Eagles look to stay unbeaten with road trip to Castlewood

Rye Cove, which is off to its best start in years, looks to go 5-0 on Friday night with a road trip to Castlewood in a key Cumberland District contest.

 P. KEVIN MAYS/Kingsport Times News

Rye Cove looks to continue its best football season in decades Friday night when the Eagles make their first road trip of the season.

Rye Cove, coming off a dramatic 30-28 double-overtime win over Cumberland District foe Thomas Walker, heads to Castlewood for another league challenge.

