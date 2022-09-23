Rye Cove looks to continue its best football season in decades Friday night when the Eagles make their first road trip of the season.
Rye Cove, coming off a dramatic 30-28 double-overtime win over Cumberland District foe Thomas Walker, heads to Castlewood for another league challenge.
Castlewood (1-3, 0-1) fell big to Grundy last week, but Rye Cove coach Gary Collier knows the Blue Devils will be ready for his Eagles (4-0, 1-0).
“They lost to Thomas Walker (earlier this year) in the last 30 seconds. So I expect a similar game to what we had last week,” Collier said.
The pass-happy Blue Devils, under first-year coach Bubba Edwards, offer a challenge to the Eagles’ secondary, Collier said.
“They will throw the ball more than anyone we have played so far and we will prepare for that,” he said.
As for Rye Cove, Collier said getting better each week is the main focus.
“We need to take care of the football and we can’t turn the ball over,” he said. “Defensively, we need to tackle better and not get beat deep on the long pass.”
UNION at GATE CITY
The Bears travel to Legion Field to take on Gate City in a battle between teams unbeaten in Mountain 7 District play.
Union (3-1, 1-0), ranked No. 3 in the Times News Southwest Virginia football poll, suffered its first loss last week, 17-8 to No. 1 Graham.
Gate City (2-2, 1-0) entered the Southwest Virginia rankings this week at No. 7 after back-to-back wins, including 35-28 over Marion last week.
The Bears are the favored team heading in, but Travis Turner is not taking anything for granted.
“Gate City is much improved from last year,” Union’s coach said. “They play hard and are coached very well. Gate City does a great job in all phases of the game. They tackle well and the running backs run hard.”
As usual for two ground-oriented offenses, the battles up front are key.
“We will have to play well in all three phases of the game,” Turner said. “The offensive and defensive lines will need to play well.”
Coach Jeremy Houseright says his Blue Devils need to play nearly error-free to be successful against a solid Union squad.
“We have to come ready to play,” Houseright said. “We have to control what we can control and we have to be more disciplined on both sides of the ball.”
RIDGEVIEW at LEE HIGH
After a bye week, Ridgeview (3-0, 1-0) faces an improving Lee High squad at Five Star Stadium.
Led by quarterback Brynnen Pendergraft and running back Grayson Huff, the Generals (2-1, 0-1) put up 41 points last week in a runaway win over Patrick Henry.
“They are really well coached. They have good skill people and they have improved every game,” Wolfpack coach Dewayne Stanley said of the Generals.“We need to get off to a better start and protect the ball and we have to be disciplined on defense and swarm to the ball.”
OTHER GAMES
In other games around the region, Patrick Henry travels to John Battle, Abingdon hosts Tennessee High, Eastside is at home against Holston, and Claiborne crosses the state line to play Thomas Walker.