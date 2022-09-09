BLOUNTVILLE — Rylee Haynie led the offense for the Lady Wolves, tallying 12 kills and a solid .360 hitting percentage.
Faith Wilson had 35 assists and 13 digs for a double-double while Laynie Jordan led the defense with 17 digs.
Also notching double-digit digs for West Ridge were Kari Wilson (15) and Casey Wampler (10).
For Boone, Kyleigh Bacon led the offense with seven kills while Allie Davis spearheaded the defense with 24 digs.
Addison Dietz and Abbie Huff each had nine assists.
Science Hill 3, M-East 1
MORRISTOWN — After falling behind a set in the early going, the Lady Hilltoppers rolled to a nonconference four-set road win over Morristown East 23-25, 25-16, 25-19, 28-26 behind 21 kills and 18 digs from junior Autumn Holmes.
The defense played a role for Science Hill as Molly Williams notched 31 digs and Marin Ross finished with 10 digs and six aces. Chelsea Blaine had five blocks as well for Science Hill.
Meaghan Kanady finished with 21 assists while Ella Neal contributed 18 assists.
Dobyns-Bennett 3, Crockett 0
In a dominating Big 5 Conference road sweep, the Lady Indians got 12 kills and seven digs from Riley Brandon while Jordan Guthrie had five kills, four blocks and four aces.
Inari Phillips also had five kills and four blocks.
Dakota Vaiese notched 31 assists while Rachel Falin led the defense with 16 digs.
Sullivan East 3, Unicoi County 0
BLUFF CITY — Jenna Hare notched 11 kills and nine digs for the Lady Patriots in the Three Rivers sweep over Unicoi County at the Dyer Dome.
Kyndl Hodge finished with 27 assists while Kylie Hurley led the defense with 14 digs.
Hannah Hodge (12 digs) and Carly Bradford (10) were also standouts on defense.
Volunteer 3, Johnson County 0
MOUNTAIN CITY — Veda Barton led the charge for Volunteer with 14 kills and nine digs in a sweep of Three Rivers foe Johnson County.
Lily Christian had 11 assists while Sydney Cloud had 12 assists and four aces.
On defense, Alisha Lindsey threw in eight digs.
Tennessee 3, Elizabethton 0
ELIZABETHTON — The Lady Vikings remained unbeaten in the Three Rivers Conference with a road sweep of Elizabethton.
Madison Blair led the attack with nine kills and 10 digs while Marley Johns had four kills and five blocks. Bree Adams dished out 15 assists and Sydnee Pendland picked up 16 digs.
For the Lady Cyclones, Gracie Kirsch led the offense with seven kills and eight digs.
Jayci Bowers notched 14 assists and had seven digs on defense.
Gate City 3, Ridgeview 0
CLINTWOOD — Gate City won its second straight Mountain 7 District volleyball match Thursday with a 25-22, 25-12, 25-18 win over Ridgeview.
The victory was the fourth straight win for the Lady Blue Devils (4-1, 1-0).
Makayla Bays finished with 13 kills and 11 digs for Gate City, while Rylee Hall had 10 kills and three blocks.
Peyton Taylor recorded 29 assists and five blocks for the Lady Devils and Adrianna Lane added five blocks.
Ridgeview (8-3, 0-2) got 25 assists from Makinley Owens, seven kills and 21 digs from Caiti Hill, seven kills and nine digs from Leah Sutherland and 15 digs from Braelynn Strough.
UNION 3, WISE CENTRAL 0
NORTON — Union opened up Mountain 7 District play with a sweep of the Lady Warriors.
Isabella Blagg had 14 kills and eight digs to lead the Lady Bears (13-1, 2-0) at the net, while Brooke Bailey had 31 assists for Union.
Gracie Gibson led the defensive effort with 12 digs for Union and Jordan Shuler added 11 digs.
Emmah McAmis finished with 11 kills and 13 digs for Central (5-3, 1-1), while Emilee Mullins had 21 assists and libero Sophie Fleming finished with 14 digs.
EASTSIDE 3, HOLSTON 0
COEBURN — Taylor Clay made a big impact for the Lady Spartans in her season debut.
Clay, who missed the first of the season because of injury finished with 11 kills and four service aces to lead Eastside to a 25-17, 25-19, 25-23 win over Holston.
Braelyn Hall had 23 assists and four aces for the Lady Spartans.
Holston got seven kills and nine aces from Maddie Bowers.
J.I. BURTON 3, GRUNDY 0
NORTON — The Lady Raiders picked up their first win of the young volleyball season with a sweep of Grundy at Stan Wilson Gymnasium.
Savannah Adams and Rehgan Sensabaugh had nine kills apiece for Burton (1-1) in the win to lead a balanced stat sheet.
VIRGINIA HIGH 3, ABINGDON 1
BRISTOL, Va. — Virginia High got 15 kills from Ellie Cobb, 23 assists from Charli Carpenter, 32 digs from Aiden James and nine kills and 15 digs from Myra Kariuki in the win over the visiting Lady Falcons.
Abingdon’s Gracie Statzer had 12 kills, 10 assists and nine digs.
Riley Cvetkovski added 24 digs and Ella Kiser had 13 assists and 13 digs for the Lady Falcons (1-4).
CASTLEWOOD 3, HURLEY 0
HURLEY — Castlewood evened its record to 3-3 on the season with a 25-11, 25-20, 25-14 nondistrict win at Hurley.
Anna Summers had nine kills and six aces for the Lady Blue Devils, while Karly Maxfield had 20 assists and Madison Sutherland registered 13 service aces.
GIRLS SOCCER
Dobyns-Bennett 9, Crockett 0
The Lady Indians bounced back from two straight losses in resounding fashion with a Big 5 Conference win via the mercy rule.
The Tribe got five goals from sophomore Ava Flanary as D-B improved to 10-2 on the season. Maggie Fleming also scored a pair while London Taylor and Mia McLain had the other tallies for the Tribe.
Carlee Cradic had five assists while Taylor notched two helpers.
University 3, Elizabethton 2
Carmen Ellis had two goals for the Lady Bucs while Amia Dixon contributed the other score in a nonconference win over the Lady Cyclones.