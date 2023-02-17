SALEM — Three Union and two Castlewood grapplers and Wise Central’s Brady Sturgill wrestled their way into the VHLS state semifinals on Friday at Salem Civic Center.
Union’s Canaan Spears (120-pound division), Johnny Satterfield (175), Thomas Potter (165) and Zach Hall (215) each received a first-round bye. Spears then scored a pinfall (2:29) of Dan River's Brice Jones to make his way into the semifinal round. Hall won a 3-2 ultimate tiebreaker over Paul Pascale of Patrick County, and Satterfield decisioned Radford’s Lance Duncan 7-0 in advancing to the final four. Potter won his quarterfinals bout with Alleghany's Sam Rusmisel with a pin 17 second into the match.
Potter will wrestle Braeden Stern of Starsburg in the semis on Saturday. Potter is in pursuit of his third straight state championship.
Bouncing back from a first-round loss, Bryce Ramey captured three straight matches to place sixth at 126 for the Bears. Teammate Isaac Keith won three of four to deliver a sixth-place showing at 190.
Competing in the 285-pound division, Sturgill received a first-round bye before pinning Stuarts Draft’s Mason Graber at the 2:19 mark.
Central’s Warriors, who stood in third place in Class 2A with 76 points, got sixth-place showings from Landon Davis (144), Jude Davis (150) and Luke Josey (215). Each of the three wrestlers won three of four state matches.
Union held down fifth place with 61 points. Strasburg was the leader with 109.
In Class 1A, Castlewood’s Slade Castle moved into the 138 quarterfinals with a forfeit. He then pinned Riverhead’s Evan Annese in 3:24.
Blue Devils teammate Adam Gibson (113) rode a bye and pin — in 1:45 — of Mathews’ Salvador Cardenes to press beyond the quarterfinals.
Terrence Jones (106) and Bradley Steffey (190) each went 3-1 in the tournament to place sixth, helping put Castlewood in seventh place with 49 points. Grundy showed the way. with 106.5 entering the final day.
Another 1A school, Eastside, got a sixth-place showing from Colton Kline at 150, and he turned in a 3-1 state record.