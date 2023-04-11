CHURCH HILL — Tuesday was a banner day for Volunteer track and field athletes competing on their home oval at the seventh Volunteer Invitational presented by Hutchinson Sealing Systems.
The Falcons and Lady Falcons both successfully defended home turf, winning the team titles with 235 and 222 points, respectively.
“We’re very proud to sponsor the Volunteer track team in this event,” said Jeff Batt, plant manager at Hutchinson Sealing Systems in Church Hill.
Juniors Jacie Begley and Kasey Brown both broke school records.
Begley broke the longstanding 1,600-meter mark by crossing in 5:20.06. The previous record of 5:20.14 was held by Jacklyn Talbert — a two-time state champion in the 800 — who set it in 2004.
“It feels amazing to get the record at home because I really wanted to get it either here or at Cherokee,” Begley said. “I’m so thankful I got it here because it’s in my hometown and it really means a lot to me.
“I pushed myself a lot more than I usually do. I had been running over 5:25, so I knew I had to break through that pain barrier to get to this point.”
Begley later came back to win the 800 in 2:25.42.
Brown’s record in the shot put came by the skin of his teeth. His throw of 51-3 eclipsed Ethan Scism's 51-2.5 from 2014.
“It feels incredible to get it at home,” Brown said. “We’ve been working on it for a while and we knew it was coming, but we just didn’t know when.
“I switched to rotating and it was really just more of a natural movement for me.”
The Lady Falcons — one of the favorites to win the TSSAA Class AA team title, along with Nashville Martin Luther King — took home 10 of the 12 running events titles, including senior Taylor Castle’s sprint double in the 100 (13.24) and 200 (26.72).
“I didn’t get much turnover at all in the 100,” Castle said. “It feels good to get to run here one last time. It’s a little bittersweet, but I’m just glad that I get to do it one more time.
“I started off much better this season than what we expected. In the first meet, I ran 26.6 in the 200 at D-B and last year, I opened up at 27.6. I got down around 26-flat last year and I’m hoping to break into the 25s this year.”
Sara Winegar had a standout day as well, winning both the 100 (17.27) and 300 hurdles (49.43). Allyssa Gent won the 3,200 in 14:49.38.
The only relay event Volunteer didn’t win was the 4x400, which went to Cherokee in 4:52.06.
In the field events, the Lady Falcons' Emily McPherson took the high jump with a clearance of 4-8 and Cheyenne Smith took the long jump with a leap of 15-8½.
Cherokee senior throwing standout Amelia Metz was a double winner, taking the discus (112-4) and shot put (29-1).
Providence Academy’s Jaydyn Johnston was the victor in the 400 (1:06.25). Happy Valley’s Kaydence Carroll won triple jump (32-0½) and teammate Aleesha McCurry took the pole vault (6-6).
The boys' meet offered a similar story, Volunteer winning eight of the 12 running events. Grant Winegar took the 200 (24.02) and Cayden Cox the 400 (54.41). Happy Valley’s Colby McNabb won the 100 in 11.78.
In the distance, it was all Falcons as Roman Borghetti-Metz cruised to wins in the 800 (2:05.10) and 1,600 (4:48.34). Charlie Wilson won the longest event, capturing the 3,200 in 11:07.81.
Volunteer's Jordyn Winegar-Collis and John Ross split the hurdling duties. Winegar-Collis took the shorter distance in 17.40 and Ross won the 300 in 43.87.
Happy Valley took the 4x100 relay in 47.00, Cherokee won the 4x200 (1:39.27) and Providence Academy ran 9:12.12 to claim gold in the 4x800. Volunteer won the 4x400 in 3:41.34.
In the field events, Volunteer senior Cason Christian — the top-ranked high jumper in Class AA with a clearance of 6-4 this season — won the high jump in 5-10. Christian attempted a school record 6-6¼ on Tuesday but came up short all three times.
Cherokee took both horizontal jumps titles. Auston Leach won long jump (18-5) and Dillon Williams took the triple jump (38-0).
Providence Academy’s Chase Ballard cleared 10 feet to win the pole vault.
Tri-Cities Christian Academy sophomore Preston Holmes continued his standout season, winning discus with a heave of 125-8.