ERWIN — Bryleigh Salyer scored off an error in the bottom of the 10th inning to give Volunteer a 5-4, walk-off win over Tennessee High to capture the District 1-3A softball championship on Saturday at Unicoi County.

Down heading into the bottom of the sixth inning, Haley Russell hit a two-run double to give the Lady Falcons a 4-3 lead.

