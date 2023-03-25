KNOXVILLE — Locals held their own at Saturday’s 10th Hardin Valley Invitational, but Science Hill’s boys rose above the rest.
The Hilltoppers finished third in the team standings with 67.5 points, capped by a win in the 4x400-meter relay in a blistering 3:30.00. Farragut won the competition with 110.5 points.
Centerville of Ohio had 84 points to take the girls' title.
Science Hill junior Emmett Watson had a standout day in the long jump, taking home the individual gold with a leap of 22-0¾. Dobyns-Bennett’s Kamarion Marshall also placed, nabbing fourth with a best of 21 feet.
Watson came back to finish runner-up in the 400-meter run, turning the one-lapper in 50.23 seconds. Maryville’s Davis Ernsberger won in 49.89.
Also in the field events, Elizabethton sophomore Landry Buckles placed third in the discus (153-3) and Daniel Boone’s Jayla Shipley was fifth in the long jump (16-0).
Science Hill’s William Hagemeier cleared 14 feet in the pole vault to nabe second, only 3 inches off winner Philip Lotivio of Morristown West.
D-B junior Nigel Vidale finished fourth in the high jump (6-2). Heritage’s Grant Campbell cleared an impressive 6-10 to win. Vidale was also runner-up in the triple jump (41-11).
D-B senior thrower Olyvia Fleming was third in the discus (107-9) and fourth in the shot put (33-3¼).
The D-B girls 4x800 relay opened the day by finishing third with a time of 10:31.75. Hardin Valley (10:12.79) won the event.
The 4x400 relay ended the day with a fifth-place showing in 4:20.25.
Boone's boys also finished third in the 4x800 (8:29.68). Farragut won in 8:17.28. The Science Hill boys 4x200 relay finished fifth (1:34.97).
The Hilltoppers got a runner-up finish from the 4x100 relay (43.77).
Dobyns-Bennett junior hurdling standout Brayden Simpson had a solid outing in the 110-meter version, clocking 14.92 for second place behind William Fleming (Va.) sophomore Malachi Coleman (14.84). Simpson came back to finish runner-up in the 300s, clocking 41.00 seconds. Centerville (Ohio) junior Sopuluchi Poe won in 39.23.
In the 100 dash, Science Hill’s Easton Miller was third (11.11) and Rylan Jordan was fourth, one-hundredth of a second behind.
In the distance events, D-B senior and Alabama signee Autumn Headrick finished second in the 1,600 (5:17.34) and third in the 800 (2:25.42). Boone’s Samuel Cline was fifth in the 1,600 (4:35.39) and teammate Ella Battel was fifth in the 800 (2:28.09).
In the 800, D-B's Caleb Hagood and Dane Sullins were fourth (2:00.66) and fifth (2:01.14).
Boone’s Bryson Lewis ran tough in the 3,200, nabbing second in 9:41.29.