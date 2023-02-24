MORRISTOWN — The West Ridge girls basketball team had too many weapons in Friday night’s 56-47 Region 1-4A quarterfinal win at Morristown West.
Fallon Taylor led the Lady Wolves with 19 points and eight rebounds. Alexis Hood accounted for 13 points and eight boards, and Rachel Niebruegge finished with 11 points and five steals.
Lilly Bates added a double-double of 10 points, 11 rebounds and five assists.
Delaney Weddington led the Lady Trojans with 10 points. Jhaniya Mitchell and Kaylee Dyke each scored nine.
Jefferson County 57, Science Hill 51
DANDRIDGE — Madi Hawk soared with 25 points and the Lady Patriots rallied past the Lady Hilltoppers in the Region 1-4A quarterfinal.
Brooke Satterfield finished with a dozen points for Jefferson County, which led 41-40 heading into the final period.
Kathryne Patton had 14 points to lead Science Hill, which was up 32-21 at halftime. Kierra Whitney added 11 points and Aniya Pace had eight.
Greeneville 79, Sullivan East 37
GREENEVILLE — The Lady Devils overwhelmed the Lady Patriots, racing to a 28-point halftime lead and carrying it over in the second half of their Region 1-3A quarterfinal win.
Anna Shaw fired up 26 points for Greeneville. Chloe Marsh contributed 13, Lauren Bailey had 11 and Jambryn Ellenburg added 10.
Sullivan East’s Jenna Hare closed out her high school career with 24 points, including five 3-point goals. She finished as the school’s all-time leading scorer with 2,570 points.
Tennessee High 37, Grainger 33
RUTLEDGE — The Lady Vikings broke through with 16 points in the final period to emerge victorious in this defensive Region 1-3A quarterfinal battle.
Kendall Cross had a game-high 13 points to lead Tennessee High, which managed only 11 first-half points. Keynanah Foote scored nine and Janell Tabor grabbed eight rebounds.
Maddie Hurst was the only Grizzlies player in double digits with 10 points.
Cocke County 69, Unicoi County 60
ERWIN — The Lady Red knocked down 13 shots from 3-point range to come through with the road win over the Lady Devils.
Paige Niethammer paced Cocke County with 18 points. Blake Clevenger finished with 16 points, followed by Adisen McNealy, who hit five treys for 15 points. Halle Kitchen totaled 13 points, including four shots behind the arc.
Unicoi County also was productive with long range, hitting 14 shots behind the 3-point line. Jocelyn Metcalf hit seven 3-pointers and scored 25 points. Allie Lingerfelt scored 16 points while Haley Rush totaled 11 points and Olivia Bailey had eight.
Gatlinburg-Pittman 69, Happy Valley 24
GATLINBURG — Dominating on both ends of the court, the Lady Highlanders outscored the Lady Warriors 41-16 in the first half and locked down defensively even more the final two quarters.
Maddy Newman had 23 points to spur on the G-P rout. Shilah Whaely and Nya Burns reached double figures with 14 and 12 points.
Marcida Moore and Kadie Bailey each scored eight to lead Happy Valley.
Hampton 86, Hancock County 29
HAMPTON — Another impressive showing by the Lady Bulldogs saw them leading 31-3 at the end of one quarter and 61-12 at the break.
Madi McClain spearheaded the Hampton attack with 18 points. Hannah Smith and Macy Henry finished with 14 points apiece. Taylor Berry and Ryleigh Nickels added 11 and eight, respectively.
Madeline Dalton had eight points for the Lady Indians.
Cloudland 48, Cosby 34
COSBY — Still down a pair of starters, the Lady Highlanders still had enough firepower to defeat the Lady Eagles.
Ella Benfield had a game-high 15 points to lead Cloudland, which got 13 points from Ryan Turbyfill.
Shylee Shelton was the top scorer for Cosby with nine.
Unaka 53, Washburn 36
WASHBURN — In a battle of high scoring individuals, Lyndie Ramsey had 29 points to lead the Lady Rangers to the road win over the Lady Pirates.
Point guard Emma Taylor added eight points for Unaka. Braelyn Coffey finished with 27 of Washburn’s 36 points.