BLUFF CITY — West Ridge powered to a 25-15, 25-15, 25-19 volleyball win over Sullivan East behind a dominant performance by Rylee Haynie on Monday night at the Dyer Dome.
Haynie finished with 17 kills and two blocks to lead the Lady Wolves to the win. Mollee Cutshall contributed eight kills and six digs to the victory.
Other leaders included Faith Wilson with 30 assists, Kari Wilson with 12 digs, Maggie Niebruegge with nine digs and Casey Wampler with eight.
Sophie Johnson led the Lady Patriots with six kills, followed by Asia Cairns with five kills and three bocks and Carly Bradford with five kills and seven digs. Kylie Hurley had 12 digs and Kyndi Hodge accounted for 15 assists.
Volunteer 3, Dobyns-Bennett 1
CHURCH HILL — Veda Barton’s double-double of 18 kills and 17 digs propelled the Lady Falcons to a 25-23, 11-25, 25-19, 25-23 win over the Lady Indians.
Adah Snodgrass came through with 13 kills, while Chloe Redwine and Jaycee Cassidy each finished with a dozen digs. Lily Christian effectively fed the front line with 39 assists.
Dobyns-Bennett was paced by Jo McLain with nine kills and six blocks. Norah Shook, Kiya Blye and Scout Bishop all had six kills.
Mela Brice and Haley Price totaled 19 and 13 assists and Emma Anthony came up with 12 digs.
David Crockett 3, Morristown East 1
MORRISTOWN — The Lady Pioneers got stronger as the match progressed to take a 26-24, 14-25, 25-22, 25-17 win over the Lady Hurricanes.
Sophie Greear led Crockett’s efforts with eight kills. Callie Butler and Kamryn Martin each finished with seven kills.
Katie Onks paced the defense with 19 digs with Brylee Tullock on her heels with 18 digs. Sydney Shelton and Lacy Bowles combined for 21 assists.
Elizabethton 3, Gate City 2
ELIZABETHTON — Gracie Kirsch finished with 14 kills as the Lady Cyclones rallied from two sets down to defeat the Lady Devils. Abby Gwinn dished out 20 assists and Bailee VanHuss had 17 digs for the home squad. Ava George Wilber was good for five blocks in the 23-25, 16-25, 25-22, 25-20, 15-13 victory.
Johnson County 3, Holston, Va. 1
DAMASCUS, Va. — Makenzie Kelly and Lexie Proffitt led the Lady Longhorns eight kills with Emma Eller putting them in good position
Desirea Robinson paced the defense with 15 digs in the 25-14, 24-26, 25-11, 25-17 as Josie Grindstaff provided an error-free match.
Tennessee High 3, Virginia High 0
BRISTOL — The Lady Vikings won the volleyball version of the V-T classic with a 25-8, 25-20, 25-22 romp over the Lady Bearcats. Sophomore setter Bree Adams recorded her 1,000th career assist on an Ashton Blair kill early in the match and finished with 40 assists overall.
Sophie Stallcup, Sophie Meade and Blair each slammed 10 kills. Addy Gentry led the defensive efforts with 17 digs, as Meade and Blair picked up nine and seven respectively.
Ridgeview 3, J.I. Burton 0
NORTON — Leah Sutherland was a force with 10 kills, three aces and four blocks in the Lady Wolfpack’s 25-20, 25-11, 25-16 win over the Lady Raiders.
Tsega Mullins had a team-high 11 kills, along with two blocks. Braelynn Strouth provided six kills, 12 digs and four aces. Makenzie Wright had six kills, five digs and two aces.
Makinley Owens dished out 28 assists to go with six digs.
