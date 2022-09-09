Allie Reilly

West Ridge’s Allie Reilly tries to put the ball over the Daniel Boone wall during Thursday’s Big 5 Conference game.

 Cheryl Gray

BLOUNTVILLE — Rylee Haynie led the offense for the Lady Wolves, tallying 12 kills and a solid .360 hitting percentage.

Faith Wilson had 35 assists and 13 digs for a double-double while Laynie Jordan led the defense with 17 digs.

