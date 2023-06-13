Rye Cove’s dream season didn’t quite end the way a Hollywood script is supposed to, but state runner-up isn’t too bad.
The Lady Eagles lost Saturday’s VHSL Class 1 championship game in heartbreaking fashion, falling 1-0 to Auburn, but a sparkling 27-1 record never goes unnoticed at any level. Sophomore Kenzie Hood was a key cog in the wheel both on offense and defense, and she’s the player of the year on the Times News All-Southwest Virginia softball team.
Some of Hood’s eye-popping stats included only two strikeouts in 28 games and a .585 batting average. She had 36 RBIs, a pair of home runs and a .630 on-base percentage.
In the circle, she racked up a 7-0 record with a 0.64 ERA and 55 strikeouts, a perfect game and two other no-hitters. Playing shortstop, Hood made only one error all season.
While Hood provided plenty of offense, junior pitcher Eden Muncy kept almost all of the Lady Eagles’ opponents at bay and is the pitcher of the year.
With a shimmering 19-1 record, 264 strikeouts, an ERA of 0.34 — second best across all classifications — along with two perfect games and three other no-hitters, Muncy was virtually untouchable and surrendered just one home run all season.
The lone run she allowed in the state title game was unearned.
Nick Hood’s first season at the helm in Clinchport couldn’t have gone much better except for the ending, and he’s the pick as coach of the year. Not many can walk into a program like Rye Cove — which finished last in the Cumberland District less than four years ago — and instantly make it a winner.
The Lady Eagles won the outright Cumberland regular-season title for the first time. Hood also guided the program to its first district and region tournament titles.
To say that there is excitement back in Clinchport in all sports would be an understatement.
Here’s a look at the All-Southwest Virginia team:
Player of the year
Kenzie Hood, Rye Cove, So.
Pitcher of the year
Eden Muncy, Rye Cove, Jr.
Coach of the year
Nick Hood, Rye Cove
Honorary batting order
Leadoff: Addie Gibson, Gate City, Sr.
The Mountain 7 District player of the year compiled a .511 batting average and stole 30 bases.
No. 2: Kenzie Hood, Rye Cove, So.
Hood struck out only twice in 28 games and had a .585 batting average with 36 RBIs, a pair of home runs and a .630 on-base percentage.
No. 3: Gracie Turner, Rye Cove, Jr.
Among the area’s most athletic catchers, Turner batted .488 with five home runs and 31 RBIs.
Cleanup: Makayla Bays, Gate City, Jr.
Not many players were more feared than Bays, who had a .429 average, a .529 on-base percentage and a 1.313 OPS with four home runs.
No. 5: Megan Day, Union, Sr.
A .422 average, six home runs and an .859 slugging percentage weren’t a bad way for Day to finish her Lady Bears career.
No. 6: Eden Wallace, John Battle, Jr.
Wallace got hot at the right time during the Region 2D tournament, smacking three home runs in the first two games, and was a huge reason the Lady Trojans made the state tournament. She had a .333 batting average with seven home runs.
No. 7: A’nyah Hollinger, J.I. Burton, Sr.
One of the region’s top center fielders, Hollinger didn’t make a single error all season. On the basepaths, she was 15-for-15 in steals, and she tallied a .375 batting average.
No. 8: Lexi Baker, Wise Central, Sr.
Baker’s impressive .514 average was one of the best in the area. She had a 1.447 OPS and a slugging percentage of .892, also crushing seven home runs.
No. 9: Taylor Clay, Eastside, Jr.
Clay was one of the fastest players in the area, recording a .426 average with 26 RBIs and 25 runs scored.
Alternates
No. 1: Chloe Bledsoe, Lee High, Fr.
Bledsoe made an instant impact as a freshman and was one of the main reasons for one of the biggest one-year turnarounds across the state. The Lady Generals went from four wins last year to 16 this season in no small part thanks to Bledsoe’s impressive .544 average, .593 on-base percentage and six home runs.
No. 2: Jordan Mooney, J.I. Burton, So.
The youthful Mooney led the Lady Raiders with a .400 batting average. She wasn’t too shabby in the circle, either, finishing with 175 strikeouts and a 2.20 ERA.
No. 3: Kady Davidson, Gate City, Sr.
One of the top hitting catchers in the area, Davidson closed the season with a .421 average, a .494 on-base percentage and 28 RBIs.
Pitchers
Ace: Eden Muncy, Rye Cove, Jr.
Muncy finished with a 19-1 record, notched 264 strikeouts with an ERA of 0.34 along with two perfect games and three other no-hitters.
No. 2: KK Baker, Gate City, Sr.
Baker racked up a flawless 7-0 record with a 1.23 ERA and 57 innings pitched.
No. 3: Braelyn Hall, Eastside, So.
Eastside’s top pitcher, Hall struck out 229 and posted a 1.20 ERA.
No. 4: Chloe Calton, Lee High, Jr.
Calton had a solid junior season with 91 strikeouts — 31 of them looking — but also was one of the better power hitters in the area with 10 home runs and 32 RBIs.