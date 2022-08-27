NORTON — Braeden Church starred on offense, Nate West came up big defensively and Wise Central whipped Eastside 41-7 on Friday night in the football season opener for both teams.

Church generated 182 yards of total offense, completing 7 of 9 passes for 139 yards and gaining 43 on five carries. He also ran for a 5-yard score and threw a 27-yard touchdown pass to Talen Yates.

