WISE — With Dane Elkins and Braeden Church each collecting three hits and two RBIs, Wise Central spilled Gate City 12-5 in a Mountain 7 District tournament baseball opener from Monday.

Elkins struck for a pair of doubles while Grey Kennedy’s two-bagger, one of 13 hits for the Lady Warriors, brought home two runs.

