BEN HUR — Lee High outscored Wise Central 21-6 in the fourth quarter to pull out a 35-30 come-from-behind Mountain 7 District football win Friday night at Five Star Stadium.
Central (3-5, 1-4) held a 24-14 advantage after three quarters before the Generals (5-3, 1-3) put up 21 straight points on a 54-yard pass from Brynnen Pendergraft to Konner Early, Grayson Huff’s 34-yard fumble return and a 1-yard run from Huff.
Pendergraft threw for 264 yards and three touchdowns with one interception for Lee.
Early was on the receiving end of all three touchdown passes. He had nine catches for 113 yards.
Central quarterback Braeden Church accumulated 156 passing yards, including an 87-yard TD to Talen Yates.
Church also rushed for 50 yards and a pair of scores.
Central’s Alec Gent finished with 157 yards rushing and touchdown on 20 carries.
Twin Springs 48, Cumberland Gap 8
NICKELSVILLE — Titans senior Ryan Horne was the big yardage guy again in a big nondistrict win for Twin Springs.
Horne rushed for 222 yards and four touchdowns on just six carries.
Abel Dingus added two scores for Twin Springs (5-2), a 1-yard run and 15-yard pass to Colten Kilgore.
The Titans’ Julian Pascual contributed a TD run.
J.I. Burton 49, Castlewood 12
CASTLEWOOD — Braeden Dutton scored five touchdowns in the Raiders’ dominating Cumberland District win.
Dutton totaled 84 rushing yards and three touchdowns, scored on a 75-yard kickoff return and also logged a 17-yard receiving TD.
Noa Godsey added to the bounty with 97 passing yards and three touchdowns as well as 51 rushing yards. Ian Tate had two receiving TDs.
Austin Kiser produced a 3-yard touchdown run for the first of two Castlewood scores. Kaden Lasley turned in a 58-yard gallop to paydirt with 3:06 to play.
Thomas Walker 40, Eastside 20
EWING — Darin Gulley completed 10 of 14 passes for 211 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Pioneers over the Spartans.
Dylan McCurry and Xander Spears spearheaded Thomas Walker’s rushing attack. McCurry finished with 152 yards and a touchdown, and Spears added 144 yards and a pair of scores. Thomas Walker had 561 yards of total offense.
The Spartans’ Payton Adkins amassed 207 passing yards and two touchdowns. Both scores went to Eli McCoy, who finished with five receptions for 146 yards.
Luke Trent had an 18-yard run for Eastside’s other TD. Teammate Nick Ward recorded 14 tackles.
Ridgeview 20, Abingdon 13
ABINGDON — Brandon Beavers hauled in a 26-yard touchdown toss from Ryan O’Quinn to help the Wolfpack rallied from a 13-0 deficit.
Beavers scored earlier on a 5-yard run, while Cannon Hill added an 8-yard TD.
Luke Honaker scored on a 41-yard touchdown run and Alex Hawkins ran in a 4-yard TD for Abingdon. Honaker finished with 131 rushing yards on 28 carries.
O’Quinn amassed 153 passing yards. Beavers finished with 69 receiving yards and Hill 51.
Virginia High 49, Chilhowie 7
CHILHOWIE — Brody Jones uncorked a 48-yard touchdown run and threw an 11-yard TD pass to Patrick Poku in the Bearcats’ rout of the Warriors.
Starring on both sides of the ball, Jones also had a 88-yard interception return for a score.
Logan Slagle struck for a pick-6 that went for 77 yards, and Dashaun Taylor added touchdown runs of 38 yards and 1 yard.
Alijah Burks put the finishing touches with a 2-yard TD.
Ian Sturgill had Chilhowie’s lone score on a 7-yard run.