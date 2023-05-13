ERWIN — Bryleigh Salyer scored off an error in the bottom of the 10th inning to give Volunteer a 5-4, walk-off win over Tennessee High to capture the District 1-3A softball championship on Saturday at Unicoi County High School.

Down into the bottom of the sixth, Haley Russell hit a two-run double to give Volunteer a 4-3 lead. Maddi Hall responded with a RBI single in the seventh as Tennessee High sent it into extra innings.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you