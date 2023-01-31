BIG STONE GAP — Union captured an overtime win over John Battle on Tuesday night despite being held to just 11 points in the second half.
The Bears won the Mountain 7 District contest 55-47, dialing up their defensive efforts in overtime. The Trojans managed only two points in the extra period.
Kam Bostic led the Union offense with 18 points. Reyshawn Anderson contributed 14 points and eight rebounds and Brayden Wharton netted 10 points for the Bears (7-10, 5-3).
Porter Gobble hit 11 of 19 shots from the field and led Battle (8-11, 1-8) with game highs of 24 points and 10 rebounds.
Ridgeview 91, Lee High 86
CLINTWOOD — Chantz Robinette broke the single-game school record with 43 points to launch the Wolfpack to the Mountain 7 win over the Generals. Robinette had 30 points in the first half and passed the 1,000-point milestone for his career.
Robinette joined teammate Cannon Hill as Ridgeview players to reach 1,000 points this season.
Hill finished with 22 points and Ryan O’Quinn scored 10 on Tuesday.
Lee leaned on a balanced attack to keep pace. Brayden Hammonds fired in 24 points, Caleb Leonard had 23 and Brynnen Pendergraft scored 22.
Konner Early lived up to his name with eight points in the first quarter and 12 overall.
Abingdon 76, Wise Central 56
ABINGDON — Evan Ramsey, the Falcons’ 7-foot center, was a force inside with a game-high 29 points.
Dayton Osborne scored 17 points and Luke Honaker added 16 for Mountain 7 leader Abingdon (14-5, 7-1).
Ethan Collins led three Warriors (8-10, 3-7) in double figures with 19 points. Chance Boggs scored 15, all on 3-point goals, and Casey Dotson ended with 10.
J.I. Burton 55, Eastside 54
NORTON — The Raiders held on for a thrilling one-point win against the Spartans that muddied up the Cumberland District race a little bit more.
Braxton Williams and Daunte Keys scored 10 points apiece and Clay Hart added nine for J.I. Burton (11-7, 6-2).
Eli McCoy scored 16 of his game-high 25 points in the second half to lead Eastside (10-9, 6-2).
Rye Cove 56, Castlewood 46
LEBANON — The Eagles overcame a slow start that saw them scored just five points in the first quarter to take the Cumberland road win over the Blue Devils (0-17, 0-7) in a game played at Lebanon.
Carter Roach-Hodge led the charge with 24 points and eight rebounds. Kaden Chavez totaled 12 points and four assists for Rye Cove (3-16, 2-6).
Their efforts overshadowed a 32-point, 12-rebound effort by Castlewood’s Cayden Dishman.
Twin Springs 64, Thomas Walker 40
EWING — A fast start that saw the Titans nearly double the Pioneers 41-21 in the first half proved to be the difference in this Cumberland game.
Ryan Horne scored 11 of his team-best 15 points in the first half and Bradley Owens had all 12 of his points in the first two quarters. Connor Lane also scored 12 points for Twin Springs (12-6, 6-1).
Cameron Grabeel paced Thomas Walker (10-8, 5-3) with 11 points and Nick Kimberlin scored nine.
Tennessee High 47, Sullivan East 38
BLUFF CITY — The Vikings avenged an earlier Upper Lakes Conference loss to the Patriots behind a game-high 21 points from Creed Musick.
Brandon Dufore also reached double digits for Tennessee High (21-6, 4-2) with 10.
Drake Fisher topped Sullivan East (12-12, 3-3) with 20 points.
Volunteer 59, Morristown West 55
MORRISTOWN — The Falcons (18-8) rallied from a 12-point halftime deficit to take the nonconference road win over the Trojans.
Andrew Knittel led Volunteer’s efforts with 23 points. Joltin Harrison lit it up with 19 more.
Morristown West’s Bereket Evans matched Knittel for the game-high honors with 23 points.
Morristown East 73, Science Hill 60
JOHNSON CITY — The Hurricanes controlled the second half and sent Science Hill its first 20-loss season in school history.
