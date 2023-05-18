Spring sports logo.jpg

ABINGDON — Union rallied with five runs in the top of the seventh inning to slip past Wise Central 8-7 in the third-place game of the Mountain 7 District baseball tournament.

Ryan Gibson tossed three innings of no-hit ball in relief for the win.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you