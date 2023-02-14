NORTON — Defending VHSL Class 2 champion Wise Central wasted no time in advancing to the semifinal round of the Mountain 7 District girls basketball tournament.
The Lady Warriors dominated Lee High 80-13 in Tuesday’s quarterfinal game.
The Lady Warriors raced to a 26-0 lead at the end of one quarter and were fully in command at the half with a 45-7 advantage.
Emmah McAmis poured in 25 points and Madison Looney added 13 for Central, which advanced to face Ridgeview on Thursday at 6 p.m. in the semifinal round at Gate City Middle School.
Ameera Youmessi and Emily Brickey chipped in nine apiece.
Lee High didn’t have any players score more than four in the season-ending loss.
CLINTWOOD — Braelynn Strouth led a balanced effort for the Lady Wolfpack, scoring 12 points in the Mountain 7 quarterfinal victory.
The ’Pack led 15-6 after one quarter and 28-16 at halftime.
Caiti Hill added nine points and Tsega Mullins had eight for Ridgeview, which will play Central on Thursday in the semifinals at Gate City Middle School.
Taylor Jennings finished with eight points for Abingdon, which will play at Bassett on Friday in the Region 3D tournament.
WISE — The Lady Raiders dominated the action inside, outscoring the Lady Titans 30-12 in the paint in their Cumberland District tournament semifinal matchup at Virginia-Wise’s Prior Convocation Center.
Sarah Williams paced J.I. Burton with 16 points, Anyah Hollinger contributed 12 and Taylor Phipps added eight.
Rehgan Sensabaugh collected 11 rebounds for the Lady Raiders, who will play top-seeded Eastside on Friday at 7 p.m. in the Cumberland title game at the Prior Center.
Ryleigh Gillenwater finished with a team-high 15 points for Twin Springs, which will play Rye Cove on Friday at 4 p.m. in the tournament consolation game. Kayli Dunn recorded 12 points and four assists, and Makenzie Gillenwater grabbed seven rebounds.
WISE — Azzy Hammons finished with 27 points — half her team’s total — and dished out seven assists to lead the Lady Spartans past the Lady Eagles in the Cumberland semifinals at the Prior Center.
Taylor Clay compiled 15 points, eight rebounds and four steals, Lexi Carter hauled in 13 rebounds and Shelby Stanley also snagged four steals for Eastside, which will meet J.I. Burton on Friday at 7 p.m. for the tournament title.
Gracie Turner scored 14 points and Kaylee Lamb had eight points with four steals for Rye Cove, which will face off with Scott County rival Twin Springs on Friday at 4 p.m. in consolation play.
