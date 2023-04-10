BLOUNTVILLE — Left-handed ace Drew Hoover was firing on all cylinders again Monday.
The West Ridge senior threw a two-hit shutout and the Wolves beat Daniel Boone 5-0 in Big 5 Conference baseball action Monday night.
Hoover aided his cause with two hits, including a two-run home run.
Jack Sarginger came through with a triple and single, also driving in two runs, for the Wolves. Carter Gibson had a pair of doubles and scored twice.
Brogan Jones gave up seven hits over five innings for the Trailblazers, who host the Wolves on Tuesday.
Elizabethton 8, Sullivan East 6
BLUFF CITY — The Cyclones rallied with four runs in the top of the seventh inning to disappoint the homestanding Patriots.
Bryson Rowland’s two-run single was the decider. Steven Meadows recorded two doubles, two RBIs and two runs scored and Hayden Nave had two hits and scored twice for Elizabethton.
Peyton Johnson pitched the first four innings before giving way to Jonah Hubbard, who notched the win.
Leadoff batter Jake Witcher had four hits for Sullivan East. Tyson Mitchell struck out 13 in 5 2/3 innings in a no-decision.
Unicoi County 4, Volunteer 2
ERWIN — Lucas Slagle allowed no hits and struck out nine for the Blue Devils.
The Falcons pushed across their runs on an error and a fielder’s choice.
Valentin Batrez had two doubles and two RBIs and Brayden Hendrickson was 2-for-2 and scored three runs for Unicoi County.
Grainger 5, Cherokee 4
RUTLEDGE — The Grizzlies won an 11-inning marathon when Jaxon Maxey singled to left for the walk-off victory.
Cherokee held a 4-1 lead heading into the bottom of the seventh before Grainger rallied.
Maxey finished 3-for-5 with two RBIs.
Brady Smith also drove in two runs and Connor May had two hits. Smith and Bryson Bennett each struck out 11.
Providence Academy 8, CAK 5
JOHNSON CITY — The Knights, in their inaugural TSSAA Division II-A campaign, handed four-time state champion Christian Academy of Knoxville(15-4, 4-1) its first district loss since 2018.
Tyner Simpson went five innings, allowing three runs on six hits and striking out eight. Nathan Eisfelder pitched the last two innings to record his second save.
Lucas Belcher drove in two runs for the Knights (12-4, 7-0), who had six hits to CAK’s nine.
FCA 5, Chuckey-Doak 4
AFTON — A stolen base in the sixth inning led to the winning run for the Flames.
Carson Shah was 3-for-4 and Rylan Jesse had two hits for the FCA team. The Flames stole 11 bases, led by Jesse’s four. Evan Denton struck out seven over 3 1/3 innings.
Cadin Tullock went 3-for-4 for Chuckey-Doak.
Eastside 11, Twin Springs 8
COEBURN — Christopher Steele went 2-for-4 with four RBIs, Tanner Perry drove in three runs and Clay Ward plated two in the Spartans’ Cumberland District victory.
Chase Daugherty went 3-for-5 with two RBIs and Clay Ross finished with two hits for the visiting Titans.
J.I. Burton 8, Castlewood 1
NORTON — Robert Emershaw, Miguel Madrigal and Brayden Dutton drove in two runs apiece to help the Raiders get the better of the Blue Devils in Cumberland play.
Dauntae Keys, Noa Godsey, Isaiah Sturgill and Madrigal had two hits each. Clay Hart starred on the mound, allowing five hits over seven innings.
Thomas Walker 7, Rye Cove 0
EWING — Cameron Grabeel struck out a whopping 15 batters in throwing a two-hit shutout for the host Pioneers.
Adam Hollandsworth powered the offense by going 3-for-3 and Ellis Hoskins and Jordan Bertram each drove in two in the Cumberland win.
Union 10, Chilhowie 2
BIG STONE GAP — John Ryan Hurley and Keith Chandler scored three runs apiece, Espn Evans and Cole Chandler each drove in two runs and the Bears manhandled the Warriors in a nondistrict matchup.
Alex Ireson and Eli Blanton finished with two hits apiece.
Austin Stidham tossed 4 2/3 innings, giving up six hits and only one walk in earning the win. Carter Worley pitched two innings of relief before Brady Adams retired the final batter.
SOFTBALL
David Crockett 4, Dobyns-Bennett 1
JONESBOROUGH — Brylee Tullock went 2-for-2 and scored twice in the Lady Pioneers’ Big 5 win.
Megan Davis added a 2-for-3 effort for Crockett. Karly Honeycutt allowed just four hits and one walk.
Julianne Tipton struck out a dozen batters for the Lady Indians.
West Ridge 9, Cherokee 5
ROGERSVILLE — The Lady Wolves piled up 13 hits, paced by Lily Frazier’s 3-for-4 day.
Natalie Moore had two hits and drove in three runs. Madison Chapman and Victoria Browder each went 2-for-4, and Lacey Fugate belted a solo home run.
Kaylee Cinnamon was 3-for-4, Hannah Bates also had two hits and drove in two runs, and Racheal Young went 2-for-3 and scored twice for the Lady Chiefs.
Unicoi County 10, Elizabethton 5
ELIZABETHTON — Destiny Bridges was 3-for-3 with a double, triple and three RBIs and Laurel Osborne had a solo homer for the Lady Blue Devils.
Kenidy Harris went 3-for-4 — a two-run home run and a pair of doubles — and Sadie Williams blasted a three-run shot for the Lady Cyclones.
Rye Cove 12, Thomas Walker 0
CLINCHPORT — Gracie Turner hit a two-run home run in the first inning and scored three runs in the Lady Eagles’ Cumberland runaway.
Eden Muncy scored three times and Rheagan Waldon was 3-for-4 with two RBIs.
Kenzi Hood went the distance, allowing three hits and one walk, and striking out nine.
BOYS SOCCER
Tennessee High 1, Volunteer 0
CHURCH HILL — Austin DeGeare scored off a cross from James Bowling. Goalkeeper Eli Knowles had 10 saves to preserve the shutout.