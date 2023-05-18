ABINGDON — Union rallied with five runs in the top of the seventh inning to slip past Wise Central 8-7 in the third-place game of the Mountain 7 District baseball tournament.
Ryan Gibson tossed three innings of no-hit ball in relief for the win.
Cole Chandler had a bases-loaded walk to score Keith Chandler for the winning run. Keith Chandler went 3-for-4 and scored three times.
Sam Whitman had three walks and three RBIs. Espn Evans came through with two hits, and Braxton Bunch and Aidan Lane each scored two runs.
Ashton Bolling crushed a three-run home run in the fourth inning to highlight the Warriors’ efforts. Casey Dotson drove in two runs and Grey Kennedy was 2-for-3. Shawn Phillips scored twice in addition to going five innings on the mound, giving up four hits and four runs.
The Bears will be the No. 2 seed from the Mountain 7 in the Region 2D tournament and host the No. 3 seed from the Southwest District.
Gate City 8, Ridgeview 4
BRISTOL, Va. — Brendan Cassidy and Brayden Cox each drove in three runs and the Blue Devils burned the Wolfpack in the Mountain 7 fourth-place game.
Layton Barnett scored three runs and Eli McMurray crossed home plate twice. Dakoda McMurray went the distance, giving up five hits and two walks over the seven innings for the win.
Blake Baker and Austin Rose each had two hits to lead Ridgeview.
Tennessee High 10, Halls 1
BRISTOL, Tenn. — Andrew Dingus blasted two home runs and drove in five runs to lead the Vikings over the Red Devils in the opening game of the Class 3A sectional.
Ashton Leonard added a grand slam in the sixth inning as part of a day in which he went 3-for-4 with three runs scored. Rylan Henard and Evan Mutter also came through with big hits for Tennessee High.
Payne Ladd finished with five strikeouts, allowing five hits and no walks in a complete game.
BOYS SOCCER
Union 2, Gate City 1
ABINGDON — The Bears bested the Blue Devils 4-3 in a penalty-kick shootout in the Mountain 7 consolation contest.
Mason Hickman scored Gate City’s only goal in regulation. Ryland Mullins and Bryson Mullins combined for six saves.
TRACK AND FIELD
TSSAA decathlon
MURFREESBORO — Going into the second day of the TSSAA Class AA state decathlon competition at Dean A. Hayes Stadium, Elizabethton senior Teddy Orton was sitting in a good position to make a run at the ultimate prize. Orton had a solid second day, but ultimately fell short in trying to become the state’s best AA athlete. He finished third with 5,381 points.
Munford’s Jace Hodgin won the Class AA competition with 5,475 points, and Northview Academy’s Ethan Demeter was runner-up with 5,400 points.
Orton recorded the highest finish amongst area athletes. Volunteer’s Grant Winegar was eighth in the AA competition with 4,699 points.
In Class AAA, Dobyns-Bennett’s Clay Carter finished seventh with 5,693 points.
TENNIS
Region 1D championship
WISE — Thomas Walker claimed the Region 1D boys team tennis title on Thursday, beating Eastside in the championship 5-2.
Both teams earned berths in next week’s combined Region 1D/2D tournament.