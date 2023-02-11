BIG STONE GAP — Union captured the 200th win in its boys basketball program history with a 50-46 victory over Mountain 7 District rival Gate City on Friday night.

The Bears scored the game’s first eight points and added a 14-2 run to open the third quarter, but had to fend off a charge from the Blue Devils at the end.

