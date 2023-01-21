ELIZABETHTON — West Ridge earned the season sweep of Elizabethton with a 75-55 boys basketball victory on Friday night at Treadway Gymnasium.
Wade Witcher led the Wolves offensively with 20 points. Will Harris finished with 16 points, going 4-for-6 from 3-point range. Houston Sherfey finished in double figures with 11 points, and Avery Horne and Dawson Arnold scored nine apiece.
Mason Ball was an efficient 8-for-11 from the field to score a team-best 20 points for the Cyclones. Dalton Mitchell added 19.
Volunteer 62, Tennessee High 60
CHURCH HILL — The Falcons tightened the Upper Lakes Conference race by taking down the Vikings.
Andrew Knittel paced a balanced Volunteer attack with 17 points. Cason Christian added 14 and Braden Minton had 12. Blake Head with 11 and Joltin Harrison with eight completed Volunteer’s scoring.
Creed Musick finished with 19 points to lead Tennessee High. Brandon Dufore had 17 points and Colin Brown accounted for 14.
Unicoi County 55, Sullivan East 49
ERWIN — Lucas Slagle was the big man in the middle with 18 points for the Blue Devils, who turned back the challenge from the Patriots. Grant Hensley chipped in 10 points.
Corbin Laisure had a game-high 19 points for Sullivan East and Drake Fisher contributed 12.
Union 54, Lee High 35
BIG STONE GAP — The Bears trailed 14-10 after one quarter but dominated the final three periods to derail the Generals in this Mountain 7 District matchup.
Cam Bostic paced Union with 15 points and Rayshawn Anderson scored 14.
Caleb Leonard had 14 to lead Lee High. Brayden Hammonds scored 12.
Ridgeview 52, Wise Central 49
NORTON — Cannon Hill reached a personal milestone and the Wolfpack pulled out a thrilling overtime win.
Hill fired in 16 points and hit the 1,000-point milestone for his career.
Chantz Robinette scored 14, including a key 3-pointer in the extra period, and Isaiah Justice added 11 points in the Mountain 7 win.
Ethan Collins produced a 24-point effort for the Warriors. Chance Boggs finished with 10.
Abingdon 67, Gate City 58
ABINGDON — Evan Ramsey, the Falcons’ 7-foot senior center, scored 19 points and the Falcons handed the Blue Devils their first Mountain 7 loss.
Dayton Osborne added 13 points and Luke Honaker and Reece Ketron each came through with 10 for Abingdon.
Gunner Garrett netted a game-high 22 points to lead Gate City. Bo Morris came through with 16 points.
Twin Springs 79, Rye Cove 30
NICKELSVILLE — The Titans had a performance to remember with a romp over Scott County and Cumberland District rival Rye Cove.
Bradley Owens cut loose for 25 points, getting 16 in the first quarter alone. Connor Lane fired up 22 points, Ryan Horne added 11 and Connor Hughes hit for 10.
Carter Roach-Hodge hit the high mark for the Eagles with nine points.
J.I. Burton 86, Castlewood 53
CASTLEWOOD — Clay Hart fired in 28 points for the Raiders, who had too many weapons for their Cumberland rivals.
Noa Godsey and Ian Tate each finished with 15 points and Maxwell Gilliam came through with 10.
Cayden Dishman was Castlewood’s leader with 24 points and Joe Dotson added 11.
Eastside 64, Thomas Walker 39
COEBURN — Eli McCoy was tough on both ends of the court, getting 12 points and five steals to lead the Spartans to the Cumberland victory.
Shawn Mullins had 10 points, four assists and five steals, and Cole Mullins also finished with 10 points and four assists, and Ben Sutherland recorded eight points, eight rebounds, five assists and four steals.
Tri-Cities 84, Bethel ChristiaN 41
BLOUNTVILLE — The Eagles raced out to a 27-4 lead after one quarter and rolled to the win.
Lane McMullen led five Tri-Cities players in double figures with 15 points. Seth Britton had 13, Lofton Looney 12 points, and Braxton Dixon and Hayden Jones 10 each.
Gabe Rosenbalm had a big night on the defensive end with five steals.
