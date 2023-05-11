Spring sports logo.jpg

CLINCHPORT — Rye Cove reached a milestone with its Cumberland District softball victory over Castlewood on Thursday night.

Behind Eden Muncy’s 12 strikeouts over six no-hit innings, the Lady Eagles rolled to an 8-1 win that pushed their overall record to 20-0 and capped a 10-0 league slate.

