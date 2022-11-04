Twin Springs plays at Rye Cove, Gate City hosts Ridgeview in key contests

Rye Cove’s dual-threat quarterback Landon Lane will play a key role for the Eagles against county rival Twin Springs Friday night.

 

The Battle of Scott County is back.

After a two-year hiatus because of the pandemic and a shortened season for Rye Cove last year, the Eagles will host county rival Twin Springs Friday.

