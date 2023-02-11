BIG STONE GAP — Union captured the 200th win in its boys basketball program history with a 50-46 victory over Mountain 7 District rival Gate City on Friday night.
The Bears scored the game’s first eight points and added a 14-2 run to open the third quarter, but had to fend off a charge from the Blue Devils at the end.
Braden Wharton had a big second half and closed with 18 points to lead Union, which formed from the consolidation of Appalachia and Powell Valley and opened in 2011. Kam Bostic added a dozen points, Paul Huff had 11 and Reyshawn Anderson added eight.
Brendan Cassidy was Gate City’s leading scorer with 17 and Bo Morris added 14.
Wise Central 65, John Battle 51
NORTON — Chance Boggs found the range with seven 3-pointers, finishing with 23 points in the Warriors’ Mountain 7 win.
Ethan Collins posted an all-around performance of 18 points, eight rebounds and nine assists. Casey Dotson added eight points.
Abingdon 60, Ridgeview 54
CLINTWOOD — Evan Ramsey, the Falcons’ 7-foot center, dominated inside with 15 points, 22 rebounds, six assists and five blocked shots.
Reece Ketron, his 6-10 teammate, finished with 15 points and 16 rebounds. Dayton Osborne added 12 points and Lucas Honaker had 10.
Eastside 72, Thomas Walker 39
COEBURN — The combination of Cole and Shawn Mullins gave the Spartans a decided advantage in their Cumberland District game against the Pioneers.
Cole Mullins scored 19 points and Shawn Mullins had 12. Eli McCoy put up 14 points for Eastside.
Thomas Walker’s Nick Kimberlin was the game’s leading scorer with 23 points.
J.I. Burton 85, Castlewood 53
NORTON — Clay Hart poured in 29 points in the Raiders’ Cumberland win at home. Braxton Williams accounted for 17 and Noa Godsey was good for a dozen.
Cayden Dishman scored 26 for the Blue Devils.
Volunteer 69, West Ridge 60
CHURCH HILL — Andrew Knittel had a game-high 19 points for the Falcons, who got off to a fast start then held on against the Wolves.
Bradin Minton chipped in 17 points, Joltin Harrison scored 10 and Cason Christian added nine in the nonconference win.
Wade Witcher was the high scorer for West Ridge with 17 points. Avery Horne and Dawson Arnold each had 10 and Will Harris scored nine.
Tennessee High 66, Cherokee 34
BRISTOL, Tenn. — Creed Musick cut loose with a 36-point performance in the Vikings’ nonconference romp.
Brandon Dufore provided 14 points and Maddox Fritts had nine.
Colton McClain was Cherokee’s lone double-digit scorer, logging 10 points.
Science Hill 38, Greeneville 36
JOHNSON CITY — The Hilltoppers scored their biggest win of the season by beating the defending Class 3A champions.
Jayshan Swartz made both ends of a 1-and-1 with 0.5 seconds left on the clock to clinch Science Hill’s third straight win. Carter Skeen led the ’Toppers with eight points.
Trey Thompson paced the Greene Devils with 12 points.
David Crockett 68, Sullivan East 67
BLUFF CITY — Kolby Jones hit a 3-pointer with one second left to lift the Pioneers.
Colin Beason served up an all-around effort of 21 points, nine rebounds and four assists. Jones scored 16 points and Brody McGuire had 10 for David Crockett.
Drake Fisher had a huge offensive night for Sullivan East, scoring 35 points. Corbin Laisure added 16 and Tyler Cross had 10.
Tri-Cities 90, Cornerstone 51
ABINGDON — Lane McMullen led the high-scoring Eagles with 21 points and Abraham Gewelke contributed 17 points with seven rebounds.
Lofton Looney scored 15 points and dished out eight assists and Christopher Mulombela added 13 points and eight rebounds for Tri-Cities Christian Academy.
GIRLS
Gate City 43, Union 24
BIG STONE GAP — The Lady Blue Devils shut down the Lady Bears and set a Saturday showdown with Wise Central for a one-game playoff at Lee High to determine the No. 1 seed for the Mountain 7 tournament.
