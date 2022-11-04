The Battle of Scott County is back.
After a two-year hiatus because of the pandemic and a shortened season for Rye Cove last year, the Eagles will host county rival Twin Springs Friday.
This year the teams will meet on the football field with the Cumberland District title on the line.
Rye Cove (7-1, 4-0) can win its first district crown since 2005 with a victory.
A win by Twin Springs (6-2, 3-1), the defending district champion, would mean at least a co-championship for the Titans and the Eagles and a likely tri-championship with the two sharing the title with J.I. Burton (4-5, 3-1) if the Raiders defeat Thomas Walker (3-6, 2-2).
Rye Cove coach Gary Collier knows the importance of the game.
“There have been lots of distractions this week, but the kids have stayed focused because it’s Twin Springs week and they know about this rivalry,” Collier said. “That rivalry alone has kept their focus. Plus our kids have grown up a lot this season. They have bought into our program and learned how to prepare well for these games.”
One of the Eagles who has grown up is sophomore Landon Lane.
The quarterback is a dual threat with passing and throwing.
In last week’s win over J.I. Burton, Lane rushed for 99 yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries and completed 5-of-10 passes for 44 yards.
Lane also blocked a punt that led to a touchdown.
Twin Springs counters on the ground with senior running back Ryan Horne, who ran into the Titans record book last week.
Horne rushed for 188 yards and four touchdowns in a win over Thomas Walker.
The senior has rushed for 1,539 yards this season, more than any other Titan in school history.
Twin Springs coach Keith Warner says his team is used to the big-game atmosphere that will be in Rye Cove.
The Titans’ run to the district title last year will have Twin Springs ready to play.
Still, Warner said it will be an experience for his squad.
“I want to see my kids compete for four quarters and just enjoy the atmosphere,” Warner said. “Rye Cove will be balanced with their play calls out of multiple formations. So we will have to be disciplined and get adjusted and lined up correctly on defense.”
MOUNTAIN 7 TITLE GAME
Just down the road from Rye Cove, another full house is expected at Legion Field when Gate City (7-2, 5-0) entertains Ridgeview (8-1, 5-0) in the regular-season finale for both squads.
The game will decide the Mountain 7 championship.
Ridgeview coach Dewayne Stanley was an assistant last year when the Wolfpack finished as Region 2D runner-up.
Stanley said his players will be ready.
“We’re playing Gate City at Legion Field for a district championship. I think we’ll be focused,” Stanley said.
The Wolfpack boast a lineup with big playmakers like Ryan O’Quinn, Cannon Hill, Ian Hartsock and Brandon Beavers among others.
“Ridgeview is a very good team,” Gate City coach Jeremy Houseright said. “They have playmakers all over the field and their line is very physical.
“We are going to have to be disciplined and play mistake-free football to give ourselves a chance.”
Gate City counters with a strong defensive unit and an offense led by senior running back Ethan Fleming and quarterback Luke Bledsoe.
Houseright said the Blue Devils have to keep their nerves in check and play the game like they have all season.
OTHER CONTESTS
Other games around the region include Union (6-3) at John Battle (1-8); Lee High (6-3) at Abingdon (4-5); Grundy (6-3) at Wise Central (3-6); Thomas Walker (3-6) at J.I. Burton (4-5); Eastside (0-9) at Castlewood (1-8); and Richlands (2-7) at Virginia High (7-2).