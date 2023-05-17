Spring Sports logo.jpg

CHURCH HILL — Yet another great game by ace Addyson Fisher boosted the Volunteer softball team to a program first.

Fisher, a sophomore, fired a two-hitter to lead the Lady Falcons to a 7-1 win over Tennessee High on Wednesday in the Region 1-3A championship game. The victory secured the first sweep of the regular-season, district and regional titles by Volunteer.

