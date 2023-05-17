CHURCH HILL — Yet another great game by ace Addyson Fisher boosted the Volunteer softball team to a program first.
Fisher, a sophomore, fired a two-hitter to lead the Lady Falcons to a 7-1 win over Tennessee High on Wednesday in the Region 1-3A championship game. The victory secured the first sweep of the regular-season, district and regional titles by Volunteer.
It’s also the Lady Falcons’ first region championship since 2014.
Fisher struck out seven and walked one, also helping her cause with a 2-for-3 offensive showing.
Veda Barton went 3-for-3 and drove in two runs for Volunteer. Haley Russell had two hits and scored twice, and Abby Fisher came through with a final pair of insurance runs on her two-run single.
Tennessee High scored its run off an error in the top of the sixth inning.
Rye Cove 6, Twin Springs 0
CLINCHPORT — Eden Muncy threw a no-hitter, striking out 15, to propel the Lady Eagles to the victory in the Cumberland District tournament semifinals.
Muncy added a solo home run and scored twice. Kenzie Hood recorded two doubles and two RBIs, Maddy Wood also had two hits and drove in two runs, and Jasmine Stanley added two hits.
Eastside 2, J.I. Burton 1
CLINCHPORT — Reagan McCoy lifted the Lady Spartans into the Cumberland District title game by launching a solo home run in the top of the seventh inning.
Braelyn Hall struck out nine and allowed just one hit, one walk and no earned runs to pick up the win.
Taylor Clay tripled and Emma Sartin followed with a sacrifice fly to give Eastside the early lead. Burton’s Jordan Mullins scored on a passed ball in the second to tie the game.
Gate City 9, Wise Central 3
ABINGDON — Savannah Monroe had two hits, including a solo home run, and scored twice in the top-seeded Lady Blue Devils’ Mountain 7 District tournament win.
Lauren Monroe and KK Baker each drove in two runs, and Addy Gibson had two hits. Ada Gillenwater and Baker combined for the win.
Macie Gibson and Lexi Baker each had two hits for the Lady Warriors.
Lee High 7, John Battle 5
GATE CITY — Chloe Bledsoe blasted two home runs, drove in three runs overall and scored three times to lead the Lady Generals past the Lady Trojans in the Mountain 7 tournament.
Taylor Bishop went 2-for-4 for Lee High, which rallied with two runs in the sixth and one in the seventh.
Parker Elton and Madison Bowery each had 2-for-4 efforts to lead John Battle.
BASEBALL
John Battle 13, Wise Central 4
ABINGDON — Evan Hankins went 3-for-3 with three RBIs, Elijah Childress and Caden Sturgill each had two hits and three RBIs and the Trojans rolled the Mountain 7 tournament win.
Landon Odum scored three runs, and Porter Gobble had two hits and crossed the plate twice. Brodie Bailey added two RBIs and two runs scored.
Nate West led the Warriors, going 2-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Shawn Phillips also had two hits.
Abingdon 13, Union 0
ABINGDON —Jack Ferguson went 2-for-2 with a double and drove in three RBIs for the regular-season champion Falcons, who romped to the Mountain 7 tournament win.
Jett Humphries added a 3-for-3 effort and Elijah Parks scored three runs.
J.I. Burton 10, Castlewood 4
COEBURN — Dauntae Keys had two hits, including a solo home run, scored two runs and drove in three to lead the Raiders to the Cumberland tournament win.
Isaac Sturgill hit safely twice and recorded a pair of RBIs, and Robert Emershaw had two hits and scored twice for J.I. Burton. Clay Hart was 2-for-3 to aid his efforts on the mound, where he scattered six hits over seven innings.
Cayden Dishman had two hits and Ryan Salyers drove in two runs for the Blue Devils.
Eastside 11, Thomas Walker 1
COEBURN — Tanner Perry, Jeremy Sexton and Eli McCoy all drove in two runs to lead the Spartans over the Pioneers in the Cumberland tournament action.
Jaxsyn Collins and Adam Burke each had two hits and scored twice, and Will Johnson scored three runs. Collins and McCoy combined to scatter five hits over five innings.
BOYS SOCCER
Dobyns-Bennett 3, Morristown East 0
KINGSPORT — Gavin Farmer had five shots on goal and converted one in the 12th minute off an Owen Condon assist to help the Indians top the Hurricanes in the Region 1-3A semifinals
Andy Salas had a goal and an assist, and Adrian Calo came through with the other D-B score. Grayson Hammond had an assist.
Ryan True and Grayson Cunningham combined for the clean sheet for the Tribe, which hosts rival Science Hill on Thursday in the regional final.
Science Hill 3, Morristown West 2
MORRISTOWN — Benji Augustine scored all three Hilltoppers goals in the Region 1-3A semifinal win.
Foster Childress preserved the victory in goal for Science Hill, which led 1-0 at the half.
Wise Central 2, Gate City 1
ABINGDON — Ricky Onate keyed the comeback win for the Warriors in the Mountain 7 tournament.
Sam Casteel scored for the Blue Devils off an assist by Alex Smith. Goalkeepers Bryson Smith and Ryland Mullins combined to make eight saves.
GIRLS SOCCER
Abingdon 4, Union 2
NORTON — Riley Cvetkovski produced a hat trick and Mary Hitch came through with the other goal for the Lady Falcons in Mountain 7 tournament play.
John Battle and Wise Central met in the late tournament match.