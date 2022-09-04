KINGSPORT — Before Dobyns-Bennett senior Riley Brandon became a true example of a six-rotation player, she had already established herself as a feared hitter.
She still has that swift swing, but now she’s a reliable asset on defense and always willing to learn more.
“Riley as a leader and a human being is a giver,” D-B first-year volleyball coach Kayce Green said. “She will take the responsibility over everyone else simply because she wants to take the burden away from other people. It’s not because she wants the attention or the spotlight.
“In a volleyball situation, that player is the one you look to in the tight situations.”
Brandon was a freshman at Daniel Boone when the Lady Trailblazers won the conference and made it all the way to the TSSAA Class AAA tournament before being eliminated by Cleveland in five sets.
“The transition coming over to D-B was pretty easy,” Brandon said. “When I first started at D-B, it was a shock of how big the school was compared to how small Boone was. Team-wise, these are girls that I’ve played with since sixth grade in club ball.
“I already knew most of the team and that made it really easy.”
The last three years have been a roller-coaster ride for the Lady Indians, who reached the sectional round in 2020 but were eliminated in the district tournament last season.
The wild swings are much like the sport Brandon plays and the Lady Indians are back on the upswing this season with a 3-1 start to the Big 5 Conference play.
“The last three years really have been like the game because it can go up and down,” Brandon said. “On the court, your emotions can go up and down from one play to the next. It’s a game of mistakes.”
What is making D-B’s season different from years past is not being able to play in the friendly confines of the Buck Van Huss Dome because of structural issues with the facility.
The Tribe is playing its home games at John Sevier Middle School in downtown Kingsport, a far cry from the vastness of the Dome. Opponents often say that the depth perception of playing on a full regulation basketball court is what makes beating D-B at home such a big victory.
“It’s weird and it sucks because it’s our senior year, but at least we have a gym to play in,” Brandon said. “We’re just thankful to have somewhere to play.”
Green has done an admirable job with her new crew, and Brandon, despite being one of the quietest players on the team, is its leader.
And having someone like Brandon already on the team coming in as a new coach was comforting to Green.
“Always being willing to learn is a trait in life that everyone should have,” Green said. “Riley is always wanting to learn more and that’s one thing I’ve loved about her and this whole team is they want to raise their volleyball IQ. All of them have become sponges and soak up all of the information.”
Brandon is a natural setter and hopes to play the position in college. She’s looking at places like Emory & Henry, Virginia-Wise and King.
Any school lucky enough to pick her up on the recruiting trail will be getting a complete player with one of the highest volleyball IQs in the area.
“I like having that control of choosing who I think would be best to set,” Brandon said. “The best thing that I’ve learned from Coach Kayce is to trust myself.”