Emmett Watson certainly knows how to capture the attention of an audience.
The Science Hill junior sprinting standout, who also plays football and basketball, burst onto the scene in a big way at last week’s Big 11 Conference track meet in Kingsport by winning four gold medals — the 100-, 200-, 400-meter dashes and the long jump — and breaking a 53-year old meet record.
When Watson crossed the finish line of the 400 and the clock read 48.70 seconds, the crowd at Dobyns-Bennett’s Crowe-Coughenour track was stunned along with him.
“Whenever I was running the 400, I really wasn’t trying to go for the record or anything,” Watson said. “I was really just trying to go out there and get my team the points.”
His talents will be on display again Friday at the 43rd Six Rivers Relays presented by Watauga Orthopaedics at Kermit Tipton Stadium in Johnson City. He’s the top seed in the 400 and the long jump.
“We’ve got the best of the best around here in terms of facilities,” Watson said. “It’s great to train on, and we’re very lucky to have what we have.”
BEATING BOND
When Watson rounded the track and went into the home straight of the 400-meter dash, he was not thinking about beating the meet record held by former D-B standout Darwin Bond. He was just looking to win, but he did it in emphatic fashion while breaking 50 seconds for the first time.
“My coach said I got out pretty relaxed and by the time I got to the 200, I kicked it in,” Watson said. “When I got to like 15 meters to go, I saw 45 on the clock and I couldn’t believe it.
“When I got up after the race, everybody was telling me that I needed to look at the board and see what I ran. I was in disbelief.”
“I thought he could run 50-flat because you never know how they’re going to feel coming out of jumping or anything like that,” Science Hill coach Anthony Jones said. “I totally did not see it coming. I didn’t even see the time, but everybody was in awe, and then someone said he ran 48.70.”
Bond — a member of the Tennessee outdoor track team that won the national title in 1974 — held the conference meet record since 1970 at 48.74 on a cinder track.
Bond went on to run for Team USA a couple of times on the international stage, but he missed the Olympic Trials in 1972 due to a foot injury.
Is Watson now destined for greatness since he beat a record held by the “hands-down” best sprinter in area history? It remains to be seen, but he’s on the right track.
“I think Emmett was a little discouraged because on that 4x400 team last year, there were three seniors,” Jones said. “He didn’t know what it was going to be like without them, but we changed things up this year, and he’s started to trust the process. He’s really taken off.”
HEARTBREAK TO BREAKOUT
Going into this season, Watson didn’t need to look all that far back for motivation.
At the sectional meet last season, he was projected to make it to state in multiple events but only made it as part of the 4x400 relay.
This season in the sectional, Watson is ranked fourth in the 100 (10.92), fourth in the 200 (22.11), first in the 400 and first in long jump (22-1).
He could also potentially be a part of some outstanding Hilltopper relays in the 4x100, 4x200 or 4x400 that can do some damage at the state level.
“From last year to this year, seeing the group evolve on the boys side, I’m excited but I’m still cautious,” Jones said. “Once we figure out how we’re going to stack the relays, I think we’ll be in a good enough position to have all three relays going to state, especially 4x400.”
The improvement from one year to the next has been remarkable, but the Science Hill coaching staff believes that Watson is far from done this season. It also helps that the Section 1-AAA meet will be in Johnson City on May 13.
“I’ve come a long way since freshman year,” Watson said. “Last year, I was just building up to this moment, and I’ve really taken the next step this year.”
ONE SPRINTER TO ANOTHER
Jones’ success on the oval has been well-documented through the years, notably making the 1996 U.S. Olympic Trials.
Watson remarked that being coached by someone with such sprinting knowledge as Jones is a true blessing.
“It’s amazing to work with (Jones),” Watson said. “He’s a really good coach and he has a lot of knowledge because he accomplished so much when he ran. I take him very seriously when he’s trying to help me get better.”
Jones’ satisfaction of seeing the fruits of one of his athletes finally paying off is beyond measurable, and he believes the best is yet to come.
“The plan is working,” Jones said. “It makes me feel good to know that what we’ve changed and implemented with not only (Watson) but others, too, is exciting and they’re trusting us.
“There’s going to be lots of opportunities knock on Emmett’s door and he now has options.”