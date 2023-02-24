MORRISTOWN — The West Ridge girls basketball team had too many weapons in Friday night’s 56-47 Region 1-4A quarterfinal win at Morristown West.

Fallon Taylor led the Lady Wolves with 19 points and eight rebounds. Alexis Hood accounted for 13 points and eight boards, and Rachel Niebruegge finished with 11 points and five steals.

