ERWIN — Bryleigh Salyer scored off an error in the bottom of the 10th inning to give Volunteer a 5-4, walk-off win over Tennessee High to capture the District 1-3A softball championship on Saturday at Unicoi County High School.
Down into the bottom of the sixth, Haley Russell hit a two-run double to give Volunteer a 4-3 lead. Maddi Hall responded with a RBI single in the seventh as Tennessee High sent it into extra innings.
Tennessee High, which led 2-0 when the game was suspended in the top of the fourth on Friday night, also got a solo home run from Katy Ganger.
Addyson Fisher finished with 17 strikeouts for Volunteer. Rylee Fields went the distance in the loss for Tennessee High.
BASEBALL
Jefferson County 5, Daniel Boone 4
Tim McGonigle went 2-for-3 to lead the Trailblazers, who took a 3-0 lead in the first inning of the Region 1-4A elimination game. Griffen Jones’ sacrifice fly broke the scoreless tie, before Ethan Roller singled home two more runs. An RBI single by Ben Stevens made it 4-2 in the top of the third.
Brogan Jones threw 5 1/3 innings and struck out six while walking just one. Only two of the five runs against him were earned.
Maddux Rogers and Isaac Lawson both went 2-for-3 to lead the Patriots. A Boone error and a passed ball allowed Jefferson County to tie the game, and Brody Carr followed a double by Lawson with the go-ahead RBI single.
Beau Revord got the win after pitching 6 1/3 innings and striking out nine.
Tennessee High 9, Greeneville 2
BRISTOL — The Vikings jumped out to an early lead and rolled to the win in Sunday’s District 1-3A baseball championship.
Andrew Dingus and Bralyn Price each finished with three hits and two RBIs each. Rylan Henard and Gage Graziano had two hits apiece and Cainan Myers drove in two runs. Ashton Leonard had a solo home run and scored two runs.
Maddox Bishop went 3-for-4 and Kobe Mundy was 2-for-2 to lead the Greene Devils.