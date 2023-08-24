JONESBOROUGH — Two weeks into the season, Big 6 Conference volleyball goes through West Ridge and Science Hill.
West Ridge earned its 10th win of the year with Thursday’s 25-14, 19-25, 25-13, 25-20 victory at David Crockett.
Madison Haynie slammed 14 kills, and Casey Wampler had 12 to lead the Lady Wolves (10-1, 3-0), who got 42 assists and a team-high three service aces from Faith Wilson. Kari Wilson and Laynie Jordan tallied 11 digs apiece with Wampler, Wilson and Maggie Niebruegge each adding nine. Rylee Haynie also had two of West Ridge’s three blocks.
The Lady Pioneers (8-3, 2-1) entered Thursday’s match in a three-way tie atop the Big 6 standings.
Kamryn Martin had 12 kills, and Sydney Shelton 19 assists to lead Crockett, which got six service aces from Sophia Gouge. Katie Onks (17) and Brylee Tullock (11) led the Lady Pioneers in digs.
Science Hill 3, Daniel Boone 0
JOHNSON CITY — The Lady Hilltoppers (8-2, 3-0) remained in a deadlock atop the Big 6 standings after beating the Lady Trailblazers 25-15, 31-29, 25-15.
Autumn Holmes smacked 23 kills and served five aces, with Ella Neal dishing out 42 assists to lead Science Hill. Addi Stables also had a double-double with her 10 kills and 10 digs. Campbell Hixson had 10 digs and served three aces, with Avery Bragg serving four.
Addison Dietz had eight kills and 10 assists while matching Josie Jenkins’ seven digs to lead Boone (2-4, 0-3). Taylor Brinn and Camryn Wine both had five kills, and Abbie Huff had eight assists.
Tennessee High 3, Dobyns-Bennett 0
KINGSPORT — Tennessee High’s first trip to the Tribe Athletic Complex was a memorable one, the Lady Vikings (8-3, 1-2 Big 6) taking a 25-14, 25-21, 25-14 win.
Outside hitters Sophie Meade and Ashton Blair slammed 15 and 14 kills for the Lady Vikings, who got 33 assists from Bree Adams. Sydnee Pendland came up with 19 digs and Meade had nine.
Kiyah Blye led D-B (3-6, 0-3) in kills with six. Mela Brice recorded 13 assists and Aly Hostler had 12 digs.
Sull. East 3, Johnson County 0
MOUNTAIN CITY — Sullivan East (5-6, 3-0 Three Rivers) remained in a first-place tie for the league lead thanks to a 25-18, 25-11, 25-18 triumph at Johnson County.
Sophie Johnson had 11 kills and two service aces, with Carly Bradford serving three aces and matching Asia Cairns with seven kills. Kyndl Hodge dished out 27 assists, and Kylie Hurley had 12 digs against the Lady Longhorns (3-1, 2-1).
Volunteer 3, Gibbs 0
CHURCH HILL — So far, so good for Volunteer in their new conference.
The Lady Falcons (4-1, 2-0 District 2-AA) swept visiting Gibbs 25-13, 25-15, 25-11.
Veda Barton slammed 17 kills, and Lily Christian handed out 28 assists. Jaycee Cassidy added eight kills to go with her seven digs, second only to Chloe Redwine’s 13 digs. Cassidy also served a team-high five aces, with three more from Adah Snodgrass.
Eastside 3, Patrick Henry 0
GLADE SPRING — Eastside earned its first win of the year in convincing fashion, sweeping Patrick Henry 25-20, 25-6, 25-18.
Taylor Clay led the way with her double-double of 12 kills and 20 digs. Presley Hall added seven kills, and Hayle Day made 17 digs. Virginia Hicks and Braelyn Hall had a combined 17 assists for the Lady Spartans (1-1).
Castlewood 3, Hurley 0
HURLEY — Castlewood improved to 2-0 on opening week with a straight-set win over Hurley.
Madison Sutherland served six aces and made six kills along with eight digs. Anna Summers slammed a team-high 14 kills with four aces and four digs. Macee Lasley had 10 aces, three kills and three digs, and Charleigh Hall tallied 22 assists with three aces and two kills.
GIRLS SOCCER
West Ridge 5, Unicoi County 1
BLOUNTVILLE — Sunny Iacino completed the hat trick and helped keep West Ridge (3-0) undefeated on the young season. Her goals game in the ninth, 34th and 45th minutes.
Blakely McMurray accounted for West Ridge’s third goal, and Abby Carpentar capped the scoring in the 62nd minute.
Grace Quillen and Lindsay Chapman each had one assist for West Ridge, which outshot the visitors 29-7 overall and 11-3 on goal.
Tennessee High 3, Daniel Boone 0
BRISTOL, Tenn. — The Lady Vikings (4-3) got two goals from Abby Littleton, the first giving the home team 1-0 halftime lead.
Ary Patterson and Littleton scored two early goals in the second half to help put away the Lady Trailblazers (2-1).