Kyle Cloninger scored 19 of his game-high 31 points in the second half for Morristown East.
Luke Guimond had 18 points and Brady Lawson 16 for the Hilltoppers.
Tri-Cities Christian 71, ACTS 47
BLOUNTVILLE — Abraham Gewelke scored 15 points to lead the Eagles.
Lofton Looney ended with nine points, four steals and three assists. Christopher Mulombela scored eight points and hauled in nine rebounds.
GIRLS
Union 55, John Battle 47
BIG STONE GAP — Abby Slagle tallied a game-high 23 points to lead the Lady Bears past the Lady Trojans in this Mountain 7 game.
Isabella Blagg scored 17 points — eight in the decisive fourth quarter — and Brooke Bailey added 12. Union (11-7, 5-3) hit 14 of 18 free throws.
Kara Kelley scored 14 points and Karlie Blalock totaled 12 to lead Battle (8-11, 3-6).
Wise Central 67, Abingdon 48
ABINGDON — Emmah McAmis cut loose for 31 points to lead the Lady Warriors to the Mountain 7 win. Abbie Jordan and Emilee Brickey each added nine for league-leading Central (15-4, 8-2).
Lauren Baker made four 3-pointers and finished with 20 points and Cadence Waters came through with 10 for Abingdon (4-14, 2-6).
Ridgeview 57, Lee High 11
CLINTWOOD — Caiti Hill had 12 points, six rebounds and three assists, Braelynn Strouth finished with 12 points and three steals and the Lady Wolfpack overwhelmed the Lady Generals.
Maggie Grant had four steals and Tsega Mullins grabbed seven rebounds for Ridgeview (14-6, 7-3 Mountain 7).
Eastside 63, J.I. Burton 47
NORTON — Azzy Hammons put up big numbers with 31 points and seven rebounds to lead the Lady Spartans to the Cumberland win. Lexie Carter and Taylor Clay scored 10 each for Eastside (14-5, 8-0).
Sarah Williams was the only player in double figures for Burton (10-10, 6-2) with 12 points.
Rye Cove 60, Castlewood 34
LEBANON — The Lady Eagles soared with Naquila Harless posting a 20-point effort. Gracie Turner netted 13 points and Kaylee Lamb had a dozen for Rye Cove (11-8, 4-4 Cumberland).
Anna Summers led Castlewood (6-12, 0-7) with nine points, 13 rebounds and four blocks. Bailee Varney just missed a double-double with nine points and nine rebounds.
Twin Springs 57, Thomas Walker 41
EWING — Kayli Dunn scored 21 points and reached a milestone with 1,000 points for her career in the Lady Titans’ Cumberland win. Ryleigh Gillenwater contributed 12 points, seven rebounds and four steals for Twin Springs (9-8, 3-4).
Chloe Marcum finished with 12 points to lead Thomas Walker (4-15, 2-6), which got 11 each from Patricia Bigge and Kali Woods.
Sullivan East 51, Tennessee High 50
BLUFF CITY — Jenna Hare hit the game-winning free throw with 11 seconds left as part of her 25 points. Asia Cairns chipped in 12 points for the Lady Patriots.
Kendall Cross matched Hare with 25 points for the Lady Vikings and grabbed a team-high seven rebounds. Tennessee High missed a baseline runner in the closing seconds and Cairns secured the rebound.
Morristown West 67, Volunteer 36
MORRISTOWN — Delaney Weddington had 13 points, Jhaniya Mitchell and Aubrie Messer added 10 apiece, and the Lady Trojans avenged an earlier loss to the Falcons.
Veda Barton was Volunteer’s lone player to hit double digits with 12 points.
Morristown East 54, Science Hill 53
JOHNSON CITY — The Lady Trojans hit 3-pointers at the end of regulation and the first overtime to upset the Lady Hilltoppers.
Hailey Hall led Morristown East with 12 points, and Finley Surber and Hannah Hall each scored 11.
Lexi Green hit five treys to score a game-high 17 for Science Hill. Kristen Heaton finished with 15.