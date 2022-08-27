NORTON — Braeden Church starred on offense, Nate West came up big defensively and Wise Central whipped Eastside 41-7 on Friday night in the football season opener for both teams.
Church generated 182 yards of total offense, completing 7 of 9 passes for 139 yards and gaining 43 on five carries. He also ran for a 5-yard score and threw a 27-yard touchdown pass to Talen Yates.
West grabbed a pair of interceptions and scored on both. His first return covered 70 yards — the game’s opening points — and he delivered a 20-yard runback in a 27-point Warriors second quarter.
Alec Gent carried nine times for 55 yards and touchdowns of 19 and 5 yards.
Dane Elkins was the main man in Central’s receiving department with 87 yards on four catches. Ricky Onate nailed all five of his extra-point attempts.
Defensively, the Warriors got 10 tackles from Jude Davis plus seven stops courtesy of Church.
The Spartans dodged a shutout with 8:20 to play when Eli McCoy (3-56 receiving) caught a 28-yard TD pass from Jaxsyn Collins.
McCoy had three catches for 56 yards. Dayton Stanley rushed for 71 yards on 15 attempts and Chase Carico had six tackles for Eastside.
Rye Cove 26, Hurley 24
CLINCHPORT — Payton Darnell scored two touchdowns in the final 6:39 to lift Rye Cove to the come-from-behind win.
Hurley led 24-14 before Darnell hit paydirt on runs of 2 and 10 yards. He finished with 79 yards rushing on 11 carries, also hauling in a 17-yard touchdown pass from Landon Lane.
Lane completed 7 of 10 passes for 104 yards and a touchdown.
Alex Duty rushed for 128 yards and a TD for Hurley.
Twin Springs 28, Northwood 8
SALTVILLE — Colton Kilgore and Ryan Horne scored two touchdowns apiece to lead the Titans over the Panthers.
Kilgore scored on a 91-yard pass play from Abel Dingus for the game’s first TD, and he came through with a 3-yard fumble return and 2-point conversion for the next scores. Horne scored on a 27-yard run and then a 71-yard punt return.
Horne finished with 16 rushes for 113 yards, and Kilgore had 112 yards of offense.
Eli Williams scored on an 18-yard run for Northwood’s lone touchdown.
Ridgeview 42, J.I. Burton 8
CLINTWOOD — Ridgeview scored 35 points in the first quarter on the way to a season- opening win over Burton.
The game was called at halftime after two weather delays and heavy fog settled on the field.
Ridgeview quarterback Ryan O’Quinn completed 7 of 10 passes for 170 yards and two touchdowns.
Brandon Beavers caught both touchdown passes and also rushed for a 72-yard score.
J.I. Burton’s Trey Keys passed for 31 yards, including a 20-yard touchdown to Landon Reed.
Union 48, Lee 7
BEN HUR — Peyton Honeycutt had 17 carries for 260 yards and three touchdowns, and Reyshawn Anderson added another 10 carries for 87 yards and a touchdown to lead the Bears to the victory.
Johnny Satterfield, Keith Chandler, Keyshawn Anderson and Aiden Hoffmeister also had touchdown runs.
Lee’s lone score came on a 70-yard touchdown pass from Brynnen Pendergraft to Brayden Hammonds.
Abingdon 47, John Battle 6
BRISTOL, Va. — Luke Honaker had a hand in four touchdowns: running for two, passing for one and going all the way with an 86-yard punt return.
Honaker rushed for scores of 5 and 8 yards. His 15-yard TD pass to Lucas Brooks, combined with Tobias Reid’s fifth extra point, capped a 41-0 first half.
Will Henley and Isaac Doss ran the ball in from short range, as did Tyke Thompson for a fourth-quarter TD.
Ector Taylor picked up 104 yards on 11 carries for the Falcons, who held John Battle to five first downs. The Trojans finished with minus-33 rushing yards.
Cumberland Gap 50, Thomas Walker 36
EWING — Darin Gulley put up strong numbers in a losing effort. He was 20-of-28 passing for 152 yards and a touchdown through the air, adding 132 yards and a score on 12 carries.
Thomas Walker totaled 182 yards on 30 rushes.
Anderson County 48, Science Hill 6
JOHNSON CITY — Anderson County bounced out to a 21- point first-quarter lead on its way to a mercy-rule decision at Tipton Stadium.
The Mavericks (2-0) outgained Science Hill (1-1) by a 285-97 margin in the first half alone.
Science Hill finally scored in the fourth quarter. Javin Chester ran in from 3 yards out to make it 41-6. The fake on the extra-point attempt netted an incomplete pass.
Mikah Dukes had 59 yards on nine carries and Tyler Moon had three catches for 78 yards for the Hilltoppers.
Seymour 42, Cherokee 28
ROGERSVILLE — Joe Henley finished with seven catches for 112 yards, including touchdowns of 30 and 34 yards, in the Chiefs’ loss to the visiting Eagles. Henley also had five kickoff returns for 204 yards to set up two other scores.
Landon Jeffers was 16-of-29 passing for 191 yards and two touchdowns. Kalija Sexton and Henley each scored on 1-yard touchdown run.
Kai Thompson carried the ball 22 times for 99 yards for the Eagles. Conner Helton had six catches for 165 yards and two touchdowns.