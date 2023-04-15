BLOUNTVILLE — West Ridge’s baseball team seized the lead late and pulled out a 9-6 win in Saturday’s interstate matchup with Kentucky’s Letcher County Central.
The Wolves trailed 6-5 in the bottom of the sixth inning when Carter Gibson — facing a two-strike count — hit the go-ahead, two- run double.
Will Harris got the Wolves’ offense started with a triple in the first that plated the game’s first run.
Jack Sarginger got the start for West Ridge and surrendered three hits and three runs over 1 1/3 innings. Wade Witcher and Carter Osborne came out of the bullpen and helped close it out. Witcher recorded the last three outs to earn the save.
Sarginger, Witcher and Osborne also contributed on offense, highlighted Sarginger’s 3-for-4 performance.
Volunteer 10, Happy Valley 1
CHURCH HILL — The Falcons showcased their offense early and often.
Volunteer got on the scoreboard in the bottom of the first inning when Connor Haynes tripled to drive in the game’s first run. The Falcons piled it on from there.
Gavin Hickernell toed the rubber for Volunteer, picking up the win by allowing one hit and no runs over four innings and striking out six.
Ty Johnson got the start for the Warriors but lasted only two innings, giving up eight runs on four hits.
The Falcons rapped out nine hits, led by Brycen Feagins, Zach Justice, and Isaiah Bowery with two apiece.
Feagins also ran off with three stolen bases as part of his team’s nine on the day.
Providence 10, David Crockett 7 Providence 12, David Crockett 2
JOHNSON CITY — In the first game, the Knights pulled away with four runs in the fourth inning. Rinaldo Matti had an RBI single and Tyner Simpson hit a three-run home run to cap the big frame.
Braedan Nix led things off on the pitcher’s mound for the Pioneers, lasting three innings, allowing seven runs on seven hits and striking out two.
Simpson went 3-for-4 to set the pace for Providence Academy. Nix, AJ Ford, Ronnie Hall and Connor Hendrix each had two hits for the Pioneers.
In the second game, Providence scored four runs in the fifth and never looked back.
Aidan Sproles had a solid outing on the hill for the Knights. The right-hander allowed two hits and no runs over four innings while striking out four.
Caleb Cross went 2-for-4 to lead Providence.
Easley 10, Elizabethton 5
ELIZABETHTON — The Cyclones fell behind early and couldn’t catch up against the team from South Carolina.
Easley capitalized on three Elizabethton errors in the second inning and pushed across seven runs in the frame.
Jonah Hubbard took the loss for the Cyclones, going 2 2/3 innings, allowing five hits and 10 runs.
Jack Farris, Peyton Johnson, Kaleb Hambrick and Bryson Rowland each collected two hits for Elizabethton.
SOFTBALL
Dobyns-Bennett 2, White County 0
CORRYTON — Sophie Dean was strong in the circle for the Tribe, earning the win after allowing two hits and no runs over six innings. She struck out seven.
Julianne Tipton went 2-for-3 to the Lady Indians.
Gordonsville 6, Science Hill 1
CORRYTON —Gordonsville scored three in the third inning in the Gibbs tournament win.
Callie Dillard got the win for Gordonsville. Dillard went five innings, allowing four hits and one run while striking out two.
Malia Maroukas, Tatyanna Beatty, Lora Wilgus and Ally Presnell hit safely for Science Hill.
Elizabethton 11, Union 0
ELIZABETHTON — Lilly McDuffie threw a complete-game shutout en route to a run-rule interstate win.
Lela Byrd had four RBIs — two of them on a home run in the second — and finished 3-for-3 for Elizabethton.
The Lady Cyclones scored seven runs in the second inning, sparked by the big bats of Maely Ingram, Emma O’Quinn, Ember Jensen and Cheyenne Poiroux.
SOCCER
Providence Academy 2, West Ridge 0
JOHNSON CITY — John Ingram and Ian Meade each had a goal for the Knights, and Jacoby Puhr notched an assist.
Andrew Cunningham recorded the shutout.