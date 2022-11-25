Just like the start of every season, plenty of optimism surrounds Cumberland District girls basketball.
Thomas Walker won the district title last year when Eastside and J.I. Burton pushed toward the top. The 2022-23 season promises to be a fight to the finish for the district crown.
Following is a look at the Cumberland teams heading into the new campaign (Castlewood did not respond to requests for information).
THOMAS WALKER
Allen Trent’s squad earned the Cumberland crown in his first year at the Lady Pioneers' helm.
Trent faces a major rebuilding project this season after returning just one starter: junior Patricia Bigge, who averaged 11 points and nine rebounds last season.
“Our numbers have taken a devastating hit with three players graduating and four more projected starters undergoing career-ending injuries,” the coach said. “With only one returning player, there will be several new players in starting roles. This has led to several people already counting us out and writing off. However, I am extremely excited for what this year brings.
“We have players eager to learn and willing to do what is needed. By the season's end, we may not be where people placed us, but we will be the team you don't want to face come February.”
Trent lists freshman Maddie Marcum and junior Chloe Marcum, both new post players, and guards Kallie Woods, a sophomore, and Sarah McPherson, a junior. as key to the team's success.
EASTSIDE
A familiar face is manning the Lady Spartans' bench. Terri Anne Funk, Eastside's coach when the school opened in 2011, is back at the helm.
Funk inherited a team that went 16-10 overall and 8-2 in the Cumberland last season. Among the key players back are junior Taylor Clay and sophomore Azzy Hammons.
“Taylor Clay is returning to the squad this year and she, paired with Azzy Hammons, is a great core to expand from,” Funk said. “Azzy is a solid shooter and Taylor is a solid athlete and these two girls work great together.”
Hammons averaged 20.5 points and 7.6 rebounds and Clay 14.8 points and 6.1 rebounds per game last season.
Funk is also excited about her team's post play, which lies in the hands of senior Reagan McCoy and junior Lexi Carter.
Sophomores Rylie Bower and Maddie Compton add depth, joined by junior Destiny Gibson and freshmen Haley Frazier, Brooklynn Johnson and Shelby Stanley.
TWIN SPRINGS
The Lady Titans — spearheaded by Kayli Dunn, who averaged 17 points, six rebounds and five assists last season — have some experience heading into the new campaign.
The other four seniors — Ryleigh Gillenwater, Preslie Larkins, Kaylee Keith and Katlin Castle — also saw playing time last year.
“We are a team full of experience and leadership that is determined to prove themselves,” coach Robin Tiller said. “We have had a full offseason and summer together and these girls have put in countless hours of work. And as always, when the work is put in, success will follow.”
Newcomers expected to help out include freshmen Sarah Davidson and Mackenzie Gillenwater, senior Amica Dooley and junior Abbie Taylor.
RYE COVE
"Experience" is a big word for the Lady Eagles.
With only Vivian Boles lost to graduation, coach Kelly Hood is looking for her more seasoned squad to build on what was learned last season.
“Our team was young last year, but we can’t use that as an excuse this season,” Hood said. “Those freshmen saw a ton of minutes on the varsity level last year and know what is expected now every single day.”
Seniors Madeline Love and Emma Gibson, junior Gracie Turner and sophomores Alexa Goins and Naquilla Harless are key returners.
Freshman Lexie Holland should also see some playing time.
J.I. BURTON
The Lady Raiders face the challenge of replacing Kaylee Jenkins, who led them in scoring the past three seasons. Howver, coach Terry Sturgill has plenty of talent to fill the points gap.
“This team has worked hard the last few years and has grown together to become a family,” Sturgill said. “I’m looking forward to seeing this group of girls playing on the court.”
Four starters — sophomore Rehgan Sensabaugh, junior Taylor Phipps and seniors Abby Phipps and Anyah Hollinger — return, and the Lady Raiders also have experience in juniors Abigail Absher, Maci Sensabaugh and Kaylen Fields.
Sophomore Sarah Williams joins better after transferring from Abingdon.