BIG STONE GAP — Union kept its spot atop the Mountain 7 District volleyball standings Tuesday with a sweep of Wise Central at the Bear Den.
The Lady Bears (21-1, 8-0) put away the victory 25-22, 25-14, 25-17.
Isabella Blagg led Union at the net with 18 kills, nine digs and three blocks, and Jordan Shuler had eight kills and 13 digs. Brooke Bailey finished with 36 assists and 12 digs, and Gracie Gibson recorded 26 digs.
Central (10-10, 2-6) got 13 kills and 17 digs from Emmah McAmis, while Emilee Mullins had 21 assists and 12 digs and Emma Ramsey added 10 digs.
Gate City 3, Ridgeview 0
GATE CITY — The Lady Blue Devils kept the pressure on in the Mountain 7 race with a convincing 25-12, 25-20, 25-15 sweep of the Lady Wolfpack.
Makayla Bays finished with 19 kills and 13 digs to pace Gate City (14-5, 7-1). Peyton Taylor had 29 assists and nine digs and Rylee Hall recorded five blocks for the Lady Blue Devils.
Makinley Owens had 18 assists and 13 digs and Caiti Hill had 17 digs for Ridgeview (14-8, 2-6).
John Battle 3, Lee High 0
BRISTOL, Va. — Jacqueline Hill had 13 kills, 13 assists and seven digs to help the Lady Trojans to a 25-18, 25-7, 25-6 Mountain 7 sweep of visiting Lee High.
Mackenzie Smith finished with 13 assists and 11 digs for Battle (14-4, 4-2), while Allison Smith added 15 digs.
William Byrd 3, Abingdon 2
ABINGDON — Terran Brown knocked down 21 kills and had 17 digs to lead William Byrd to a nondistrict win over the Lady Falcons.
Ella Ashworth and Emily Tuck showed up big defensively for Byrd with 36 and 28 digs respectively.
For the Lady Falcons, Ella Kiser had 13 kills, 16 assists and 21 digs, Gracie Statzer recorded 12 kills, 17 assists and four blocks, Mary Hitch had 11 kills and 11 digs, Katy Creasy had 11 assists, Riley Cvetkovski had 27 digs and Muriel Dillow and Loralie Sargent had 13 digs and 12 digs respectively.
GIRLS SOCCER
Volunteer 5, Cherokee 0
CHURCH HILL — The Lady Falcons swooped in to take the battle of Hawkins County.
Taylor Castle and Sydney Hamilton each netted two goals and Kourtney Bradshaw had the other score. Sara Taylor had an assist.
Daniel Boone 6, Sullivan East 0
GRAY — The Lady Trailblazers rewarded their nine seniors with a Senior Night win at Nathan Hale Stadium.
Shyra Phan recorded a hat trick, and Tiffany Pope, Tessa Arney and Cassidy Church also scored for Daniel Boone.
Church, Arney, Pope and Sadie Honeycutt recorded assists.
University High 3, West Ridge 2
JOHNSON CITY — Carmen Ellis found the back of the net twice, Ella Barnett scored the other goal and the Lady Bucs nipped the Lady Wolves.
Sunny Iacino scored both of West Ridge’s goals.
Tennessee High 3, Chuckey-Doak 0
AFTON — Aryanna Patterson netted two goals for the Lady Vikings, who handed the Lady Knights their first loss.
Abby Littleton finished with a goal and an assist and Tennessee High had a 1-0 lead at the half.
Lana Lavinder and Riley Miller also assisted on goals. Keeper Bridget Flaherty was in goal for the shutout.
Science Hill 1, Powell 1
POWELL — Riley Jones scored off a cross from Hannah Dawson with 3½ minutes to go to give the Lady ’Toppers the draw.
Sifa Morgan scored off a breakaway in the first half to give Powell the early lead.