GIRLS
Elizabethton 50, West Ridge 39
ELIZABETHTON — Lina Lyon proved to be problematic for the Lady Wolves, leading the Lady Cyclones with a 22-point performance. Olivia Holly sank a trio of 3-point shots and ended with nine points.
Alexis Hood paced West Ridge with 10 points and Fallon Taylor had nine.
Volunteer 60, Tennessee High 38
CHURCH HILL — Kendra Huff hit five shots behind the 3-point line and totaled 19 points in the Lady Falcons’ victory.
Ava Jackson added 12 points to the Upper Lakes win.
Kendall Cross put up 13 points and Anna Kate Kinch 12 for the Lady Vikings.
Unicoi County 65, Sullivan East 45
ERWIN — Allie Lingerfelt led a balanced attack with 20 points, leading the Lady Devils to the win.
Faith Bennett added 14 points, Jocelyn Metcalf had 11 and Haley Rush 10.
Jenna Hare had game-high 22 points to lead the Lady Patriots.
Wise Central 66, Ridgeview 39
NORTON — Emmah McAmis continued to score at a torrid pace with 30 points and the Lady Warriors avenged their only Mountain 7 loss this season.
Central broke a three-way tie at the top of the district standings. Central and Gate City share the top spot.
Emilee Brickey hit double figures with 11 points, and Madison Looney grabbed 13 rebounds in addition to scoring eight points. Abbie Jordan also had eight points with seven assists.
Tsega Mullins was Ridgeview’s high scorer with 10 points and Ava Stanley added eight.
Gate City 62, Abingdon 44
ABINGDON — Jaydyn Carrico and Makayla Bays scored 15 points apiece to help the Lady Blue Devils scorch the Lady Falcons in Mountain 7 play.
Braylin Steele chipped in 10 points for Gate City.
Abby O’Quinn topped Abingdon with nine.
Union 73, Lee High 25
BIG STONE GAP — Abby Slagle scored 22 points in the first half and 25 overall in the Lady Bears’ runaway Mountain 7 win.
Three others hit double figures for Union: Taylor Hughes had 15 and Gracy McKinney and Brooke Bailey scored 11 each.
Cassidy Hammonds was Lee’s leading scorer with seven points.
Rye Cove 43, Twin Springs 28
NICKELSVILLE — Kaylee Lamb scored 12 points and Emma Gibson hauled in 12 rebounds to lead the Lady Eagles to the Cumberland win. Gracie Turner finished with nine points and 10 rebounds.
Preslie Larkins topped Twin Springs with 12 points and eight rebounds. Makenzie Gillenwater grabbed seven boards.
J.I. Burton 54, Castlewood 9
CASTLEWOOD — The Lady Raiders had quite the defensive showing, holding the Lady Blue Devils to five points in the first half and four in the second half.
Kaylen Fields led the way offensively with 23 points. Taylor Phipps and Sarah Williams each had nine.
Anna Summers hauled in 14 rebounds and Bailee Varney finished with seven for the Lady Devils.
Eastside 75, Thomas Walker 48
COEBURN — Azzy Hammons was an offensive juggernaut with 32 points and four assists in the Lady Spartans’ win over the Lady Pioneers.
Taylor Clay aided the cause with 19 points, while Lexi Carter contributed nine points.
Tri-Cities 41, Bethel Christian 28
BLOUNTVILLE — The Lady Eagles got off to a fast start with a 13-3 lead after one quarter to subdue the Lady Crusaders.
Grace Williams led Tri-Cities with 15 points, while Savannah Barb and Angel Pierce each accounted for eight. Emma Beach led the visitors from Spruce Pine, North Carolina, with 10 points.
BOWLING
Dobyns-Bennett pLACES SECOND
SMYRNA —The Dobyns-Bennett bowling team rolled to a runner-up finish in the TSSAA Division 1 championships.
The Indians (19-1) defeated Franklin 12-11 in the quarterfinals behind Seth Mullins, who knocked down a team-high 221 pins.
D-B then bested home team Smyrna 14-7 in the semifinal round. Peyton Keese was the leader with 279 total pins.
Hardin County outgunned the Indians 16-7 in the championship match. Caden Rickert was the high scorer for D-B with 218 pins.