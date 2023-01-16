DANDRIDGE — The Dobyns-Bennett boys basketball team was hot from the start on Monday night, getting out to a 34-15 halftime lead and never relinquishing it in a 72-40 nonconference road thumping of Jefferson County.

Three Tribe players scored in double figures, led by Jonavan Gillespie’s 20 points. Brady Stump netted 16, but arguably the player of the game for Kingsport was Charlie McHugh, who put up a double-double of 13 points and 10 rebounds.

You can reach Tanner by email at tcook@timesnews.net.

