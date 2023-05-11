CLINCHPORT — Rye Cove reached a milestone with its Cumberland District softball victory over Castlewood on Thursday night.
Behind Eden Muncy’s 12 strikeouts over six no-hit innings, the Lady Eagles rolled to an 8-1 win that pushed their overall record to 20-0 and capped a 10-0 league slate.
Kenzie Hood struck out one in the seventh and completed the no-hitter.
Gracie Byrd smacked a two-run double and drove in four overall. Muncy went 3-for-4 and Maddy Wood was 2-for-3, including a solo home run for the game’s first score.
Sara Byrd and Hood also finished with two hits.
Lexus Mullins stole home for the Lady Blue Devils’ run.
Eastside 11, Thomas Walker 1
COEBURN — Braelyn Hall went 3-for-4 with four RBIs and pitched a three-hitter in the Lady Spartans’ Cumberland win.
Taylor Clay had two hits and drove in two runs. Emmaleigh Banks also had two RBIs, and Maya Durham, Jada Jordan and Emma Sartin finished with two hits apiece.
Tennessee High 15, Unicoi County 5
ERWIN — Ashley Worley, Macie Strouth and Katy Granger each homered twice and drove in 14 runs total for the Lady Vikings, who thumped the Lady Blue Devils in a five- inning District 1-3A losers’ bracket semifinal.
Worley went 3-for-4 with a grand slam and seven RBIs. Strouth was 2-for-4 with five RBIs and Granger had two solo shots. Strouth and Granger hit back-to-back home runs to cap their decisive six-run fifth.
Abby Haga was 4-for-4 and Rylee Fields was 3-for-4. Kaylie Hughes had two hits.
Noly Cooper was 2-for-2 with two RBIs and Destiny Bridges had a solo homer for Unicoi.
BASEBALL
Abingdon 14, Union 2
BIG STONE GAP — Luke Bedwell and Landon Greer drove in three runs apiece and the Falcons finished undefeated in the Mountain 7 District.
Daniel Fellhauer had a pair of doubles, and Beckett Dotson was 2-for-2 with two RBIs and three runs scored. Jack Ferguson also scored three times, and Jett Humphries and Aiden Woods each had two hits and scored twice.
Keith Chandler drove in both Union runs. John Ryan Hurley was 2-for-3.
Gate City 13, Ridgeview 6
CLINTWOOD — Brendan Cassidy was 3-for-5 with a triple and three RBIs and Zachary DePriest was 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles and three RBIs in the Blue Devils’ Mountain 7 win. Brayden Cox and John Little each had two hits.
Brandon Beavers homered in his 2-for-3 day, driving in two runs and scoring three for the Wolfpack.
Eastside 15, Thomas Walker 5
COEBURN — The Spartans broke loose with 10 runs in the first inning to make quick work of the Pioneers and finish 10-0 in the Cumberland District.
Jaxsyn Collins had two hits, including a triple, scored three runs and drove in three. Landon Nixon had three RBIs and scored twice, and Tanner Perry and Eli McCoy also scored multiple runs.
Seven players accounted for the Pioneers’ seven hits.
J.I. Burton 11, Twin Springs 1
NICKELSVILLE — Miguel Madrigal had two RBIs and scored twice, Robert Emershaw drove in two and Brayden Dutton had two hits and scored twice in the Raiders’ Cumberland win.
Clay Hart struck out nine for the win.
Wise Central 11, Richlands 1
WISE — Shawn Phillips tossed a five-inning no-hitter and Ashton Bolling went 3-for-4 with a home run and two runs scored for the Warriors.
Grey Kennedy drove in three runs, and Robbie Wilson was 3-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Casey Dotson went 2-for-2, also driving in two and scoring twice. Dane Elkins provided a pair of RBIs.
Castlewood 5, Rye Cove 4
CLINCHPORT — The Blue Devils scored two runs in the top of the ninth and held on for the Cumberland win after the Eagles loaded the bases.
Ryan Salyers struck out 12 over seven innings and Caleb Dishman finished the game for the win. Dishman, Peyton King and Jasper Salyers had two hits apiece and Dishman scored twice.
Will Rollins fanned eight in seven innings, also going 2-for-3 with a home run to lead the Eagles. Kody Meade also had two hits.
GIRLS SOCCER
Gate City 0, Wise Central 0
GATE CITY — The Mountain 7 rivals battled to a scoreless draw.
Erin Hensley had six saves for Gate City.