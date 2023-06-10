TROUTVILLE — Going toe to toe with the three-time defending state champion Auburn, Rye Cove’s softball team showed no fear in Saturday’s VHSL Class 1 title game at the Botetourt Sports Complex.
In a battle of outstanding pitchers — Rye Cove's Eden Muncy and Auburn's Kirsten Fleet — everyone in the stands knew that the outcome would come down to whoever made the first mistake.
Unfortunately for the Clinchport crew, an error in the top of the seventh inning that allowed Rachel Brotherton to reach gave Auburn hope.
Working her way around to third on a wild pitch and groundout, Brotherton eventually scored the game’s only run on Avery Zuckerwar's single to shallow left field.
Fleet, a senior and James Madison signee, got two flyouts and a groundout to end the game and lift Auburn to a fourth consecutive state championship with a 1-0 win.
Rye Cove finished 27-1.
“It really doesn’t sting all that much because we went toe to toe with a Division I pitcher for seven innings,” Rye Cove first-year coach Nick Hood said. “We knew we could play with them and we weren’t going to back down from anybody.
“We knew that it’d be a pitcher’s battle. (Fleet) is a Division I girl and Eden is a talent herself.”
Rye Cove got a runner to second base only one time and had just one hit against the state’s strikeout leader. Fleet finished with nine punchouts.
Muncy was stellar again in the circle, striking out 12 — bringing her season total to 246 — and issuing only one walk, but the Lady Eagles couldn't find the offensive support against Fleet. The only hit they mustered was a gap single in the first inning.
“I honestly thought the ball was gone when she hit it,” Hood said. “We put a lot of balls in play, but when you get to this level, it’s about making plays. Everything we hit, we hit it right at them.”
Though Rye Cove ultimately fell short of its ultimate goal, the squad accomplished a lot this season, winning the Cumberland District regular season outright for the first time along with its first district tournament and Region 1D tournament titles.
“No matter the ending, this season is still like a fairy tale,” Hood said. “You never go into the season expecting to win all your games, but we battled until the end.
“I look at all of these people that were out here that drove over three hours and we had twice as many people here than a school that’s 30 minutes from here. If you’re going to rob a bank in Duffield, today was the day to do it.”
Auburn (26-1) graduates seven seniors, including Fleet. Rye Cove has no seniors and the future in Clinchport is incredibly bright.
“Next year, all of those people will be right back here because we’re going to come back,” Hood said. “Knowing what these girls experienced today may not feel good today, but it will be good for them in the long run.
“Next year, we’re going to have a bull's-eye on our backs and it just got a whole lot bigger.”