BIG STONE GAP — The Union volleyball team kept its Mountain 7 District record perfect heading into next week’s showdown with Gate City.
Isabella Blagg recorded 15 kills, 11 digs and three blocks, Brooke Bailey had 38 assists, seven digs, four aces and two kills and Gracie Gibson came through with 21 digs in the Lady Bears’ 25-14, 25-17, 28-26 win over visiting Ridgeview on Thursday.
Jordan Shuler added 14 kills, 11 digs and two aces and Shay Henderson had five kills, four digs and an ace for Union (18-1, 5-0), which will take on the Lady Blue Devils — also perfect in district play — on Wednesday.
Makinley Owens tallied 26 assists with 13 digs, Leah Sutherland had 12 digs and nine kills and Braelynn Strouth recorded 17 digs with five kills to lead Ridgeview (13-7, 1-4).
Caiti Hill added 14 digs with five kills, Kenzie Wright had seven digs, six kills and two blocks and Tsega Mullins slammed six kills.
Gate City 3, Lee High 0
BEN HUR — The Lady Blue Devils torched the host Lady Generals in a 25-18, 25-10, 25-12 Mountain 7 victory.
Rylee Hall led the onslaught with 13 kills, and Peyton Taylor helped her teammates with 31 assists. Lexi Ervin had an all-around effort with 11 digs, five kills and three blocks for Gate City (11-4, 5-0).
Preslei Chance and Mckayla Carr had five kills and seven digs apiece to lead Lee High.
Central 3, Letcher Central, Ky. 0
NORTON — Emmah McAmis racked up with 18 kills and 12 digs in the Lady Warriors’ 25-17, 25-23, 25-12 blowout of the visiting Lady Cougars.
Abbie Jordan was good for eight kills and Emilee Mullins dished out 23 assists for Central (8-5). Sophie Fleming had nine digs and Emma Ramsey added eight.
J.I Burton 3, Thomas Walker 0
NORTON — The Lady Raiders dominated the action in a 25-8, 25-10, 25-11 victory at home.
Rehgan Sensabaugh knocked down 13 kills and served up eight aces in J.I. Burton’s one-sided Cumberland District victory. Chloe Branham recorded nine kills and Maci Sensabaugh totaled five. Kylee Sturgill contributed 24 assists.
John Battle 3, Abingdon 1
BRISTOL, Tenn. — Mackenzie Smith filled the stat sheet with 18 kills, 22 digs and 13 assists, and the Lady Trojans overcame a slow start for a 16-25, 25-18, 25-19, 25-17 Mountain 7 win.
Jacqueline Hill came up with 13 kills, 21 digs and 17 assists, Allison Smith had 35 digs and nine assists, and Olivia Stevens closed with 19 digs for John Battle.
Ella Kiser amassed 15 kills, 17 assists and 13 digs, and Gracie Statzer contributed 13 kills, 13 assists and 14 digs for Abingdon. Riley Cvetkovski had 25 digs, and Mya Hopson and Mary Hitch each ended with 12.
Virginia High 3, Richlands 0
BRISTOL, Va. — Aiden James came up with 34 digs and the Lady Bearcats turned back the Lady Blue Tornado.
Myra Kariuki and Ellie Cobb came up with 14 digs apiece and Charli Carpenter fed the hitters with 31 assists in a 25-19, 25-10, 25-23 victory.
Abby Hughes was Richlands’ leader with 20 digs, and Hannah Ward had 10 digs and Jillian Shreve had 10 assists. Annsley Trivette had a team-high six kills.
Science Hill 3, Daniel Boone 0
GRAY — The Lady Hilltoppers wrapped up the Big 5 Conference regular-season title with a 25-20, 25-19, 25-21 victory at Bobby Snyder Gym.
Autumn Holmes powered Science Hill with 18 kills and eight digs, and Addi Stables added 13 kills. Molly Williams had 19 digs, Meaghan Kanady came through with 11 digs and 13 assists and Ella Neal dished out 23 assists.
Kyleigh Bacon had 10 kills, Addison Dietz finished with 23 assists, Allie Davis recorded 14 digs and Abbie Huff had 11 digs for the Lady Trailblazers.
Sullivan East 3, Volunteer 1
BLUFF CITY — Outside hitter Hannah Hodge piled up 18 kills and 25 digs to power the Lady Patriots to the 23-25, 27-25, 25-22, 25-18 Three Rivers Conference win.
Maddie Woomer had 10 kills and Kylie Hurley was good for a team-best 30 digs. Kyndi Hodge had 36 assists and 24 digs, and Carly Bradford had 13 digs.
Volunteer’s Veda Barton amassed 17 digs, 15 kills and four blocks. Jaycee Cassidy tallied nine kills and 14 digs, Alisha Lindsey also had 14 digs and Sydney Cloud contributed 24 assists.
Tennessee High 3, Unicoi County 0
ERWIN — The Lady Vikings wrapped up a second straight undefeated run through the Three Rivers Conference with the quick 25-19, 25-23, 25-14 win.
Madison Blair had eight kills and eight digs, Sydnee Pendland recorded 15 digs, Sophie Meade added 13 digs and Bree Adams had 11 assists for the Lady Vikings.
Elizabethton 3, Johnson County 0
MOUNTAIN CITY — Zoe Proffitt totaled six kills, Jayci Bowers served four aces and the Lady Cyclones romped to a 25-11, 25-9, 25-12 win.
Bowers also had 19 assists and eight digs. Gracie Kirsch led with 15 digs, followed by Ainsley Wampler with 13 and Bailee VanHuss with 12.
SOCCER
Morristown West 1, Volunteer 1
CHURCH HILL — Taylor Castle scored for the Lady Falcons, who had multiple opportunities to score in the final 10 minutes.
Elana Horne had a big night in goal with 15 saves.
Daniel Boone 9, David Crockett 0
JONESBOROUGH — Kassie Estep recorded a hat trick and assisted Shyra Phan on goal in the Lady Trailblazers’ mercy-rule District 1-AAA victory.
Sadie Honeycutt scored twice, Cassidy Church had a goal and an assist, and Anne-Claire Elliott and Keaton Stork found the back of the net for Boone.
Tennessee High 2, Jefferson County 1
BRISTOL, Tenn. — Lana Lavinder staked the Lady Vikings to a 2-0 lead, and they held on against the Lady Patriots.
Tennessee High goalkeeper Bridget Flaherty finished with 13 saves.