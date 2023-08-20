CLINCHPORT — Rye Cove had a story custom made for Hollywood in 2022. After suffering through a decade of losing seasons, even having to suspend the football program midway through 2021, the Eagles won a share of the Cumberland District championship last year.
Now the question is whether the Eagles can follow up that 8-3 blockbuster season with a successful sequel.
Coach Gary Collier, his staff and players sure think so. They’ve gone from not enough players in 2021 to 47 players and 11 coaches at the 2023 media day. With those numbers and last year’s success, there are much greater expectations.
“We’re not going to be overlooked and the expectations are much higher than last year,” Collier said. “That’s the program we want to be. We don’t want to win a game or two and everybody be satisfied about it. We’ve toughened up our schedule and playing good teams to get ready for the playoffs.”
WEIGHT GAIN
Some of the team’s biggest improvements have come off the field. Collier believes the offseason weight training his players participated in is making an impact on the offensive and defensive lines.
“The difference from last year is we’re bigger, faster, stronger,” Collier said. “March 2022, we had two kids bench over 200 pounds. We have 16, 18 now and another dozen who are close. One thing we couldn’t do last year is push anybody around.”
ON THE OFFENSIVE SIDE
Landon Lane, a 5-foot-9, 186-pound junior, is back as the starting quarterback. He’s one of those players from the weight training regimen Collier was talking about. Lane has put on 20 pounds since last season.
Lane’s backup is sophomore Jacob Jessee.
Payton Darnell is a talented running back and a tough runner. But Darnell is also a good athlete who can catch the ball out of the backfield.
Others expected to get carries are Carter Roach-Hodge, Logan Barnette and fullback Will Rollins.
Rye Cove fields a couple of tough matchups in Jay Bowen and Brayllen Paille, tight ends capable of much more than blocking. Jacob Jessee, Luke Jessee and Connor Gilliam are at wide receiver.
Clayton Austin, a three-year starter, helms the center spot. Starting guards are Trevor Darnell and Dakota Meade. Cooper Bowen and Zach Tester both spend time at left tackle and Ethan Lawson, a 6-5, 318-pound freshman, takes over at right tackle.
ON THE DEFENSIVE SIDE
The Eagles plan to run multiple defenses with Bowen at defensive end and Darnell and Lawson other starting linemen. Roach-Hodge and Will Rollins are middle linebackers and Hamilton Osborne and Lane patrol the outside.
The defensive backfield is led by Barnette, who made eight interceptions last season. Brady Darnell is at the other corner and Payton Darnell at safety.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Kicking duties can go different ways. The options include Diego Dortch, Blake Goins or Lane. Roach-Hodge handles punting duties, and Payton Darnell and Barnette are the leading kick returners.
Although many are calling Rye Cove the favorite, Collier shied away from the league predictions because so many teams go into the season with unknowns.
