top. The 2022-23 season promises to be a fight to the finish for the district crown.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos