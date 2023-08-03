GATE CITY — There’s reason for excitement in Gate City this football season.
Coming off an 8-4 campaign last year and two thrilling wins over Union, the Blue Devils return a multitude of starters and have a lot of promising underclassmen.
One of those returners is senior quarterback Luke Bledsoe. He’s a three-year starter in a program he knows forward, backward and sideways.
“I’m pumped about this season and I’m ready to get after it,” Bledsoe said. “Some nights I can’t even sleep because I’m so ready to go.”
The Blue Devils’ numbers are a far cry from Bledsoe’s sophomore season when fewer than 30 players appeared in the team picture and only 16 were available for the Lebanon game. This year, more than 50 players were on hand for media day.
“I love all the numbers,” Bledsoe said. “We had less than 30 kids my sophomore year and that was not fun. We did play with 10 kids at one time because everyone got COVID or hurt.
“Seeing these numbers is something we can build off of and we can actually sub for each other, which is something we’re not used to.”
There’s a certain buzz around town, too, that this might be a turning point for the proud program. But the squad still has to prove it on the gridiron.
“Last year, we had to own up to the previous few years that were not so good,” Bledsoe said. “After the people saw what we had, I think it was a big confidence booster. There’s quite a bit of pressure, too, in owning up to expectations this year.”
Among the other key returners are senior Eli McMurray, the Blue Devils’ go-to wide receiver, and sophomore Mason Hickman.
“Both of those guys put in a lot of work,” Bledsoe said. “Both are great leaders. Even though Mason is just going to be a sophomore, a lot of people look up to that kid. Eli is faster than lightning and if I need to get a pass off, I can just find him.”
Bledsoe and McMurray also have a strong connection on the baseball diamond. Bledsoe is the steady presence behind the plate at catcher while McMurray can be moved around to a ton of positions on the infield.
“We’ve grown up together and we’ve known each other for I don’t even know how long,” Bledsoe said. “We’ve always played sports together and we’ve had a strong connection. We’ve always been there for each other and going into a game, we know each other’s weaknesses and strengths.”
One of the hidden gems on the team — though likely not hidden for long — is freshman Kaden Houseright. Yes, he’s coach Jeremy Houseright’s son, and he’s going to be expected to show what he’s got.
“(Kaden) is really dedicated and I love that about him,” Bledsoe said. “He’s asked me to throw after a lot this summer, even after 105-degree heat. He’s got a really bright future ahead of him.”
Some may consider the Blue Devils to be flying under the radar, but players like Bledsoe are fine with being overlooked.
“I kind of like it,” he said. “The Mountain 7 is a tough league and anyone can win it, really.”
You can reach Tanner by email at tcook@sixriversmedia.com.
