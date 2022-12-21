Roundup: West Ridge scores win over Sullivan East at Holiday Hoops From staff reports Dec 21, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 4 West Ridge’s Allie Reilly caps a drive to the hoop as Abby McCarter defends for Sullivan East. Cheryl Gray Alexis Hood, who is guarded closely by Maddie Woomer, topped the Lady Wolves in scoring with 17 points. Jenna Hare of Sullivan East goes flying past West Ridge’s Rachel Niebruegge during a Doc Maples Holiday Hoops game Wednesday. Cheryl Gray Abby McCarter releases a deep 3-point attempt for the Lady Patriots. Cheryl Gray Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BRISTOL — An aggressive West Ridge team finished with 20 more free throws in taking a 61-55 over Sullivan East in Wednesday’s early game of the Doc Maples Holiday Hoops at Viking Hall.Alexis Hood was the leading scorer for the Lady Wolves with 17 points, while Fallon Taylor totaled 12. Faith Green and Allie Reilly each had eight points. Rachel Niebruegge totaled five steals.Jenna Hare scored a game-high 21 points for the Lady Patriots, which saw Kylie Hurley produce 12 points — all on 3-point goals. Bearden 54, Science Hill 19KNOXVILLE — Unlike their previous overtime game in Johnson City, the Lady Bulldogs took control early and dominated in the win over the Lady ’Toppers. Kathryne Patton led Science Hill with eight.CAK 36, Dobyns-Bennett 30KNOXVILLE — The Lady Warriors jumped out to a 23-6 halftime lead to down the Lady Indians.Madi Jones collected 10 points to lead CAK and Kiera Leffew scored nine. Dobyns-Bennett’s Hannah Frye led all scorers with 11 points and Zari Brice was next high with eight.Union 57 Warren Central, Ky. 31GATLINBURG — Abby Slagle accounted for 20 points, including 8 of 10 free throws, to lead the Lady Bears to the win.Isabella Blagg and Kaylee Lamb each finished with seven points.Kennedee Robinson fired in 15 of the Lady Dragons’ 31 points.Argyle, Texas 45 Wise Central 29KISSIMMEE, Fla. — In a battle of tradition-rich programs, the six-time Texas 4A state champions got the best of the defending Virginia Class 2A state champion Lady Warriors.Madi Lumsden led the Eagles with 16 points, while Gabby Campbell and Ashlin Crabtree had 11 and 10 points, respectively.Emmah McAmis tallied 15 of Wise Central’s 29 points.Independence, N.C. 49 Twin Springs 41 Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest! Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox. NEWS Breaking News Kingsport Times-News Today Obituaries SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT Food and Recipes Lunch Specials Weekend Events Sports BRISTOL — Kayli Dunn scored 13 points, while Makenzie Gillenwater accounted for 11 points and seven rebounds for the Lady Titans in the loss to the Lady Patriots.Jai’lun Brimmer was high scorer for Independence with 18 points and Hannah Moss had 16 points.Hurley 33, Castlewood 21HURLEY — Anna Summers had a double-double of 11 points and 16 rebounds in the Lady Rebels’ loss. Charleigh Hall grabbed eight rebounds and dished out four assists.BOYSTennessee High 60 Cullman, Ala. 57ORLANDO — The Vikings returned to their winning ways with a hard-fought victory over the Bearcats.Colin Brown pushed Tennessee High to the win with a game-high 19 points. Zander Phillips came on strong in the fourth quarter and scored 16. Creed Musick added another double-digit effort with 11.Sam Duskin led Cullman with 14 points.Hurley 72, Castlewood 52HURLEY — Landon Bailey had 21 points and Kevin May was hot on his heels with 20 for the Rebels. Cayden Dishman cleaned up with 27 points for the Blue Devils. Lee Harvey netted nine.Landrum, S.C. 48, Union 39GATLINBURG — Playing in a Smoky Mountain Christmas Tournament losers’ bracket game, the Bears were overtaken in the second half.Union (3-2) darted to a 6-0 lead and stayed in front till midway through the second quarter. Landrum pulled into a 21-21 halftime tie and led 33-27 after three periods.Bennett Edwards pitched in 15 points, Franklin Davis 13 and Mario Gonzalez 10 for the Cardinals (9-2).The Bears, who wrap up their Smoky Mountain schedule with an 8:30 a.m. game on Thursday, got eight points from Braxton Bunch. Reyshawn Anderson added seven.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Recommended Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Point Kylie Hurley Rebound Sport Basketball Alexis Hood Free Throw Champion Jai Lun Brimmer Recommended for you ON AIR