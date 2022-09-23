BIG STONE GAP — The Union volleyball team kept its Mountain 7 District record perfect heading into next week’s showdown with Gate City.

Isabella Blagg recorded 15 kills, 11 digs and three blocks, Brooke Bailey had 38 assists, seven digs, four aces and two kills and Gracie Gibson came through with 21 digs in the Lady Bears’ 25-14, 25-17, 28-26 win over visiting Ridgeview on Thursday.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos