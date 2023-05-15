WISE — With Dane Elkins and Braeden Church each collecting three hits and two RBIs, Wise Central spilled Gate City 12-5 in a Mountain 7 District tournament baseball opener from Monday.
Elkins struck for a pair of doubles while Grey Kennedy’s two-bagger, one of 13 hits for the Lady Warriors, brought home two runs.
Casey Dotson and Robbie Wilson each contributed two hits with Dotson scoring twice and snagging two RBIs. Ashton Bolling paired three runs with two walks.
Wilson went the distance from the mound, yielding two earned runs and totaling seven strikeouts against no walks.
Collecting two of the Blue Devils’ seven hits was Eli McMurray. Layton Barnett doubled and supplied two runs.
Union 11, Ridgeview 4
BIG STONE GAP — The Bears got off to a fast start in their first-round Mountain 7 matchup, taking a 7-1 lead over the first two innings.
Eli Blanton turned in a prolific day to spearhead Union offensively, going 3-for-4 with three RBIs and two runs. He also accounted for three of his team’s nine stolen bases.
Pounding out a pair of doubles, Keith Chandler went 2-for-3, scored three times, drove in two runs, had two stolen bases and earned a base on balls. John Ryan Hurley (double, 2 runs) and Sam Whitman were good for two hits apiece while ESPN Evans doubled, drove in two runs, swiped two bases and drew a hit-by-pitch.
Brady Adams hurled a complete-game victory, racking up 10 strikeouts and withstanding six walks.
The Wolfpack got a nice game from Austin Rose, who tripled and knocked in four runs in a 2-for-3 output.
J.I. Burton 7, Rye Cove 1
NORTON — Noa Godsey recorded 11 strikeouts and gave up three hits in the Black Raiders’ Cumberland District tournament conquest.
Daunte Keys had two hits and drove in two runs. Braylon McConnell and Godsey also finished with two RBIs while Brayden Dutton finished with two hits, including a triple, and scored twice.
Will Rollins drove in Rye Cove’s run.
John Battle 4, Lee High 0
BRISTOL — In a game that produced only seven hits, the Trojans did all the scoring.
Porter Gobble struck out five batters over 3.1 innings before Caleb Lockhorn retired a pair of Lee High batters. Evan Hankins covered the final three frames, totaling six Ks.
Finishing with four hits, John Battle got a 1-for-1 showing from Jackson Gayle, who scored twice and also drew a walk.
Virgil Hobbs gave up two earned runs in a five- inning start for the Generals.
SOFTBALL
Eastside 22, Thomas Walker 1
COEBURN — Emma Sartin struck out 11 batters in a five-inning one-hitter, banged out three hits in four at-bats and drove in two runs for the Lady Spartans in the Cumberland District tournament.
Batting 3-for-4 with three runs and four RBIs was Emmaleigh Banks. Maddie Compton had three RBIs in a 2-for-2 showing.
Braelyn Hall and Reagan McCoy both went 2-for-3, scored twice and knocked in two runs. Maya Durham was 2-for-3 in a 17-hit Eastside attack.
Kalli Woods had the lone hit and run for the Lady Pioneers.
Wise Central 6, Abingdon 4
NORTON — Playing in the first round of the Mountain 7 tournament, the Lady Warriors got the job done behind Emily Sturgill’s 3-for-4 day. She socked a pair of doubles and had two RBIs.
Macie Gibson followed at 2-for-4 with an RBI while Lexi Baker worked all seven innings from the pitching circle.
Topping the Lady Falcons was Kendal Yates, who went 2-for-3 and turned one of those hits into a double.
John Battle 11, Union 10
BRISTOL — Led by Eden Wallace with six RBIs, John Battle came from behind to edge the Lady Bears in the Mountain 7’s opening round.
Megan Day hit for the cycle to pace Union, which led 9-7 in the top of the sixth inning. The Bears were up 7-3 before Wallace swatted a fifth-inning grand slam to knot things up.
GIRLS SOCCER
John Battle 2, Gate City 1
GATE CITY — The Lady Devils lost a heartbreaker with the Mountain 7 tournament match going to penalty kicks, where the Lady Trojans ended with a 4-1 advantage.
Bekah Reid scored the goal for Gate City with an assist from Nebraska Nuckles. Erin Hensley finished with 12 saves.
Abingdon 8, Lee High 0
ABINGDON — Riley Cvetkovski and Ella Seymore punched in two goals apiece to help the Lady Falcons advance in Mountain 7 play.