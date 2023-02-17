SALEM — Three Union and two Castlewood grapplers and Wise Central’s Brady Sturgill wrestled their way into the VHLS state semifinals on Friday at Salem Civic Center.

Union’s Canaan Spears (120-pound division), Johnny Satterfield (175), Thomas Potter (165) and Zach Hall (215) each received a first-round bye. Spears then scored a pinfall (2:29) of Dan River's Brice Jones to make his way into the semifinal round. Hall won a 3-2 ultimate tiebreaker over Paul Pascale of Patrick County, and Satterfield decisioned Radford’s Lance Duncan 7-0 in advancing to the final four. Potter won his quarterfinals bout with Alleghany's Sam Rusmisel with a pin 17 second into the match. 

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

You can reach Tanner by email at tcook@timesnews.net.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you