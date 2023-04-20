Carson Tate threw a four-hit shutout as West Ridge defeated University High 10-0 Thursday at East Tennessee State University's Thomas Stadium.
Wade Witcher paced the Wolves at the plate, going 3-for-4 and driving in two runs. Will Hard had a two-run double and Carson Osborne finished 2-for-3. Four players each had one hit for the Bucs.
Tennessee High 11, Elizabethton 2
ELIZABETHTON — Ashton Leonard had two doubles, a triple, scored four times and drove in two runs to lead the Vikings over the Cyclones.
Rylan Henard had two hits and drove in two runs, while Evan Mutter provided two RBIs. Isaac Blevins contributed two hits.
Brilee Hurley had a RBI single in the final inning for the Cyclones.
Sullivan East 3, Volunteer 0
CHURCH HILL — Corbin Dickenson and Tyson Mitchell combined on a four-hit shutout with eight strikeouts in the Patriots’ victory. Dickenson and Jonathan Beach also added 2-for-4 efforts at the plate.
Colby Lawson finished with seven strikeouts for the Falcons in a complete-game effort.
Eastside 16, Castlewood 1
CASTLEWOOD — Jaxsyn Collins starred at the plate, going 3-for-4 with a three-run home run, a double and four RBIs. He added a big effort on the mound, recording 11 strikeouts and giving up just one hit over four innings.
Will Johnson was 3-for-4 with two RBIs. Tanner Perry and Adam Burke each had two hits and drove in two runs. Eli McCoy and Luke Trent each finished 2-for-4 at the plate.
Twin Springs 17, Thomas Walker 5
EWING — Will Farmer was 3-for-3 with two doubles, four RBIs and five runs scored to push the Titans well past the Pioneers.
Chase Daugherty blasted a two-run home run. Clay Ross had two RBIs and scored three times. Caden Hall had two hits and also three runs scored. Tristan Counts had three RBIs and scored two runs.
Jacob McCurry led Thomas Walker with two hits.
J.I. Burton 9, Rye Cove 0
NORTON — Clay Hart was 2-for-2 with a pair of RBIs and Dauntae Keys had two hits and scored two runs to lead the Raiders over the Eagles. Hart started the game and threw the first three innings. He and Noa Godsey combined for 11 strikeouts.
SOFTBALL
Dobyns-Bennett 3, West Ridge 2
BLOUNTVILLE — Julianne Tipton and Payton Moore had back-to-back home runs to center field in the sixth inning as the Lady Indians came back to defeat the Lady Wolves for the second time this week.
Tipton was 2-for-3 to lead Dobyns-Bennett, which hit six home runs in the two games against West Ridge. Tipton also threw the first four innings before giving way to Hannah Frye, who had five strikeouts over three no-hit innings for the win.
Lacey Fugate and Victoria Browder each had two hits and drove in a run apiece for the Lady Wolves.
Daniel Boone 9, Science Hill 0
Ava Saul crushed two home runs and finished with three RBIs as the Lady ’Blazers rolled against the Lady ’Toppers. Kayleigh Quesinberry was in command in a three-hit shutout.
Riley Croley had two hits and scored twice, as Kyleigh Bacon and Anna Richardson also collected two hits.
David Crockett 8, Unaka 1
Julie Maupin went 2-for-2 with two hits and two RBIs to lead the Lady Pioneers over the Lady Rangers.
Chelsea Williams and Kendall Hodge each had two hits as Crockett racked up 13 hits as a team. Cara Wilson allowed just three hits and one walk over seven innings. Jill Faust went 2-for-3 to pace Unaka.
Volunteer 5, Elizabethton 1
ELIZABETHTON — Addyson Fisher pitched another gem with 12 strikeouts, while allowing six hits and just one walk to lead the Lady Falcons over the Lady Cyclones.
She also provided a two-run single in the top of the seventh for some insurance. Ember Jensen and Mollie Johnson each went 2-for-3 to lead Elizabethton.
Twin Springs 9, Thomas Walker 1
EWING — MacKenzie Gillenwater fanned 14 batters and allowed five hits in the Lady Titans’ win. She helped herself with an offensive effort of two hits, two RBIs and two runs scored.
Aubrey Meade was 3-for-5 with three RBIs. Sarah Davidson and Abbie Taylor each had two hits. Sophie Lawson was 2-for-3 to lead Thomas Walker.
Eastside 2, Castlewood 0
CASTLEWOOD — Braeyln Hall pitched a three-hit shutout for the Lady Spartans. Taylor Clay and Reagan McCoy scored runs.
The Lady Devils twice had runners in good scoring position.
SOCCER
Greeneville 9, David Crockett 3
Emmanuel Ruiz scored two goals in the Pioneers’ loss to the Greene Devils. Gunner Corbitt had an assist on one goal, while his other score was off a penalty kick. Diego Silva scored on a solo goal.
Volunteer 2, Grainger 1
CHURCH HILL — Cameron Cox scored both of the Falcons goals, the second on a penalty kick to win it. Owen Miller assisted on the first goal.
Freshman goalkeeper Lucas Gilliam had a huge night in goal, totaling over 20 saves.