Wise Central at Lee football

Lee High’s Konner Early (4) looks for running room against Wise Central on Friday in Ben Hur.

 Roddy Addington

BEN HUR — Lee High outscored Wise Central 21-6 in the fourth quarter to pull out a 35-30 come-from-behind Mountain 7 District football win Friday night at Five Star Stadium.

Central (3-5, 1-4) held a 24-14 advantage after three quarters before the Generals (5-3, 1-3) put up 21 straight points on a 54-yard pass from Brynnen Pendergraft to Konner Early, Grayson Huff’s 34-yard fumble return and a 1-yard run from Huff.

