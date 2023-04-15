BLOUNTVILLE — West Ridge’s baseball team seized the lead late and pulled out a 9-6 win in Saturday’s interstate matchup with Kentucky’s Letcher County Central.

The Wolves trailed 6-5 in the bottom of the sixth inning when Carter Gibson — facing a two-strike count — hit the go-ahead, two- run double.

