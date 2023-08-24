thumbnail_©CGP_082423 West Ridge @ Crockett_00035.jpg

West Ridge's Kari Wilson dives for the ball during Thursday's Big 6 Conference match at David Crockett.

 Cheryl Gray

JONESBOROUGH — Two weeks into the season, Big 6 Conference volleyball goes through West Ridge and Science Hill.

West Ridge earned its 10th win of the year with Thursday’s 25-14, 19-25, 25-13, 25-20 victory at David Crockett.

Stay Engaged

React to this article and join our community of readers sharing their feedback.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS

Recommended for you