RICHLANDS — Reyshawn Anderson had 11 carries for 269 yards, including touchdown runs of 51 and 80 yards, and Union mauled Richlands 42-0 on Friday night.

Anderson added another touchdown of 2 yards. Johnny Satterfield scored from 9 yards out and Keith Chandler scored on a 1-yard run as Union built a 35-0 halftime lead on its way to the shutout victory. Keyshawn Anderson also scored a touchdown.

