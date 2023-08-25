BLUFF CITY — Tennessee High defeated Sullivan East 48-25 on Friday night when the neighboring schools renewed their football rivalry.
In the first matchup between the teams in 13 years, Josh Bell and Josh Green combined for 108 rushing yards in the first half to send the Vikings on their way to the victory.
The Vikings also got it done on the defensive side. Carter Keesee had a 91-yard interception return for a touchdown and Trent Dowdell had a big interception of a Drake Fisher pass near the end of the first half.
Donnie Thomas broke open the game with a 41-yard touchdown on fourth-and-4 in the third quarter. Trent Dowdell later added an 11-yard TD run.
Turner Elliott put an exclamation point on the game with an 8-yard touchdown.
Science Hill 26, Anderson County 23
CLINTON — Science Hill faced a challenge taking on a defending state champion and Baylor Necessary and Emmett Watson made sure the Hilltoppers were up to the task.
Necessary rushed for two touchdowns and converted three fourth downs, including a 31-yard pickup on fourth-and-1 in the fourth quarter, and Watson scored on a late 61-yard touchdown pass for the Hilltoppers (1-1).
Watson’s long touchdown catch on a pass from Jaysahn Swartz put Science Hill on top 26-23 with four minutes left. The Hilltoppers botched the extra point for the second time of the game but their defense held the Mavericks (0-2) on a last-gasp drive to earn their first win.
Hampton 32, Johnson County 26
MOUNTAIN CITY — Dominique Burleson led a powerful ground attack with four rushing touchdowns and the Bulldogs held off a strong Johnson County rally at the end.
Burleson scored for a second time on a 6-yard touchdown run late in the second quarter. The Longhorns answered when Connor Simcox hit Jay Stout on a 10-yard touchdown pass with just five seconds left in the half.
Burleson extended the Hampton lead on the first possession of the third quarter with a 19-yard touchdown. He added another touchdown run in the fourth quarter before Simcox connected with Juan Meija who ran an wheel route on a 26-yard pass.
Elizabethton 20, Morristown West 7
MORRISTOWN — Despite giving up a pair of first-quarter interceptions, Elizabethton gambled on Rhett Slagle and it paid off.
The sophomore signal-caller completed 11 of 23 for 175 yards with scores in the passing and ground games.
The Cyclones were driving into Trojans territory with nine minutes remaining in the fourth quarter when lightning postponed play.
Neither team found much offensive success until late in the opening half when Slagle hit Eli Blevins with a 24-yard touchdown to put the Cyclones on the board with 2:24 remaining.
Quarterback Malakhi Isom, who finished 9-for-14 for 84 yards, added Morristown West’s lone score on a 5-yard keeper, but Slagle answered with a 38-yard strike to Luke Whaley and called his own number with a 4-yard touchdown run.
Whaley had six catches for 105 yards.
Lakeway Christian 27, Volunteer 7
CHURCH HILL — The Lions roared to a 27-0 lead at the end of first quarter and led 27-7 before the game was called at halftime because of lightning and rain.
The Falcons’ touchdown was courtesy of a 3-yard pass from Jameson Mowell to Grant Winegar.
Wise Central 14, Eastside 7
COEBURN — The Warriors took the lead with a safety in the third quarter and Londen Horne then capped off the game with his second touchdown run, giving the visiting team the nondistrict win to open the season.
Horne finished with eight carries for 67 yards, including TD runs of 21 and 6 yards. Nate West added 45 rushing yards.
Payton Adkins had 103 passing yards to lead Eastside. Adkins’ night included a 54-yard touchdown play to Luke Trent.
Keldan Hamilton carried 21 times for 120 yards.
West led the Wise Central defense with eight tackles and Jude Davis made seven stops.
Rye Cove 48, Hancock County 0
CLINCHPORT — Payton Darnell, Landon Lane and Jacob Jessee combined for 159 rushing yards for six touchdowns and the Eagles crushed the Indians to kick off their season.
Darnell had 57 yards, Jessee ran for 54 and Lane had 48.
Lane also had a 32-yard punt return for a touchdown.
Will Rollins also accounted for a rushing touchdown for the home team.
Union 34, Lee High 0
BEN HUR — Reyshawn Anderson completed 12 of 20 passes for 141 yards and rushed five times for 57 in the Bears’ nondistrict shutout win against the host Generals.
Keith Chandler had seven rushes for 73 yards and two touchdowns and Poppy Lowery added six rushes for 40 yards and two scores.
Preston McCray added the other Union touchdown on an interception return.