CLINCHPORT — Landon Lane rushed for two touchdowns and threw for another to send Rye Cove to a 35-14 Cumberland District victory over Eastside on Friday night.
Lane had 13 carries for 64 yards and completed 9 of 13 passes for 118 yards. Will Rollins had a team-best 76 rushing yards, and Payton Darnell finished with 60 yards and two touchdowns on the ground along with a 29-yard touchdown reception.
Carter-Roach Hodge and Rollins each had eight tackles to lead the defense for the Eagles (6-1, 3-0).
Payton Adkins hit Eli McCoy for a 5-yard touchdown pass and Luke Trent had a 17-yard interception return for a TD for the Spartans (0-7, 0-2).
Adkins finished with 77 passing yards and 75 rushing yards. Chase Carico had racked up 17 tackles and Andy Chenault ended with 10.
Twin Springs 42, Castlewood 12
NICKELSVILLE — Ryan Horne rushed for 364 yards and five touchdowns for the Titans, who romped past Blue Devils in a Cumberland tilt.
Horne’s totals included touchdown runs of 70 and 31 yards, and Abel Dingus had a 3-yard touchdown run. James Craig made 10 tackles and Brodie Price finished with a half-dozen for Twin Springs (3-2, 1-1).
Kaden Lasley hauled in a 33-yard touchdown from Forrest McConnell and had a 2-yard touchdown run for Castlewood (1-5, 0-3).
Central 41, John Battle 14
BRISTOL, Va. — The Warriors piled up 324 rushing yards to take the Mountain 7 District win over the Trojans.
Alec Gent scored on touchdown runs of 3 and 20 yards. Braeden Church added a 27-yard touchdown run and hit Talan Yates for a 57-yard scoring play.
Yates added a 17-yard touchdown run and Dane Elkins scored on a 3-yard run for Central (3-3, 1-2).
Noah Sills threw touchdown passes of 9 and 17 yards to Broadie Bailey for John Battle (1-5, 0-2), which finished with 234 passing yards.
Lee High 53, J.I. Burton 34
BEN HUR — The Generals scored 20 points over the final 6:27 to down the Raiders in a nondistrict matchup.
Grayson Huff gave Lee (4-2) the lead with a 3-yard run, and Connor Roop broke free for touchdowns of 52 and 15 yards to clinch the game.
The Generals finished with 449 yards of offense, led by Brynnen Pendegraft's 12-of-17 passing for 187 yards and Huff’s 127 rushing yards and three touchdowns. Roop finished with 87 yards on just seven carries, and Andrew Holmes had 81 receiving yards. Huff led the defense with seven tackles.
Quarterback Noa Godsey finished with 200 passing yards and a pair of touchdowns, also rushing for 119 yards on 16 carries for J.I. Burton (3-3).
Braeden Dutton hauled in seven catches for 113 yards and a touchdown and had 61 rushing yards. Those players led the Raiders' defense as well with 7½ tackles for Godsey and seven for Dutton.
Virginia High 49, Honaker 13
BRISTOL, Va. — It was a one-sided affair thanks to Bearcats quarterback Brody Jones, who torched the Tigers with 10-of-17 passing for 214 yards and four touchdowns.
Conner Davidson had a 73-yard kick return for a touchdown in addition to 42 rushing yards and another score. Keshawn Smith had 82 receiving yards and a touchdown. Patrick Poku and Dante Worley had Virginia High’s other receiving touchdowns.
Peyton Musick threw for 109 yards, including scoring tosses to Chance Jewell and Aidan Lowe, to lead Honaker.
Abingdon 35, Marion 6
MARION — Alex Hawkins carried the ball 26 times for 144 yards and two touchdowns in the Falcons’ win over the Hurricanes.
Luke Honaker accounted for 83 more yards on 19 rushes plus 71 yards through the air. Will Henley scored Abingdon’s final touchdown on a 7-yard run.
Greeneville 49, Oak Ridge 13
OAK RIDGE — The No. 1-ranked team in Class 4A rolled over the Wildcats behind quarterback Brady Quillen, who had 143 yards and a touchdown through the air and another score on the ground.
Carson Quillen had 129 yards on 14carries and the Greene Devils (8-0) nearly doubled Oak Ridge in time of possession.
Ethan Garza threw for 135 yards and a touchdown to lead the Wildcats.
Gatlinburg-Pittman 48, Hampton 40
GATLINBURG — Brady Hammonds threw four touchdowns and the Highlanders, ranked No. 4 in Class 3A, handed the Bulldogs, No. 1 in Class 2A, their first loss.
Hammonds hit Whit Whaley on a pair of 50-yard touchdown passes and one 25-yard TD. He also connected with Tegan Avena for G-P’s first score.
Avena had two rushing touchdowns and Whaley had one.
The Bulldogs, down 41-18, started coming back but fell just short. Levi Lunsford ran for three touchdowns, Chance Point caught a TD pass from Dylan Trivett and threw a scoring pass to Elijah McKinney, and Trivett also rushed for a TD.
West Greene 42, Cherokee 12
ROGERSVILLE — Hunter Gregg had two rushing touchdowns, Ethan Turner had a pick-6 and the Buffaloes romped to a 21-0 halftime lead against the Chiefs (0-7).
Jaden Gregg galloped for a 74-yard touchdown early in the second half. He later threw a 49-yard touchdown pass to Austin Franklin.
The Buffaloes (7-1) are off to their best start in 41 years.