RICHLANDS — Reyshawn Anderson had 11 carries for 269 yards, including touchdown runs of 51 and 80 yards, and Union mauled Richlands 42-0 on Friday night.
Anderson added another touchdown of 2 yards. Johnny Satterfield scored from 9 yards out and Keith Chandler scored on a 1-yard run as Union built a 35-0 halftime lead on its way to the shutout victory. Keyshawn Anderson also scored a touchdown.
Peyton Honeycutt finished with nine rushes for 83 yards. The Bears piled up 413 yards on the ground on 34 carries.
Paul Huff had an interception and Zack Hall had a fumble recovery to help preserve the shutout.
Wise Central 49, Marion 28
NORTON — Alec Gent rushed for three touchdowns and Braeden Church threw for two for the Warriors.
Gent had 13 carries for 157 yards with his long TD runs of 48, 37 and 24 yards. Church hit Dane Elkins on scoring plays of 33 and 15 yards.
Talon Yates opened the game with a 38-yard TD run, while Avery Hall had a 36-yard score.
Brody Taylor totaled 110 rushing yards and a touchdown on 28 carries for Marion. Reid Osborne connected on a 49-yard TD to JB Carroll. Marion’s other scores were courtesy of Fred Smith’s 89-yard kick off return and Dalton Hall’s 50-yard interception return.
J.I. Burton 26, Chilhowie 7
CHILHOWIE — Trey Keys and Braeden Dutton combined for 254 rushing yards to lead the Raiders.
Dutton, who had 12 carries for 126 yards, scored on a 40-yard run and caught a 15-yard touchdown pass from Noa Godsey. Keys, who finished with 18 carries for 128 yards, accounted for the other two touchdowns with runs of 9 and 4 yards. Landon Reed and Dutton also came up with interceptions.
Asher Chapman hit Kevin Crewey on a 27-yard touchdown for Chilhowie’s score.
Ridgeview 34, Grundy 20
GRUNDY — Down by one at halftime, quarterback Ryan O’Quinn led the Wolfpack to the second-half surge. He scored on a 1-yard run and hit Brandon Beavers on a 36-yard pass to set up a 1-yard scoring run by Daquan Proffitt.
O’Quinn hit 10 of 14 passes for 194 yards with touchdown throws of 34 yards to Beavers, 29 yards to Koda Counts and 3 yards to Cannon Hill. O’Quinn also led the team with 13 rushes for 65 yards. Hill scored on an 8-yard run in the second half.
Ian Scammell led Grundy with 22 rushes for 54 yards and two touchdowns.
Honaker 34, Castlewood 31
CASTLEWOOD — Overcoming a pair of 20-point deficits to go on top 31-26, Castlewood was foiled by Peyton Musick’s late 5-yard touchdown run.
Honaker led 20-0 before Forrest McConnell found Caden Dishman for an 88-yard Castlewood TD. Isaac Johnson replied for the Tigers, picking off a pass and scooting 12 yards to the end zone — making it a 26-6 game.
Castlewood’s comeback began when Brad Steffey scored on a 29-yard McConnell pass. Kaden Lasley then reeled off three TDs — a 1-yard run, a 4-yard run and 45-yard interception return — to put the Blue Devils out front.
Honaker’s Aidan Lowe carried 14 times for 107 yards and a touchdown. Dishman had 108 yards on three catches.
Radford 62, Gate City 12
RADFORD — Ethan Fleming scored on a 4-yard run with 3:21 in the second quarter to cut the Blue Devils’ deficit to 20-12 before everything went south.
Fleming scored Gate City’s other touchdown on a 2-yard run.
Holston 42, Twin Springs 16
DAMASCUS — Michael Wagner hauled in a 6-yard touchdown pass from Abel Dingus.
Ryan Horne scored on a 10-yard TD run and ensuing 2-point conversion in the fourth quarter for the Titans.
Hurley 43, Thomas Walker 13
HURLEY — Dylan McCurry and Brice Necessary had touchdown runs for the Pioneers in their loss to the Rebels.
Virginia High 52, John Battle 14
BRISTOL, Va. — Brody Jones had three first-half touchdowns as the Bearcats opened up a 42-7 halftime lead in the rout of their crosstown rivals.
Connor Davidson had a touchdown run for the game’s first score.
Morristown West 31, Crockett 9
MORRISTOWN — Tison Johnson rushed for three touchdowns in the Hurricanes’ Region 1-5A win.
Johnson had an 11-yard touchdown run for the game’s first score. Crockett answered with a 79-yard drive, capped off by Jake Fox’s 2-yard quarterback sneak before a missed extra point.
Dylan Lopez Hernandez’s field goal gave the Trojans a 10-6 halftime lead.
Johnson added scores of 4 and 23 yards before Dawson Callahan booted a 38-yard field goal to keep the Pioneers within striking distance in the fourth.
But West jumped on a Crockett turnover and Malakhi Isom’s 1-yard quarterback keeper put the game out of reach.
Tennessee High 35, Pulaski County 28
DUBLIN, Va. — Jimmy Phipps broke a 14-14 tie when he hit Logan Tudor on a 48-yard touchdown play in the third.
Owen Brown scored on a 3-yard run and Josh Green gave the Vikings a two-score lead with 2:45 left when he raced downfield for a 51-yard touchdown.
Zachary Parker had a 92-yard return on the ensuing kickoff, but Tennessee High held on.
Trevor Burton had an 80-yard touchdown run on the first offensive play of the game to give the Cougars the early lead. He added TD runs of 64 and 1 yard, finishing with 14 carries for 194 yards.
Phipps scored on a 2-yard run.
Grainger 28, Sullivan East 24
RUTLEDGE — Tucker Gillette had touchdown runs of 12 and 14 yards and Bryson Bennett hit paydirt on a 2-yard quarterback keeper for the Grizzlies, who sprinted out to a first-half advantage and held on.
Drake Fisher’s 5-yard TD run started East’s comeback. Fisher later connected with Masun Tate for a 15-yard score and added a 39-yard TD strike to Corbin Laisure. But Bennett had a 14-yard TD run to put Grainger back up by 10.
Fisher found Gavin Patrick for a 16-yard touchdown, but the Patriots came up short after missing on all of their conversion attempts.