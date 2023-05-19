CLINCHPORT — In a stellar performance in Friday’s Cumberland District championship softball game, Eden Muncy pitched a no-hitter and struck out 15 batters for Rye Cove, which slipped past Eastside 2-0.
Rye Cove (22-0) got a pair of runs in the third inning to earn the first district tournament title in program history.
Muncy was also key on offense, driving in a run with a double and later scoring on a Gracie Turner sacrifice fly.
Twin Springs 3, J.I. Burton 2
CLINCHPORT — The Lady Titans clinched the final seed in next week’s Region 1D tournament by holding off the Lady Raiders’ late rally in the Cumberland consolation game.
With two outs and a runner on first in the top of the seventh, Burton’s had the go-ahead run at the plate when Anyah Hollinger stepped up to bat, but Hollinger flew out to left field to end the game.
Twin Springs scored three runs in the top of the fourth, fueled by three singles and an error.
Aubrey Meade recorded two singles to lead the Lady Titans.
BASEBALL
Thomas Walker 14, Castlewood 9
COEBURN — Thomas Walker gave up six runs in the seventh inning at Alumni Stadium, but the Pioneers stopped the bleeding to take the win in the Cumberland tournament consolation game and clinch the third and final seed in next week’s Region 1D tournament.
The Pioneers collected 13 hits. The Blue Devils managed just six.
Adam Hollandsworth toed the rubber for the Pioneers, giving up four runs on two hits over six innings and striking out five.
Hollandsworth, Cameron Grabeel and Hunter Collins had three hits apiece to lead Thomas Walker.
GIRLS SOCCER
Wise Central 1, Abingdon 0
NORTON — After a scoreless regulation and overtime period Thursday night, the Lady Warriors secured the Mountain 7 District tournament championship for the first time by winning on the 10th penalty kick.
Alyssa Bryant came through with the decisive PK for Central while Abingdon missed.
Lady Warriors goalkeeper Rhiannon Barton finished with 17 saves.