Carson Tate threw a four-hit shutout as West Ridge defeated University High 10-0 Thursday at East Tennessee State University's Thomas Stadium.

Wade Witcher paced the Wolves at the plate, going 3-for-4 and driving in two runs. Will Hard had a two-run double and Carson Osborne finished 2-for-3. Four players each had one hit for the Bucs.

