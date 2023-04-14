ROGERSVILLE — Cherokee rallied with five runs in the sixth inning to beat rival Volunteer 7-4 in the baseball battle of Hawkins County on Friday.
Parker Travis played a big role in the home team’s win.
Travis went 2-for-4, including coming through with a bases- clearing double for the winning runs.
Will Price had two hits and scored twice, Brady Leroy had two hits and Aidan Webb crossed the plate twice for Cherokee.
Tyler Lawson got the start, going three innings. He gave way to Landon Jeffers, who threw the next three innings and recorded the win. Keaton Lawson pitched the final inning and notched the save.
Isaiah Bowery and Landon McIntosh each two hits to lead Volunteer. Titus Stuvall drove in two runs.
Easley, 11, Dobyns-Bennett 5
KINGSPORT — The Indians fell despite outhitting the Green Wave 10-7.
Tanner Kilgore doubled twice as one of four Dobyns-Bennett players with two hits against the team from South Carolina. Will Ritz, Tegan Begley and Taylor Blankenship also finished with two base knocks apiece, but the Indians had trouble getting runners home. They managed to scratch only one run over the first five innings.
Eastside 8, J.I. Burton 7
COEBURN — The Spartans rallied with four runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to earn the victory in a battle between Cumberland District front-runners.
Landon Norris provided an RBI single to tie the game and later scored off an error to win it.
Clay Ward went 3-for-4 with two RBIs and Jaxsyn Collins drove in two runs and scored twice to lead Eastside. Tanner Perry also collected two hits.
Dauntae Keys and Braylon McConnell each drove in two runs to lead the Raiders.
John Battle 15, Wise Central 2
WISE — Ryan Mix had two hits and scored three times and Jackson Gayle also scored three runs in the Trojans’ Mountain 7 District rout of the Warriors.
Brodie Bailey and Caden Sturgill drove in two runs apiece for John Battle.
Braeden Church went 2-for-3 to lead Central.
Abingdon 1, Ridgeview 0
ABINGDON — Beckett Dotson fanned 14 batters in a three-hit shutout to keep the Mountain 7- leading Falcons in a tight district battle with the Wolfpack.
Elijah Parks had two hits, stole two bases and scored the game’s only run.
Brent Mullins suffered the hard-luck loss, allowing just three hits and one walk.
SOFTBALL
Dobyns-Bennett 6, Gibbs 5
Alcoa 7, Dobyns-Bennett 4
CORRYTON — Haley Porter blasted a three-run home run in the first inning and the Lady Indians defeated the previously unbeaten Lady Eagles in their first game of the day.
Catie Zani had a pair of doubles and scored two runs, and Haigan Depew drove in two runs in a game stopped after four innings because of a time limit.
In the nightcap, D-B fell behind 5-0 before rallying. Depew smacked a triple and drove in two runs.
Union County 3, Science Hill 1
Science Hill 12, E. Nashville 0
CORRYTON — Tatyanna Beatty hit a solo home run in the fifth inning for the Lady Hilltoppers’ lone score in the opening game. Lora Wilgus finished with two hits.
Science Hill rolled in the nightcap, getting home runs from Maddie Kelly, Isabel Meeks and Makenzie Cumbow.
Cumbow, Meeks and Kaylee Pickering drove in two runs each. Wilgus, Kelley and Cumbow finished with two hits apiece.
Daniel Boone 18, Sullivan East 1
BLUFF CITY — Josie Jenkins had two hits and drove in four runs to lead the offensive onslaught by the visiting Lady Trailblazers.
Korie Thompson finished with two hits and three RBIs, and Kyleigh Bacon got things started for Daniel Boone with a two-run home run in the first inning.
Audrey Moorhouse and Ava Saul also had two hits each.
Winning pitcher Kayleigh Quesinberry allowed four hits.
Gate City 8, Union 1
GATE CITY — Ada Gillenwater drove in three runs and starred in the circle by striking out 15 in pitching a two-hitter for the Lady Blue Devils.
Kady Davidson had two RBIs and scored three times in Gate City’s Mountain 7 win. KK Baker was 3-for-4, included a pair of doubles, and Addie Gibson also crafted 3-for-4 day.
BOYS SOCCER
Gate City 3, Union 1
GATE CITY — Sam Casteel netted two goals and Walker Hillman accounted for the other in the Blue Devils’ Mountain 7 win over the Bears.
Elijah Hurd and Mason Baker recorded assists.
Ryland Mullins and Bryson Smith combined for eight saves for Gate City.
Brayden Wharton scored for Union in a game moved to Gate City because of the threat of inclement weather.
Unicoi County 6, Volunteer 1
Unicoi County 1, Providence 0
JOHNSON CITY — Unicoi County allowed just one goal over two matches to advance the championship of the Blue Ridge Soccer Classic at Providence Academy.
Keilet Rodriguez recorded a hat trick in the win over Volunteer.
Caleb Pelaez and Victor Luquin-Ramirez also netted goals, and Cruz Mora scored on a penalty kick.
Luquin-Ramirez provided the Blue Devils’ goal against host Providence Academy.
Providence Academy 4 Volunteer 1
JOHNSON CITY — The Knights’ John Ingram tallied a pair of goals against the Falcons.
Jacoby Puhr and Cage Merkel added a goal and an assist apiece, and Ian Meade also had an assist.
GIRLS SOCCER
Union 4, Gate City 1
GATE CITY — Emma Hemphill recorded a hat trick and Isabella Blagg had the other goal for the Lady Bears in their Mountain 7 win.
Gracie Gibson was in goal for Union.
Emma Reed scored for the Lady Blue Devils.