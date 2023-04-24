JOHNSON CITY — Cooper Stevenson hit a walk-off single to score Ben Painter in the eighth inning and lift the University High baseball team to an 8-7 win over Gate City on Monday at East Tennessee State's Thomas Stadium.
Stevenson finished 3-for-4 with two RBIs. River Kindle was 2-for-3 with two runs scored and Garrett Gentry also had two hits.
Dakoda McMurray was 4-for-5 with two RBIs and two runs scored for the Blue Devils. Luke Bledsoe and Ethan Fleming added two hits apiece.
Tennessee High 12, Volunteer 1
BRISTOL, Tenn. — The Vikings moved another step closer to the Upper Lakes Conference championship.
Andrew Dingus drove in three runs and Evan Mutter scored three times. Gage Graziano had two hits and two RBIs, scoring twice. Logan Tudor smacked a solo home run and a double.
Five players finished with a hit apiece for Volunteer
Sullivan East 1, Unicoi County 0
BLUFF CITY — Tyson Mitchell struck out nine in a three-hit shutout for the Patriots.
Connor McCormack had two hits and drove in Jonathan Beach for the game’s only run.
The Blue Devils’ Lucas Slagle allowed just four hits and a run.
Claiborne 12, Cherokee 5
ROGERSVILLE — Tyler Myatt and Joseph Houser homered and drove in four runs apiece for the Bulldogs, who scored eight runs over the final two innings.
Jake Elliott went 3-for-4 and Cole Putnal had two hits, including a solo home run, for the Chiefs.
Science Hill 10, David Crockett 0
JOHNSON CITY — Nate Conner pitched a two-hit shutout and went 2-for-4 with three RBIs in the Hilltoppers’ Big 5 Conference win. Jackson Berry homered and tripled, driving in three, and Jake Bedard was 3-for-3.
Eastside 27, Thomas Walker 3
EWING — Eli McCoy piled up six RBIs and scored five times in the Spartans’ Cumberland District win. Clay Ward was 5-for-5 with four RBIs and scored four times, Adam Burke drove in four and Landon Nixon plated three. Jaxsyn Collins, Tanner Perry and Chris Steele each had two hits.
Adam Hollandsworth had a two-run double for the Pioneers.
J.I. Burton 11, Twin Springs 6
NORTON — Braylon McConnell went 3-for-4 and Dauntae Keys had two hits, two RBIs and two runs scored in the Raiders’ Cumberland win. Bryson Keys drove in two runs, and Colin Hart, Brayden Dutton and Robert Emershaw all had two hits.
Tristan Horne had three hits and Clay Ross had two hits, three RBIs and two runs scored for the Titans. Ryan Horne and Chase Daugherty had two hits apiece.
John Battle 12, Union 5
BIG STONE GAP — Brody Bailey had two hits and two RBIs and Noah Sills had two hits and three runs scored in the Trojans’ Mountain 7 District win.
John Ryan Hurley scored twice to lead the Bears.
Letcher Central, Ky. 10, Lee 0
BEN HUR — Jayden Huff belted a home run and had four to pace the Cougars. Aiden Fields, who drove in three runs, allowed just two hits by the Generals.
SOFTBALL
Tennessee High 18, Cherokee 6
ROGERSVILLE — Lily Ware crushed a two-run home run and finished with four RBIs in the Lady Vikings’ six-inning nonconference win.
Maddi Hall was 3-for-5 with a pair of doubles, four RBIs and three runs scored. Kaylie Hughes had three hits with a double and triple. Katy Granger had two hits and two RBIs, Ashley Worley scored three times and Macie Strouth plated two runs.
Chloe Bradley and Nicole Bradley had two hits and two RBIs apiece for the Lady Chiefs. Hadley Ward also had two hits.
David Crockett 8, Greeneville 5
GREENEVILLE — Avery Hope had a two-run home run and scored twice in the Lady Pioneers’ victory. Karly Honeycutt had two hits and Lexi Hawkins finished with two RBIs.
Lydia Darnell and Kyla Jobe both homered and doubled for the Lady Greene Devils. Darnell finished with four RBIs.
Rye Cove 13, Castlewood 0
CASTLEWOOD — Kenzie Hood drove in three runs and scored four times in the Lady Eagles’ Cumberland romp.
Rheagan Waldon was 4-for-4 and drove in two runs. Gracie Turner, Maddy Wood and Montana Dillowe each had two hits.
Eden Muncy and Hood combined to fan seven.
Eastside 12, Thomas Walker 1
EWING — Rhyleigh Lawson scored four times, and Emmaleigh Banks and Reagan McCoy each crossed the plate twice in the Lady Spartans’ Cumberland win.
Gracee Greer and Sophie Lawson each had two hits for the Lady Pioneers.
BOYS SOCCER
Volunteer 1, West Ridge 0
CHURCH HILL — Cameron Cox scored off an assist from Owen Miller to lift the Falcons.
Freshman Lucas Gilliam played huge in goal in recording the shutout.
Union 5, Tazewell 4
TAZEWELL — Brayden Wharton recorded a hat trick and Christian Fannon had the other Bears goals.
Camden Wharton, Dylan Brugger and Canaan Spears had assists and Braxton Collins made six saves for Union.
GIRLS SOCCER
Union 8, Tazewell 2
TAZEWELL — The Lady Bears’ Emma Hemphill powered her way to six goals and two assists.
Isabella Blagg added a goal and two assists, and Gracyn McKinney completed Union’s scoring.