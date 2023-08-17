Science Hill’s Autumn Holmes (15) hits the ball over Dobyns-Bennett’s Norah Shook (13) and Lucy Roberts (14) during Thursday’s Big 6 Conference match at the Tribe Athletic Complex in Kingsport. Holmes, a senior who’s committed to play for North Alabama, recorded her second double-double of the season, racking up 21 kills and getting a dozen digs.
KINGSPORT — After falling behind a set to open the match, Science Hill’s two-time defending conference champion volleyball team stormed back to down Dobyns-Bennett on Thursday inside the Tribe Athletic Complex, winning 21-25, 25-16, 25-14, 25-16.
The usual suspects did the heavy lifting for the Lady Hilltoppers (3-0, 1-0 Big 6), led by senior Autumn Holmes. The North Alabama commit recorded her second double- double of the season, racking up 21 kills and 12 digs.
“I don’t mind early to work through stuff,” Science Hill coach Laura Cook noted. “I think it showed a lot of grit just fighting back after losing that first set.
“They had a really good block that first set and it was a big one to get through,” Cook added. “Once we were able to get through, we found open shots and that changed the game.”
Addi Stables was also big for the Science Hill offense, racking up eight kills and a pair of blocks. Chelsea Blaine had seven kills and setter Ella Neal contributed 39 assists, eight digs and a pair of kills.
“In tight situations, we tend to go to our big hitters like Chelsea, Addi or me,” Holmes said. “I wasn’t performing that first set and they knew where I was going every time.
“Ella is one of the most improved players on this team. She’s done so well and this was the best game I’ve ever seen her play.”
Playing their season opener, the Lady Indians suffered their fourth conference loss to their archrivals, a streak that dates to 2021.
Though the first set looked incredibly promising for the Tribe, youth and inexperience started to show as the match wore on.
Norah Shook — a freshman standout — led the Tribe with 14 kills, and Scout Bishop added four kills with a pair of digs. Mila Brice posted a double-double of 29 assists and 16 digs.
D-B libero Gracie Egan came up with 10 digs.
“We worked on the block big time,” D-B coach Kayce Green said. “The things that we got beat on are things that we have not focused on. There were some things that we struggled with, but serving and serve-receive were spot on. Those are the things we’ve hammered on as of recent.”
The Lady Indians had a great finish to the opening set after falling behind 8-5. They reeled off 12 straight points to gain a 17-8 lead and cruised to the set win. The big block of Bishop and Jolee McLain was key in the big surge to the front.
Science Hill roared back in the second set, its timing noticeably back in synchronization. Holmes had three big kills late in the set to help her squad equal the match at 1-all.