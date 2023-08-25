High school football logo 2020-08-21
Metro Creative

BLUFF CITY — Tennessee High defeated Sullivan East 48-25 on Friday night when the neighboring schools renewed their football rivalry.

In the first matchup between the teams in 13 years, Josh Bell and Josh Green combined for 108 rushing yards in the first half to send the Vikings on their way to the victory.

Stay Engaged

React to this article and join our community of readers sharing their feedback.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS

Recommended for you