Rye Cove’s dream season didn’t quite end the way a Hollywood script is supposed to, but state runner-up isn’t too bad.

The Lady Eagles lost Saturday’s VHSL Class 1 championship game in heartbreaking fashion, falling 1-0 to Auburn, but a sparkling 27-1 record never goes unnoticed at any level. Sophomore Kenzie Hood was a key cog in the wheel both on offense and defense, and she’s the player of the year on the Times News All-Southwest Virginia softball team.

