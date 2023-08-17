KINGSPORT — After falling behind a set to open the match, Science Hill’s two-time defending conference champion volleyball team stormed back to down Dobyns-Bennett on Thursday inside the Tribe Athletic Complex, winning 21-25, 25-16, 25-14, 25-16.

The usual suspects did the heavy lifting for the Lady Hilltoppers (3-0, 1-0 Big 6), led by senior Autumn Holmes. The North Alabama commit recorded her second double- double of the season, racking up 21 kills and 12 digs.

LATEST VIDEOS

You can reach Tanner by email at tcook@sixriversmedia.com.

Stay Engaged

React to this article and join our community of readers sharing their feedback.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you