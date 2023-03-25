KNOXVILLE — Locals held their own at Saturday’s 10th Hardin Valley Invitational, but Science Hill’s boys rose above the rest.

The Hilltoppers finished third in the team standings with 67.5 points, capped by a win in the 4x400-meter relay in a blistering 3:30.00. Farragut won the competition with 110.5 points.

