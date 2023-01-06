CHURCH HILL — Grant Hensley’s big night of 21 points paced the Unicoi County boys basketball team to a 70-46 an Upper Lakes Conference road thumping of Volunteer on Friday night.

Lucas Slagle and Kolby Jones each contributed 13 and Eli Johnson finished with 10 for the Blue Devils.

