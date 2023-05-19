Spring sports logo.jpg

CLINCHPORT — In a stellar performance in Friday’s Cumberland District championship softball game, Eden Muncy pitched a no-hitter and struck out 15 batters for Rye Cove, which slipped past Eastside 2-0.

Rye Cove (22-0) got a pair of runs in the third inning to earn the first district tournament title in program history.

