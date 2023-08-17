EWING — The learning curve is over for Thomas Walker. The Pioneers hope their playoff drought will be as well.
After taking the helm in June 2022 with football season just two months away, Tanner Hall has had noticeably more time to implement his spread offense and three-man base defense this season.
“All the guys I’ve worked for told me you can’t really prepare for it until you’re kind of thrown into it,” Hall said. “I was fortunate enough to work under some good head coaches before I came here, and they were right. ... Last year, I got here it felt like 10 minutes before the season started.”
With 16 seniors on this year’s team, Hall can’t help but feel optimistic about the program’s current direction.
OFFENSE RELOADED
One of those seniors is quarterback Darin Gulley, who’s entering his third year as Thomas Walker’s starting signal-caller and second in the current up-tempo scheme.
“We want to play at a pretty high rate, and he’s starting to catch on to the speed we want to play at,” Hall said. “He’s been a big part of that.”
While the receiving corps has some newcomers, seniors Landon Lowe and Jacob McCurry are back. Nick Kimberlin has also joined the football team for his senior campaign.
The dual-threat Gulley and his receivers should also open holes for junior running back Dylan McCurry, who finished just shy of 1,000 yards rushing as a sophomore.
“Dylan’s workload is going to increase a lot this year,” Hall said. “So far he’s been able to meet those expectations, and they’re just going to get higher.”
TOUGH IN THE TRENCHES
The Pioneers had to replace just one of last year’s starting offensive linemen. In fact, both the O-line and defensive front return three-year starters in Brennan Hensley, Tyler Lee, Dallas Doyle and Matthew Hatfield. Junior Devon Langley gives Thomas Walker some experience, too.
Hall has also been impressed with 6-foot-5, 290-pound sophomore Andrew Bigge.
“He’s worked hard this offseason to get in the shape he’s in,” Hall said.
LINEBACKERS AND SECONDARY
The defensive backfield returns everyone in seniors Clayton Moore and James Hatfield, Lowe and Jacob McCurry.
The most youthful part of Thomas Walker’s lineup is at linebacker, with Dylan McCurry the only returnee inside. Sophomores Malachi Langley and Clay Cheek along with Darin Gulley are in the running to man outside linebacker. Mark Gulley, Darin’s twin brother, can alternate between defensive end and linebacker.
Seniors J.D. Odle and Blake Will are currently battling for kicking duties.
THE OUTLOOK
Thomas Walker’s senior class has yet to experience the postseeason; the school’s last berth coming in 2019. The Pioneers went 3-7 last fall, losing heartbreakers to region rival Rye Cove and Claiborne by a combined 10 points in consecutive weeks.
But this year’s seniors look to change the recent narrative, and their coach has noticed.
“They’ve been instrumental, and they’ve been our best recruiters in getting guys out,” Hall said. “We’re in a lot better place now than we were at this point last year. ...
“With our community support, we’ve been able to upgrade a lot of things. I think they’re excited about it.”