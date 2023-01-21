thumbnail_©CGP_012023_West Ridge @ Elizabethton_0101.jpg

West Ridge’s Parker Leming (33) fires up a shot over Elizabethton’s Mason Ball (54) in the Wolves’ 75-55 victory Friday night.

ELIZABETHTON — West Ridge earned the season sweep of Elizabethton with a 75-55 boys basketball victory on Friday night at Treadway Gymnasium.

Wade Witcher led the Wolves offensively with 20 points. Will Harris finished with 16 points, going 4-for-6 from 3-point range. Houston Sherfey finished in double figures with 11 points, and Avery Horne and Dawson Arnold scored nine apiece.

Rye Cove at Twin Springs basketball

Twin Springs' Bradley Owens goes to the basketball for two of his 25 points Friday night against Rye Cove.

thumbnail_©CGP_012023_West Ridge @ Elizabethton_0008.jpg

West Ridge's Fallon Taylor (24) drives against Elizabethton's Renna Lane (21) during Friday night's nonconference game in Elizabethton.

