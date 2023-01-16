DANDRIDGE — The Dobyns-Bennett boys basketball team was hot from the start on Monday night, getting out to a 34-15 halftime lead and never relinquishing it in a 72-40 nonconference road thumping of Jefferson County.
Three Tribe players scored in double figures, led by Jonavan Gillespie’s 20 points. Brady Stump netted 16, but arguably the player of the game for Kingsport was Charlie McHugh, who put up a double-double of 13 points and 10 rebounds.
Vontez McCray and Kip Parker each scored nine for Jefferson County.
Unicoi County 66, Boone 54
ERWIN — After a stalemate through three quarters, Unicoi County turned up the heat in the fourth quarter and swished 25 points to win this nonconference game going away.
Grant Hensley fired up 21 points to set the pace for the Blue Devils. Lucas Slagle finished with 15 and Eli Johnson added 11.
Daniel Boone’s Jamar Livingston led all scorers with 24.
Lebanon 88, Castlewood 38
CASTLEWOOD — Ten players scored for the Pioneers, led by Keyton Keene’s 19 points.
Andy Lambert contributed 16, Hunter Musick had 11 and Eli Breeding and Michael Reece chipped in 10 apiece to finish in double figures in the nondistrict road win.
Cayden Dishman scored 18 to lead Castlewood. Xavier Sanders chipped in with 10.
Rye Cove 73, Twin Valley 20
CLINCHPORT — The Eagles overwhelmed the Panthers in a nondistrict matchup.
Carter Roach-Hodge led a strong contingent of Rye Cove scorers, finishing with 16 points.
Thomas Walker 57 Cumberland Gap 49
CUMBERLAND GAP — The Pioneers pulled out the road win behind 14 points from Cameron Grabeel.
Nick Kimberlin and Tanner Epperly added 11 apiece for Thomas Walker.
Kaleb Powers paced Cumberland Gap with 13.
GIRLS
D-B 52, Jefferson County 32
DANDRIDGE — Hannah Frye led a team effort for the Lady Indians, posting a double-double of 15 points and 13 rebounds.
Caroline Hill chipped in 14 points for Dobyns-Bennett.
Madi Hawk led the way for Jefferson County with 11 points.
Daniel Boone 60, Unicoi County 45
ERWIN — Kyleigh Bacon’s big game of 25 points put Boone over the top in a nonconference matchup.
Freshman sensation Andrea Flores netted 20 in the road win.
Jocelyn Metcalf led Unicoi County with 16 and Allie Lingerfelt had 13.
Unaka 69, Johnson County 58
MOUNTAIN CITY — The Lady Rangers completed the season sweep of Johnson County behind a 32-point effort from senior Lyndie Ramsey, who became just the fifth female player in Northeast Tennessee history to surpass 2,600 points for her career.
Jill Faust and Keyona Hague also finished in double digits for Unaka, Faust with 14 and Hague with 13.
Brookanna Hutchins scored 16 and Peyton Gentry had 10 for the Lady Longhorns.
Lebanon 47, Castlewood 22
CASTLEWOOD — Anna Summers piled up 14 points and 16 rebounds — adding six blocks and four steals to her impressive tally — but the Lady Blue Devils couldn’t keep up with the visiting Lady Pioneers.
Madison Sutherland grabbed nine rebounds for Castlewood.