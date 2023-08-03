Luke Bledsoe

Gate City senior quarterback Luke Bledsoe — a three-year starter — leads a talented team looking to improve upon its 8-4 record from last year.

 Tanner Cook/Six Rivers Media

GATE CITY — There’s reason for excitement in Gate City this football season.

Coming off an 8-4 campaign last year and two thrilling wins over Union, the Blue Devils return a multitude of starters and have a lot of promising underclassmen.

