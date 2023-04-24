Spring Sports logo.jpg

JOHNSON CITY — Cooper Stevenson hit a walk-off single to score Ben Painter in the eighth inning and lift the University High baseball team to an 8-7 win over Gate City on Monday at East Tennessee State's Thomas Stadium.

Stevenson finished 3-for-4 with two RBIs. River Kindle was 2-for-3 with two runs scored and Garrett Gentry also had two hits.

