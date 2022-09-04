Riley Brandon

Senior Riley Brandon and the Dobyns-Bennett volleyball team are off to a strong start in Big 5 Conference play.

 Tanner Cook/Kingsport Times News

KINGSPORT — Before Dobyns-Bennett senior Riley Brandon became a true example of a six-rotation player, she had already established herself as a feared hitter.

She still has that swift swing, but now she’s a reliable asset on defense and always willing to learn more.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

You can reach Tanner by email at tcook@timesnews.net.

Tags

Recommended for you