Lexi Ervin hit four 3-pointers in scoring a game-high 16 points. Jaydyn Carrico added 10 points.
Gate City’s defensive effort shined, limiting Union to eight points in the first half.
Gracy McKinney led the Lady Bears with eight points.
Wise Central 60, John Battle 15
NORTON — The defending VHSL Class 2 champion Lady Warriors cruised to earn their place in Saturday’s one-game playoff against Gate City at Lee.
Emmah McAmis led Central with 21 points and eight rebounds. Emilee Brickey scored 13 points and Madison Looney was just shy of a double-double with nine points and 11 rebounds.
Battle scored just one point in both the first and fourth quarters.
Ridgeview 72, Abingdon 36
CLINTWOOD — The Lady Wolfpack doubled up the Lady Falcons in this Mountain 7 matchup. Braelynn Strouth scored 13 points and Mackenzie Wright had 11.
Tsega Mullins and Hadaya Abshire added 10 points each and Maggie Grant had eight points and five steals.
Eastside 58, Thomas Walker 15
COEBURN — Azzy Hammons put up 26 points — reaching the 1,000-point plateau for her career — to power the Lady Spartans’ Cumberland win.
Shelby Stanley with 10 points and Taylor Clay with nine added to the Eastside celebration.
Patricia Bigge led the Lady Pioneers with six points.
J.I. Burton 54, Castlewood 12
NORTON — Defense on full display, the Lady Raiders held the Lady Blue Devils to four points over three quarters.
Sarah Williams was a force for Burton on the offensive end with 18 points, and Taylor Phipps added 10.
Anna Summers grabbed 14 rebounds for Castlewood.
Sullivan East 53, David Crockett 43
BLUFF CITY — The Lady Patriots outscored the Lady Pioneers 26-10 in the final period to score the upset of the Big 5 Conference champions.
Jenna Hare scored 14 of her game-high 16 points in the fourth quarter to lead the Sullivan East rally. Asia Cairns tallied 14 and Sophie Johnson ended with 12.
Brylee Tullock was Crockett’s top scorer with 14 points and Bella Ferguson scored 12 on four shots behind the arc. The game marked a 55-point turnaround from their meeting earlier this season, which Crockett won 69-24.
West Ridge 45, Volunteer 39
CHURCH HILL — The Lady Wolves took command early with a 17-4 lead after one quarter and held off the Lady Falcons.
Fallon Taylor led a balanced West Ridge attack with 13 points. Rachel Niebruegge finished with 11 points, Lilly Bates with nine and Alexis Hood with eight.
Veda Barton had a game-high 16 points to lead Volunteer and Jacie Begley contributed eight.
Tennessee High 56, Cherokee 42
BRISTOL, Tenn. — A lockdown defensive effort saw the Lady Vikings hold the Lady Chiefs to nine points in the first half.
Kendall Cross hit 8 of 10 free throws to lead Tennessee High with 13 points and eight rebounds. Janell Tabor came through with 10 points and Anna Kate Kinch had nine. Both finished with seven rebounds.
Mazzy Wilson and Brooklyn Carter combined for 10 assists.
Macy McDavid finished with a game-high 15 points for Cherokee. Ava Morgan scored 10 and Kyla Howe added eight.
Greeneville 66, Science Hill 38
JOHNSON CITY — The Lady Greene Devils raced out to an early lead and never looked back against the Lady Hilltoppers.
Lauren Bailey scored 12 of her game-high 18 points in the first quarter. Chloe Marsh and Kayla Jobe added 12 and 10, respectively.
Kierra Whitney led Science Hill with eight points.
Tri-Cities 56, Cornerstone 39
ABINGDON — The Lady Eagles sank 19 of 20 of their free-throw attempts. Faith Greene hit all 10 of her foul shots and scored 24 points for Tri-Cities Christian.
Anna Amburgey scored 29 of Cornerstone Christian’s 39 points.