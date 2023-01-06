CHURCH HILL — Grant Hensley’s big night of 21 points paced the Unicoi County boys basketball team to a 70-46 an Upper Lakes Conference road thumping of Volunteer on Friday night.
Lucas Slagle and Kolby Jones each contributed 13 and Eli Johnson finished with 10 for the Blue Devils.
Joltin Harrison scored 15 to lead Volunteer and Andrew Knittel had 11.
Abingdon 66, Wise Central 53
NORTON — Abingdon senior 7-footer Evan Ramsey dominated the Warriors in a Mountain 7 District victory with a double- double of 33 points and 19 rebounds.
Dayton Osborne contributed 14 for the Falcons.
Braeden Church finished with 32 for Wise Central and teammate Chance Boggs chipped in 10.
Thomas Walker 81, Castlewood 60
CASTLEWOOD — Cayden Dishman had a monster game for Castlewood in defeat, tallying a game-high 39 points.
J.I. Burton 65, Rye Cove 36
NORTON — Maxwell Gilliam had a solid outing for the Raiders, netting 17 points, and teammate Clay Hart scored 13 in a Cumberland District win inside Stan Wilson Gymnasium.
Luke Jessee led Rye Cove with 12 points.
Tri-Cities Christian 75, ACTS 38
ABINGDON — Spurred by Christopher Mulombela with 17 points, 10 rebounds and three steals, the Eagles handily got the job done.
Mulombela turned in a 7-of-9 shooting effort. Bradden Fields made 5 of 7 from the floor in a 13-point showing, and Lofton Looney closed with 12 points.
Tri-Cities got seven points and eight rebounds from Lane McMullen. Braxton Dixon contributed four steals and three assists.
Twin Springs 80, ACTS 35
NICKELSVILLE — Titans guards Bradley Owens and Connor Lane combined for 51 points in a non-district contest on Thursday to propel Twin Springs over the top.
Lane led the way with 28 while Owens finished with 23. Conner Hughes also closed in double figures with 11.
No one scored double digits for ACTS of Abingdon, but Trevor Taylor, Jeshua Stem and Ethan Burden each had five points.
GIRLS
Uncioi County 59, Volunteer 40
CHURCH HILL — Allie Lingerfelt scored 19 points and the Lady Blue Devils captured the road win over the Lady Falcons.
Olivia Bailey totaled 14 points and Haley Rush ended with 13 in the Unicoi victory.
Veda Barton led Volunteer’s efforts with 16 points. Ava Jackson finished with a dozen and Kendra Huff scored 10.
David Crockett 66, King’s Academy 57
JONESBOROUGH —Brylee Tullock led the Lady Pioneers with 27 points and Lacey Byrd had a double-double of 16 points and 10 rebounds.
Aaliyah Story also had a double- double for Crockett, finishing with 13 points and 10 rebounds. Point guard Bella Ferguson had seven points and 13 assists.
Skylar Walden (19 points, 12 rebounds) and Brady Branam (19 points, 13 rebounds) led The King’s Academy. Juleigh Anne Tucker also had 12 for the visitors.
Central 61, Abingdon 34
NORTON — Emmah McAmis had another standout game for the Lady Warriors, netting 22 points, and Madison Looney tallied a double- double of 16 points and 12 rebounds in the Mountain 7 win.
Lauren Baker paced Abingdon with 13 points.
J.I. Burton 57, Rye Cove 25
NORTON — Three player scored in double figures for the Lady Raiders, who scored a Cumberland win over Rye Cove.
Maci Sensabaugh and Taylor Phipps each netted 13 to spearhead the attack for Burton. Anyah Hollinger chipped in 12.
Alexandria Holland finished with 12 to pace Rye Cove.
Thomas Walker 43, Castlewood 32
CASTLEWOOD — Patricia Bigge, Kali Woods and Sarah McPherson each scored 10 points for Thomas Walker in a key Cumberland road win.
Bailee Varney led Castlewood with 11 points.